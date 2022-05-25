Für die Erstellung der Groove Charts (April/Mai 2022) wurden die DJ- und Verkaufs-Charts folgender Künstler*innen und Plattenläden berücksichtigt:

Amaliah, An On Bast, André Galluzzi, Andres Campo, Anna Kost, Antonello Teora, B2, Basile3, Bloomfeld, Boofy, BOT1500, Caramel Chameleon, ChewChew, Cleyra, Credit00, Crille & Tamalt, CVO, Danny Scrilla, Deft, DJ Detox, DJNormal4, Drone, Drumcomplex, Duswunder, Earth Trax, Electric Rescue, ELLES, EMA, Flood, Flore, Fluctuosa, Franjazzco, FRAZI.ER, Freigeist, GЯEG, Hanna Baertig, Hazy Pockets, HHV, Hybrasil, Ignez, Jacopo Severitano, Jakob Sisterz, John Loveless, Jon1st, Judith van Waterkant, Katatonic Silentio, Klaudia Gawlas, Kristin Velvet, Le Lion, Le Motel, Local Suicide, Low Income Squad, Lucia Lu, Maedon, Maltin Worf, Malugi, Manuel Tur, Matthias Schaffhäuser, Modul Kollektiv, Moosiqunt, Moska, Nicola Cruz, Nicolas De Grandi, Norman Nodge, Notte Infinitia, Otaku Records, Pancratio, Pearl River Sound, Phase Fatale, Piezo, Primal Code, Robin Tasi, RVDS, Sister Effect, Space Drum Meditation, Sputnik One, Sun People, Sylvere, Sync 24, Syz, The Allegorist, The Butcher, Thóden, Tim Sweeney, ttyfal, Wordcolour, Yaar Kü

Top 30 Singles & EPs

01. Piezo – Dijitz [Wisdom Teeth]

<a href="https://piezopz.bandcamp.com/album/lsd-superhero">LSD Superhero by Piezo</a>

02. Flore – Legacy & Broken Pieces [POLAAR]

<a href="https://floremusic.bandcamp.com/album/legacy-broken-pieces">Legacy & Broken Pieces by Flore</a>

03. GiGi FM – Manas (PST) [Bambe]

<a href="https://gigifm.bandcamp.com/album/magnetite-ep">Magnetite EP by GiGi FM</a>

04. Greazus – Phantasia EP [Defrostatica]

<a href="https://greazus.bandcamp.com/album/phantasia-ep">Phantasia EP by GREAZUS</a>

05. Siu Mata & Amor Satyr – Speed Dembow Vol.II [WAJANG]

<a href="https://wajang.bandcamp.com/album/speed-dembow-vol-ii">Speed Dembow Vol.II by Siu Mata & Amor Satyr</a>

06. Omar S & Desire – 54321 [FXHE]

<a href="https://omar-s.bandcamp.com/album/54321">54321 by Omar S</a>

07. Adam X – As The Fear Shall Follow [BITE]

<a href="https://biterecords.bandcamp.com/album/as-the-fear-shall-follow">As The Fear Shall Follow by Adam X</a>

08. Poly Chain – Dogtooth [Dom Trojga]

<a href="https://domtrojga.bandcamp.com/album/dogtooth">Dogtooth by Poly Chain</a>

09. Daniel Steinberg – Freakzone [Arms & Legs]

<a href="https://armsandlegsrecords.bandcamp.com/album/freakzone">Freakzone by Daniel Steinberg</a>

10. Konsudd – Glimmer [Amenthia Recordings]

<a href="https://amenthia.bandcamp.com/album/glimmer-2">Glimmer by Konsudd</a>

11. Slikback – 22122 [Self Release]

12. SP:MC – Cargo Dub [Declassified]

13. Hassan Abou Alam – Kesibt Ft. SHBL-LBSH [Banoffee Pies Records]

14. TMSV – Altered [Perfect Records]

15. Andres Campo – Pump [EI8HT]

16. Henry Greenleaf – Put By [Redstone Press]

17. Arthur Robert – Rising [Figure]

18. Maara – Goddess Within [Radiant Love]

19. blu:sh – Candy Land [Step Ball Chain]

20. Design Default – Kagura [Pressure Dome]

21. Sangre Voss – Konon EP [International Extraterrestrial Music]

22. Deft – Hotpot [Twenty Twenty]

23. Pablo Bozzi – Street Reign [Pinkman]

24. Space Drum Meditation – SDM004 [Space Drum Meditation]

25. Skee Mask – Type 6 Beat [Ilian Tape]

26. Kelprr – Club Reconstructed [Control Freak Recordings]

27. Azu Tiwaline & Al Wootton – Alandazu [Livity Sound]

28. Detroits Filthiest – Accept No Substitute [Casa Voyager]

29. Drone – Kaleidoscope [Sector 7 Sounds]

30. Tammo Hesselink – Borrowed Wheels [Rear View Memory]

Top 10 Alben & Compilations

01. Fixate – Fixate [EXIT]

<a href="https://fixateuk.bandcamp.com/album/exitlp022-fixate-fixate-lp">EXITLP022 – Fixate – 'Fixate' LP by Fixate</a>

02. Rosalia – Motomami [Columbia Records]

03. Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry [G.O.O.D]

<a href="https://pushatband.bandcamp.com/album/its-almost-dry">It's Almost Dry by Pusha T</a>

04. Setaoc Mass – Horror Vacui [SK_eleven]

05. Sky H1 – Azure [AD 93]

06. BFTT – Redefines [TT]

07. Huerco S – Plonk [Incienso]

08. Siete Catorce – Cruda [SUBREAL]

09. Whatever The Weather – Whatever The Weather [Ghostly International]

10. Batu – Opal [Timedance]