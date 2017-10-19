GROOVE CD 78 (November/Dezember 2017)

01. Richard Horowitz – Eros Never Stops Dreaming

02. Acid Jesus – Starseed

03. Bufiman – Peace Moves

04. Extrawelt – Hail The Whale

05. Anno Stamm – Do Yoused To Go

06. KiNK – Teo Techno (Groove Edit)

07. Kirk Degiorgio – Acid Symphony (John Beltran Remix)

08. Claro Intelecto – Through The Cosmos

09. Call Super – I Look Like I Look In A Tinfoil Mirror

10. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – An Intention

Zusammenstellung: Thilo Schneider

Cover-Gestaltung: Super Quiet

Stream: Groove CD 78 (Preview)