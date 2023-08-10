burger
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Baby T, Elisa Bee, Lily Haz, OLYMPE4000, Marina Trench und Ruben Cassiano

Stephan Gilgenreiner

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Baby T

Baby T (Foto: Stewart Baxter)

Tracks/EPs:

Baby T – Get To It [Banshee]
Imogen – In Bed With My 808 [Steel City Dance Discs]
Aloka – Granulate [Typeless Records]
Voicedrone, Gareth Wild – Que?tion [EarToGround Records]
Carré – Fainting [SPE:C]
SAAH, False Persona – Piped Up [Typeless Records]
Presha – Raven [Samurai Music]
Denham Audio, DJ Fuckoff – Deep Breaths [HERAS]
Reeko – Confront The Serpent [Samurai Music]
Hermeth – Lone Wolf [Molekul]

Alben/Compilations: 

Club Designs – CDMUSIC009 [Club Designs]
Wayfinders – Chapter One [Auxiliary]
Alix Perez and Headland present ‘Hellion’ [1985 Music]

Elisa Bee

Elisa Bee (Foto: Presse)


Tracks/EPs:

Elisa Bee – Travel To Light (Rolando Remix) [Outerworld]
d_func. – Opal Tracks 1.2 [Molecular Recordings]
Kr!z – Sorcerer [Reclaim Your City]
Jaymie Silk – Circle It Up [Self-released]
Moodtrax – Network (Noncompliant Remix) [Outerworld]
Manuel Di Martino – 10247 (Efdemin Funk Remix) [Parallel41]
Mark Williams – Bring You Love [Hardgroove]
Clouds – Plastyx [Steel City Dance Discs]
Posthuman – Buzzing 24/7 [Balkan Vinyl]
Carl Craig presents Psyche – From Beyond (C2 2023 Mix) [Planet E]

Alben/Compilations: 

VA – RAW Summer Hits 4 [RAW]
VA – Infinity Loops Vol.1 [Eternal Damnation]
VA – Faces [24/h Records]

Lily Haz

Lily Haz (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Ben Pest – Cancel Couture [Love Love Records]
Poly Chain – Relax EP [Fun Club]
False Persona – Minimal Stares ft. Le3 bLACK EP [Typeless]
Basile3 y Clara! – Respira [Grid]
Ctrls – The Wash EP [Mechatronica]
Karma She, Shero – Liquid Light (Golden Shower Mix) [Self-released]
Viikatory – Feeling Machines EP [Self-released]
Guccigarette & TennGage – Midnight Run [Icy Mobb]
Regal86 – Club Riders [DK Records]
Shae & Lava Dome – Mikan Lesham [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations: 

Ateyaba – La vie En Violet [Capitol Music France]
Mell G – ISSUES [Juicy Gang]
FlexFab & Ziller Bas – MUGOGO! ALBUM 2 [Self-released]

OLYMPE4000

OLYMPE4000 (Foto: Lily Rault)

Tracks/EPs:

Jorja Smith x Nia Archives – ‘Little Things’ Remix [FAMM]
Shella Verse – Sammy Virji & Flowdan [Tru Thoughts]
Quotha – Hebbe [DUPLOC]
Fasme – Creeping Plant EP [Craigie Knowes]
Rnbws – Don’t Say A Word [Deadbeat Records]
Maara – Serving Cunt Ft My Hot Ex [Self-released]
Architek – Northern Funk [Renraku]
Rehcorb – Eau [Adrenaline Quality]
Python – Thematic [Data Music]
Von Riu – Threshold Drift [Maison Close]

Alben/Compilations:

Christian Coiffure – Freefloat [Worst]
fabric presents Saoirse [fabric Records]

Marina Trench

Marina Trench (Foto: Etienne Boulanger)


Tracks/EPs:

Henk Donkers x Ell Murphy – Without You (Original Mix) [Wolf Music Recordings]
Ash Lauryn, Stefan Ringer – Deep love [FWM Entertainment]
Hugo Lx – Canary Gold Rims [Doma Music]
Kai Alcé – New Life Livin [Toy Tonics]
Acid Arab – Habaytak feat. Ghizlane Melih (DJ Gregory Africanism Remix) [Crammed Discs/Shelter Studio]
Bodhi – Actuator [Hotflush]
Basile de Suresnes – U All Disco Lovers. F**K [Frappé]
Amy Douglas, JKriv – Bit-O-Honey [Razor-N-Tape]
Alan Dixon, Will Tramp – Sunday Stomper (Piano Preacher Extended Mix) [Glitterbox Recordings]
Lo5ive – Set Me Free (Cinthie Remix) [Black Butter Limited]

Alben/Compilations: 

VA – Heist Classics Vol. 01 [Heist Recordings]
B From E – Just At Night [Happiness Therapy]
VA – D.KO Records 10 Years Vol. 1 [D.KO Records]

Ruben Cassiano

Ruben Cassiano (Foto: Monir Salihi)


Tracks/EPs:

Aili / Transistorcake – Dansu EP (Japan Edition) [Eskimo Recordings]
Orofino – Amsterdam [Life And Death]
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs feat. Moullinex – So Alive [Nice Age Music]
Olof Dreijer – Rosa Rugosa [Hessle Audio]
Eli Escobar – Touch Want Feel EP [Night People NYC]
Kalabrese – Dancing in the Dark [Rumpelmusig]
I Bellissimi Dischi di Ornavasso – Archivio Fonomeccanico 1.0 EP [Basic Frame Distribution]
Django Django – Don’t Touch That Dial (Make A Dance Remix) [Because Music]
Baba Stiltz – Chasing It (Again) [Public Possession]
Amore feat. Dinamarca – FIGHT! [Mis Cosas]

Alben/Compilations:

DJs Di Guetto – DJs Di Guetto [PRÍNCIPE]
Parbleu – Elios [Sonor Music Editions]
Midnight Runners – Nusantara Tropic Disco Vol. 2 [Discover Records]

In diesem Text

