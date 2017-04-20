01. Octo Octa – Where Are We Going? Pt. 1
02. DJ Hell – Car, Car, Car
03. Simple Symmetry – Voodoo Your Ex
04. Anthony Parasole – The Chant
05. Ellen Allien – Call Me
06. Tracey – Skyfall (Deniro Mental Remix)
07. Rolande Garros – Chang
08. Actress – X22RME
09. Tobias. – Autopoiesis
10. Vincent Floyd – Hard To Love
Zusammenstellung: Thilo Schneider
Cover-Gestaltung: Transforma
Nur in der neuen Ausgabe der Groove. Jetzt am Kiosk oder versandkostenfrei in unserem Online-Shop erhältlich!
Stream: Groove CD 75 (Preview)