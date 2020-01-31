Tracks gibt es wie Sand am Meer. Vor allem im digitalen Zeitalter, in dem dank Soundcloud und Ableton der Pool an möglichen Produzent*innen stetig wächst. Doch was aus dieser unendlichen Menge an Musik bewegt die DJs und Dancefloors von heute? Wo sind die wahren Schätze versteckt? Dieser Frage widmen wir uns Woche für Woche und holen den Rat der maßgeblichen DJs der Szene ein. Wir stellen Euch jede Woche drei DJ-Charts und die Verkaufs-Charts eines Stores oder Vertriebs vor. Zweimonatlich versammeln wir die dreißig wichtigsten Releases und die zehn wichtigsten Alben des Monats.

Diese Woche stellen euch die Berlinern Elke, Marina Trench von Deeply Rooted aus Paris und Philipp Schultheis von Savour The Moment ihre heißesten Platten vor. Stellt euch ein auf Disco, House und Breaks! Die Verkaufs-Seite vertritt diesmal HHV Records, ein Friedrichshainer Geschäft für Kleidung und Schallplatten.

Elke (Berlin)

Elke (Foto: Nora Hollstein)

Lieblings-EPs:

01. Om Unit – Submerged [Submerged]

02. dgoHn ‎– dgoHn EP [Astrophonica]

03. Dead Man’s Chest: Lo–Freq Soul EP [Western Lore]

04. Hyper–On Experience: Lord Of The Null Lines – The Complete & Bootlegged Foul Play Remixes [Kniteforce Records]

05. Fiesta Soundsystem – Inflorescence ​pt.​1 [Warehouse Rave]

06. East Man ‎– Eastern Code [Padre Himalaya]

07. Break The Limits: Break The Limits Part II [Musique Pour La Danse]

08. Xantrax ‎– Grit EP [Ecke Records]

09. YS – Music Angel [Pace Yourself]

10. Repulsion – Incline 15 [Dub Sector]

Lieblings-LPs:

01. Om Unit Presents: Cosmology – Dark Matter [Cosmic Bridge]

02. Coco Bryce ‎– Night On Earth [Fresh 86]

03. Nexus 21 ‎– The Rhythm Of Life [Network Records]

Marina Trench (Deeply Rooted / Wolf, Paris)

Marina Trench (Foto: Marie Staggat)

Lieblings-EPs:

01. Shinichiro Yokota – I Know You Like It [Sound of Vast]

02. Marina Trench – Waterside [Wolf music recordings]

03. Cinthie – Dancing [Aus Music]

04. Black Loops – Bubbles [Traxx Underground]

05. Ruff Stuff – Faster Buster [Sculptures Germany]

06. Mr Fries – TBHIDC [Alelah France]

07. Detroit Swindle – Music For Clubs (ft. Lorenz Rhode) [Heist Recordings Netherland]

08. Yard One – Cellular Entanglement [Vignère]

09. Theo Parrish – What You Wanna Ask For (Theo Mix) [Sound Signature]

10. Marina Trench – Ahead (Hugo LX Sakyo Mix) [Deeply Rooted]

Lieblings-LPs:

01. Demuja – Atlantic Avenue [MUJA]

02. Floating Points – Crush [Ninja Tune]

03. Dego – Too Much [2000 Black]

Philipp Schultheis (Savour The Moment, Berlin)

Philipp Schultheis (Foto: Presse)

Lieblings-EPs:

01. Skatebård & Lauer – Volpi Volpar [Live At Robert Johnson]

02. Marlon Hoffstadt – Planet Love [Midnight Themes]

03. Panthera Krause – Road To Arcadia [Riotvan]

04. Jennifer Vanilla – Erase The Time [Beats In Space]

05. Tender Games – Dancin’ On [MSEdits]

06. Johannes Albert – Wing House (Shan Remix) [Frank Music]

07. Nice Girl – Take A Step (Bell Towers Remix) [Public Possession]

08. Marching Machines – Driven [Wrong Era]

09. Discobeton – Leave Me Superficial [Bordello A Parigi]

10. Fufi.SNC – Hilltopper [SAVOUR]

Lieblings-LPs:

01. Marlon Hoffstadt – Planet Love [Midnight Themes]

02. Italo Brutalo – Paradiso Analogico [Bungalo Disco]

03. Various Artists – Napoli Segreta Vol. 2 [NG Records]

HHV (Berlin)

HHV (Foto: Presse)

Verkaufs-Charts für EPs:

01. Boards of Canada – Peel Session [Warp]

02. New Morning – The Riddims of Culture [Emotional Rescue]

03. Ahl Iver – Haunted Patterns EP [Lenske]

04. Apiento – Down that Road feat. Harriet Brown [World Building]

05. Red Axes – Voom [Dark Entries]

06. D.I.E (Detroit in Effekt) – Detroit Party Train [M.A.P. Records]

07. Grauzone – Raum [WRWTFWW]

08. Omar S – Another Man [FXHE]

09. Four Tet – Teenage Birdsong [Text]

10. Davina – Don´t you want it [Underground Resistance]



Verkaufs-Charts für LPs:



01. Bufiman – Albumsi [Dekmantel]

02. Mort Garson – Mother Earth´s [Homewood Records]

03. Shed – Oderbruch [Ostgut Ton]