GROOVE CD 75

Mai/Juni 2017

Von
Die Redaktion
-

01. Octo Octa – Where Are We Going? Pt. 1
02. DJ Hell – Car, Car, Car
03. Simple Symmetry – Voodoo Your Ex
04. Anthony Parasole – The Chant
05. Ellen Allien – Call Me
06. Tracey – Skyfall (Deniro Mental Remix)
07. Rolande Garros – Chang
08. Actress – X22RME
09. Tobias. – Autopoiesis
10. Vincent Floyd – Hard To Love

Zusammenstellung: Thilo Schneider
Cover-Gestaltung: Transforma

Stream: Groove CD 75 (Preview)

