01. Octo Octa – Where Are We Going? Pt. 1

02. DJ Hell – Car, Car, Car

03. Simple Symmetry – Voodoo Your Ex

04. Anthony Parasole – The Chant

05. Ellen Allien – Call Me

06. Tracey – Skyfall (Deniro Mental Remix)

07. Rolande Garros – Chang

08. Actress – X22RME

09. Tobias. – Autopoiesis

10. Vincent Floyd – Hard To Love

Zusammenstellung: Thilo Schneider

Cover-Gestaltung: Transforma

Stream: Groove CD 75 (Preview)