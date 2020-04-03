Tracks gibt es wie Sand am Meer. Vor allem im digitalen Zeitalter, in dem dank Soundcloud und Ableton der Pool an möglichen Produzent*innen stetig wächst. Doch was aus dieser unendlichen Menge an Musik bewegt die DJs und Dancefloors von heute? Wo sind die wahren Schätze versteckt? Dieser Frage widmen wir uns Woche für Woche und holen den Rat der maßgeblichen DJs der Szene ein. Wir stellen Euch jede Woche drei DJ-Charts und die Verkaufs-Charts eines Stores oder Vertriebs vor. Zweimonatlich versammeln wir die 30 wichtigsten Releases und die zehn wichtigsten Alben des Monats.

Der Detroit-Repräsentant Eddie Fowlkes liefert euch feinsten House von Künstlern wie Omar S, Andrés und Jeff Mills. Die Berliner Seite geht mit Justine Perry und Paramida ins Rennen: dunkler Techno und Breaks treffen auf gefühlvollen House. Die Verkaufs-Charts wurde von Face Records zusammengestellt, einem Plattenladen aus dem Szeneviertel Shibuya in Tokio.

Eddie Fowlkes (City Boy Music, Detroit)

Eddie Fowlkes. (Foto: Presse)

Lieblings-Tracks:

01. Omar S – You Want The Best [FXHE]

02. Norm Talley – Detroit 2 Step [FXHE]

03. Gari Moralis – Contact [Raw Music]

04. Santoinio Echoes – Trembles [Shiftimprint]

05. Scan 7 – Burdens Down (Olando Voorn Remix) [Elypsia]

06. Jeff Mills – Helixnebuls [Axis]

07. Blak Tony – Holla Holla [Direct Beat]

08. Peter Croce – Bufe Bufe [Rocksteady Disco]

10. Delano Smith – Time & Place [Mixmode]

Lieblings-LPs:

01. Aux 88 – Counterparts [Direct Beat Classics]

02. Omar S – You Want [FXHE]

03. Andrés – Andrés IV [Mahogani Music]

Justine Perry (Art Bei Ton, Berlin)

Justine Perry (Foto: Daniel Nechita)

Lieblings-Tracks:

01. Paris The Black FU, The Exaltics – We Don’t Take Humans [Solar One Music]

02. LADA (Dasha Rush & Lars Hemmerling) – Kalter [Kynant Records]

03. Masafumi Take – Hachijojima (Laertes Remix) [Deflection Music]

04. Mown – Double Helix [Circular Limited]

05. Mike Davis – Purple 3 [Brenda]

06. Clotur – Harmonising The Creation [The Gods Planet]

07. Oxygeno – Storm Behind Her Eyes [Illegal Alien Records]

08. FLAWS – Slave [Platform 22]

09. Phara – True Form [EarToGround Records]

10. Maxime Iko – Pray For Us [Bpitch]

Lieblings-LPs:

01. Joachim Spieth – Tides [Affin]

02. Eyvind Blix – Voyage Beyond Surface [Oslated]

03. Architectural – Life In Fragments [Semantica]

Paramida (Love On The Rocks, Berlin)

Paramida. (Foto: Presse)

Lieblings-EPs:

01. Sandoz – Human Spirit [Music From Memory]

02. Yourhighness – Monocromatic [YSS Audio]

03. Tornado Wallace – Start Again [Cocktail d’Amore]

04. Opal Sunn – Laika EP [Touch From A Distance]

05. Escape Artist – Metamorphosis EP [Temporal Coast]

06. Earthlink – Spectral EP [Eternal Schvitz]

07. Harmonious Thelenius – Company [Highlife]

08. Velvet Season & The Hearts Of Gold – Love Directions / Love Jelly [Resista]

09. Rune Lindbaek – Hierbas [Drum Island]

10. Christopher Rau – The Keys [Smallville]

Lieblings-LPs:

01. Various Artists – For The Love Of You [Athens Of The North]

02. Matstudio – Matstudio 3 [Melody As Truth]

03. VA/Jure Soundsystem – Transmission Two LP [Isle Of Jura]

Face Records (Tokio)

Face Records. (Foto: Presse)

Verkaufs-Charts für EPs:

01. Scott Young – Ket City [Discos Capablanca]

02. Inigo Vontier – El Hijo Del Maiz (Remixes) [Lumiere Noire]

03. Joe Craven & Human Resources – PD002 [Pressure Dome]

04. Patrice Scott Presents Butch Haynes – Ghost Ego [Sistrum]

05. Tomidokoro a.k.a. DJ Trash Head – Watch Out For Yours EP [Nitrous Oxide Systems]

06. Galarude – Cero (Original & DJ Harvey Remix) [Internasjonal]

07. Kuniyuki / Newwave Project ‎– Middle Eye [Mule Musiq]

08. Omar S – I’ll Do It Again (feat. Simon Black) [FXHE]

Verkaufs-Charts für LPs:

01. Mariya Takeuchi – Variety [Moon]

02. Tatsuro Yamashita – For You [Air]

03. Yoshinori Hayashi – Ambivalence [Smalltown Supersound]

04. Knxwledge – 1988 [Stones Throw]

05. Horatio Luna – Yes Doctor [La Sape]