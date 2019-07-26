Tracks gibt es wie Sand am Meer. Vor allem im digitalen Zeitalter, in dem dank Soundcloud und Ableton der Pool an möglichen Produzent*innen stetig wächst. Doch was aus dieser unendlichen Menge an Musik bewegt die DJs und Dancefloors von heute? Wo sind die wahren Schätze versteckt? Dieser Frage widmen wir uns Woche für Woche und holen den Rat der maßgeblichen DJs der Szene ein. Wir stellen Euch jede Woche drei DJ-Charts und die Verkaufs-Charts eines Stores oder Vertriebs vor. Zweimonatlich versammeln wir die dreißig wichtigsten Releases und die zehn wichtigsten Alben des Monats.
Dieses Mal mit AFZ, Nite Fleit, Sneaker und Qnete. Alles – wie immer – natürlich in alphabetischer Reihenfolge.
AFZ (Paris, Rinse Fm)
Lieblingstracks:
- Voices From The Lake – Velo di maya – (The Bunker New York)
- Anodyne – The Art of Fire – (Yellow Machines)
- Orphx – Molten Heart – (Sonic Groove)
- The Exaltics – Coroded – (Shipwrec)
- Leiras – Marks And Emblems – (Ownlife)
- Manni Dee – Take & Never Give – (Slam)
- EKLPX – Dissociative Identity Disorder – (Take It)
- Falhaber – Rock The Beat – (D4-MASCHINE)
- The Horrorist – Hard Step Future Force – (Things To Come Records)
- Sentimental Rave – Never Asking Favors
Lieblingsalben:
- The 7th Plain – Chronicles I – (A-TON)
- Air Liquide – The Increased Difficulty Of Concentration – (Sm:)e Communications)
- Tranceparents – Family Album – (Heidi of Switzerland)
Nite Fleit (London, Steel City Dance Discs)
Lieblingstracks:
- Mall Grab – Sleepless – (Looking for Trouble)
- Assembler Code & Jensen Interceptor – Upper Function (Roza Terenzi Remix)- (LKR Records)
- Neil Landstrumm & Dave Tarrida – Morocco – (Rave Or Die)
- End Train – Be The Rave – (Code Is Law)
- Bintus – Reincarnated Savage – (Bedouin Records)
- DJ Gigola & Kev Koko – Trance Energy – (LFEK)
- Galaxian – Golden Armageddon – (Natural Sciences)
- 96 Back – Ghzel Tea – (Central Processing Unit)
- Machine Woman – East Midlands Rave Tune – (Take Away Jazz Records)
- Nexus 23 – Shadow Puppet – (Bass Agenda Recordings)
Lieblingsalben:
- The Exaltics – II Worlds – (Clone West Coast Series)
- Broken English Club – White Rats II – (L.I.E.S)
- Lowfish – Test(e) – (Suction Records)
Sneaker (Dresden, Uncanny Valley)
Lieblingstracks:
- WLDV – Attack From The Beyond – (Waste Editions)
- Le Chocolat Noir – Revamp – (She Lost Kontrol)
- June – The Master Of Electricity – (June)
- RVDS & Sneaker – Inside Me – (Fit Sound)
- Tambura – Tikitaka – (Highland Mix) – (Kalahari Oyster Cult)
- Fiume – Inconsistent – (Panzerkreuz)
- Job Sifre – Never Ask – (Public System Recordings)
- Circling Vultures – Frothing Over The Fruit Of Original Sin – (Public System Recordings)
- Champagne Mirrors – Evelyn’s Doll – (Public System Recordings)
- Katrina Fairlee & Sneaker – Oak – (Uncanny Valley)
Qnete (Leipzig, IFZ)
Lieblingstracks:
- Tim Schlockermann – Transit EP – (Kaizen)
- Dj Balduin – Lost Cat – (Kompakt)
- Koga – Hive Mind – (OCP)
- Roza Terenzi – World Wide EP – (Bizarro)
- O’Flynn – Siberian Goose Down – (Hundred Flowers)
- Caffeine Worldwide – Infinity JR – (Human Concrete Block)
- Llewellyn – These Days EP – (Riotvan)
- DJ Assam – Bring Back The Waves – (Down By The Lake)
- Matrefakt – Radiation Generation EP – (Attitudes To Life)
- Qnete – Devils In The Dust EP – (X-Kalay)
Lieblingsalben:
- SFV Acid – Fire Zone LP – (Ekster)
- Vanity Press – Felt Presence LP – (Vanity Press)
- J-Zbel – Dog’s Fart Is So Bad The Cat Throws Up – (BFDM)