Tracks gibt es wie Sand am Meer. Vor allem im digitalen Zeitalter, in dem dank Soundcloud und Ableton der Pool an möglichen Produzent*innen stetig wächst. Doch was aus dieser unendlichen Menge an Musik bewegt die DJs und Dancefloors von heute? Wo sind die wahren Schätze versteckt? Dieser Frage widmen wir uns Woche für Woche und holen den Rat der maßgeblichen DJs der Szene ein. Wir stellen Euch jede Woche drei DJ-Charts und die Verkaufs-Charts eines Stores oder Vertriebs vor. Zweimonatlich versammeln wir die dreißig wichtigsten Releases und die zehn wichtigsten Alben des Monats.

Diesmal mit dabei der Buttons-Resident Akirahawks sowie der New Yorker Son of Lee mit groovigem House im Gepäck und die auf technoide Breaks konzentrierte Neighbourhood-Repräsentantin Tasha aus London. Die aktuellen Verkaufs-Charts stellt euch diese Woche der Berliner Melting Point Record Store aus dem Kollwitzkiez vor.

Akirahawks (Buttons / House Mannequin, Berlin)

Akirahawks (Foto: Marie Staggat)

Lieblings-EPs:

01. Initials. B.B. – Paradise Patterns (Original) [Jin]

02. Ellinor Jackson – Shoddy Shoes [Borft]

03. 6tizen – ILTDUM (Bell Towers Remix) [War of Attrition]

04. Mavin – Happy (Bobby Starrr & De Wolt’s Hypernatural.Berlin Remix) [Friskybeat Records]

05. PTA – Cheap Soda [Allergy Season]

06. Eddie C – On The Coast [Red Motorbike]

07. Todh Teri – Sampadan 19 [Todh Teri]

08. Cosmic Garden – Promise Of The Sun (incl. Glenn Underground Remix) [Cosmic Rhythm]

09. DJ Romain & Matt Keys – Piano Man (Get Ready) (Piano Mix) [Nothing Is Lost]

10. The Vision Featuring Andreya Triana – Heaven (Danny Krivit Edit) [Defected]

Lieblings-LPs:

01. Juan Moretti – Cats Do Not Care About Glasses [Hell Yeah]

02. Jacob Gurevitsch – In Search of Lost Time [Music For Dreams]

03. Deee-Lite – Sampladelic Relics And Dancefloor Oddities [Elektra]

Son of Lee (The Temptation, NYC)

Son of Lee (Foto: Presse)

Lieblings-EPs:

01. Garrett David – Coming In (Too Strong) [Stripped & Chewed]

02. Make De Clive-Lowe – Wondering Who (Nautz L8 Nite Edit) [Motor City Wine]

03. Gregg Diamond – This Side of Midnight (Justin Van Der Volgen Edit) [My Rules]

04. Devin Dare – Saved [Stilove4music]

05. Kareem Ali – Night Shift Noir [Self-Released]

06. Ike Release – Can’t You See [Love Notes]

07. DJ Aakmael – Possibilities [ANMA Records]

08. Peabody & Sherman – And That Is Why (Waajeed Detroit Disco Reconstruction) [Sound Control]

09. Andromeda Orchestra – Don’t Stop (Ray Mang Special Extended Mix) [Faze Action]

10. Mr. PC – Life is a Circle (Mr. PC Edit) [Rocksteady Disco]

Lieblings-LPs:

01. Shanti Celeste – Tangerine [Peach Discs]

02. Andrés – Andrés IV [Mahogani Music]

03. Julianna Barwick – Circumstance Synthesis [RVNG INTL]

Tasha (Neighbourhood, London)

Tasha (Foto: Eddie Otchere)

Lieblings-EPs:

01. Border One – Dunes [KEY Vinyl]

02. Vladimir Dubyshkin – Grasshopper’s Opinion [TRIP]

03. WAX 70007 – A side

04. Machine Woman – Pathways [Take Away Jazz Records]

05. Peder Mannerfelt – Black Alert [VOAM]

06. PTU – Black Smokers [TRIP]

07. Psyk – Bell Tair [Non Series]

08. Pris – Crush [Non Series]

09. Sunil Sharpe – Ukkin [BPitch]

10. Random XS – Titan Rain [Discos Atonicos]

Lieblings-LPs:

01. Simone Guidice – Oltre [Delirio]

02. Various Artists –The Hive Volume 1 [Neighbourhood]

03. Stenny – Upsurge [Ilian Tape]

Melting Point Record Store (Berlin)

Melting Point Record Store (Foto: Presse)

Verkaufs-Charts für EPs:

01. Sofia Kourtesis – Sarita Colonia [Studio Barnhus]

02. Soulphiction – 24/7 Love Affair Part Three [Local Talk]

03. Gari Romalis – Detroit Metro Terminal [Sudd Wax]

04. Theo Parrish & Maurissa Rose – This Is For You [Sound Signature]

05. Various Artists – Heideology Part One [Heideglühen]

06. Rossum Universal Tracks – Ebaum’s Dreamland [Lehult]

07. Derek Carr – Reset EP [Trident]

08. Toyin Agbetu Presents Nemesis – The Transgressive Storms EP [FORM014]

09. Phenomenal Handclap Band – Remain Silent [Toy Tonics]

10. Various Artists – Hermann L. Gremliza [Konkret]

Verkaufs-Charts für LPs:

01. Happy Mondays – Squirrel And G-Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out) [Factory]

02. Coma – Voyage Voyage [City Slang]

03. DJ Jauche – Spreekind [Flaneur]