GROOVE Podcast 485 – Mike Parker

Fancying an hour of fervent hypnotic Techno? US legend Mike Parker’s got you perfectly covered with a truly mesmerizing mix consisting only of his own productions.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

With the recent release of Epilogue on Field Records, I wanted to feature tracks from that era, plus some unreleased material and some old favorites.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

In my studio, using the Octatrack.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Berlin Atonal, 2015.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Way back in 2008, I recorded a remix of Rob Alcock’s „Traces“. That one still has an impact when dropped in a set.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

The Sonic Groove label has been on a roll with Damon Wild: Pleasure Builder, Bryan Zentz: Barada Trax 7. And Atom™: Exotrax.

What do you have coming up?

In 2026, watch for a 2×12 on Samurai Music.

Track list:



Mike Parker – The Freezing Process

Mike Parker – Highway Oil (Hydroplane Mix)

Mike Parker – Drain Hum

Mike Parker – Gunma Forest (The Ride Mix)

Mike Parker – Copper Variations: cv3

Mike Parker – Hiss

Mike Parker – Forward (The 5AM Mix)

Mike Parker – GPH18 B1

Mike Parker – Element One

Mike Parker – Rainmaker

Mike Parker – Ringing Bass

Mike Parker – Smoke From Burning Fields

Mike Parker – Thermo

Mike Parker – The Body Drum

Mike Parker – Caesura (Mix 2) [Extended]