GROOVE CD 78 (November/Dezember 2017)

01. Richard Horowitz – Eros Never Stops Dreaming
02. Acid Jesus – Starseed
03. Bufiman – Peace Moves
04. Extrawelt – Hail The Whale
05. Anno Stamm – Do Yoused To Go
06. KiNK – Teo Techno (Groove Edit)
07. Kirk Degiorgio – Acid Symphony (John Beltran Remix)
08. Claro Intelecto – Through The Cosmos
09. Call Super – I Look Like I Look In A Tinfoil Mirror
10. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – An Intention
Zusammenstellung: Thilo Schneider
Cover-Gestaltung: Super Quiet
Nur in der neuen Ausgabe der Groove. Jetzt am Kiosk oder versandkostenfrei in unserem Online-Shop erhältlich!
Stream: Groove CD 78 (Preview)