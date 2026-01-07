GROOVE Podcast 488 – Andy Martin

After a short ambient opening by no other than Aphex Twin, Andy Martin gets right to work and opens up the gaping wormhole that is his mix for our podcast series. First and foremost playing out trippy yet muscular Techno, the Mexican Jamaican artist disorientates in the most alluring way possible, navigating dimensions and descending to depths uncharted, his selection dubby, full-bodied, and holistic–a vision, fresh and clear as a mountain stream.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

When I record a mix, I always think about it as a journey. This one is a window into the way I play and think about my sets. It shows the different moods and rhythms I’m attracted to, moving from deep sounds to abstract moments and more joyful energy. The idea was to keep a flow and let the listener travel through different moods.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded the mix in my home studio. I used a pair of XDJ700 players and a Xone 23 mixer.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

I have played many memorable gigs, but one that really stands out recently was last summer 2025 at a festival called Pe:rsona. The vibe of the festival and the crowd was very special. There was a heavy storm just before and after my set time, which made the experience unforgettable. People were dancing barefoot, completely present and enjoying the moment. It felt like a true rave.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Martyn feat. Spaceape – Is This Insanity? (Ben Klock Remix) is one of my favorite tracks ever. I play it whenever I can.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

The recent album by Guedra Guedra, MUTANT, really caught my attention. I like how it mixes electronic music with Moroccan influences in a very interesting way. I also really enjoyed the recent album by Efdemin, Poly, on Ostgut Ton. It’s a very elegant and well-produced journey. Another release I have been listening to a lot is Alexander Bogdanov’s album Traffic. It’s a very joyful record, full of dubby and deep vibes, with rich atmospheres.

What do you have coming up?

I have some releases coming up on Nechto by Nastia, another on Animalia by KIA, and a third one on Bait by Beatrice M. More releases are planned for late 2026, along with remixes and collaborations. I’m also preparing my first Australian tour, with shows in Asia and some special dates in Europe during the summer. In the fall, I will be doing my first tour in the U.S. as well, so I’m very excited about what’s coming next.

Track list:



01. Aphex Twin – #12 (Warp)

02. FVKS – Heartbeat (OECUS)

03. Ness – Sector K80 (The Gods Planet)

04. Hedström & Pflug – Ganz Nah (SYXT)

05. Valentino Mora – Portal (Non Series)

06. Andy Martin – Toltequidad (Nechto) [Unreleased]

07. Philippe Petit – Home Expression (Seclusion)

08. Linear System – Static Position (Illegal Alien Records)

09. Sub Basics, Witch Trials, SBWT – November (Temple of Sound)

10. Regina Leather – Comunicazione Uno (VOAM)

11. Hypogea – Loops Machine (Sperk)

12. Red Rooms, Avant.OSC – Pulsar (OECUS)

13. Robert Istoc – Open Dialogue (Attitudes)

14. Innerworld – Murmora (Art Bei Ton)

15. Efdemin – Trophic Cascade (Ostgut Ton)