GROOVE Podcast 521 – DJ Slugo

DJ Slugo aka Thomas Kendricks is one of the founding figures of Chicago’s ghetto house and juke. Since the 1990s, the South Side producer and DJ has shaped the sound of the Dance Mania label, and in 1995 he started his own imprint, Subterranean Playhouse. For this GROOVE mix, he focuses on his own material: almost all of the roughly 30 tracks are his, many of them available only on vinyl. They sit alongside remixes and nods to the Chicago scene, including a refix of Cajmere & Dajae’s „Brighter Day” and DJ Deeon’s „South Side”.

GROOVE: What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

DJ Slugo: Showcasing a lot of my new music that’s on vinyl only. You can purchase them on djslugomusic.com.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

My Rane one controller.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Chosen Few Music Festival 2026 (Chicago)

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

A record I made called „ghetto robots”.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

2LM, Sage Armstrong, DJ Slugo – Freaky Ride Remix

DJ Slugo – Throw That (Slug Dub)

ChristinaTheSaint, DJ Slugo, DJADELAIDE, Pooh – Juking For Live 26

What do you have coming up?

My new vinyl album CHICAGO drops 12/26/2026, I have a new EP called OxAgen dropping in November 2026 on Fool’s Gold. And I’m also traveling to play in the UK for the first time ever in October 2026.

Tracklist:

1) Cajmere & Dajae – Brighter Day Remix (Its Me Jt Refix)

2) DJ Slugo – How We Do

3) DJ Slugo – Ghetto Robots

4) DJ Slugo – DJLB6 (Break Yo Back)

5) DJ Slugo – Let The Bass Go

6) DJ Deeon – South Side

7) DJ Slugo – GOTFNW

8) Seymour Bits – Put It Back Down (DJ Slugo Remix)

9) DJ Slugo – Slugzilla 247925

10) DJ Slugo – Twerk

11) Nanoos, Bodhi Z, DJ Slugo – Arjuuk

12) DJ Slugo, John Blu – Wanna Strip

13) DJ Slugo – WTB2

14) Martyn Bootyspoon – These Nike Shox (DJ Slugo Remix)

15) DJ Slugo – French Fries

16) DJ Slugo ft. PAMP – Juke Like Me

17) DJ Slugo – Juke It Up

18) DJ Slugo – Freak It

19) DJ Slugo – Cycle Zone

20) DJ Slugo – JukeOlogy 101

21) DJ Slugo – Just Like That

22) DJ Slugo – Pump

23) DJ Slugo – I’m A Freak

24) DJ Slugo – Juke, Pop, Work It

25) DJ Slugo – Its Acid

26) DJ Slugo – Slug-U-Later

27) DJ Slugo – From The Back

28) DJ Slugo – Juke That Back Low

29) DJ Slugo – In The Middle

30) DJ Slugo – Work That Big Booty

31) DJ Slugo – Work It (Like This)