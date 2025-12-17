Mitglied jetzt!
Podcast

GROOVE Podcast 485 – Mike Parker

Maximilian Fritz

Mike Parker (Photo credit: Colleen Mekarski)
Mike Parker (Photo credit: Colleen Mekarski)

Fancying an hour of fervent hypnotic Techno? US legend Mike Parker’s got you perfectly covered with a truly mesmerizing mix consisting only of his own productions.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

With the recent release of Epilogue on Field Records, I wanted to feature tracks from that era, plus some unreleased material and some old favorites.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

In my studio, using the Octatrack.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Berlin Atonal, 2015.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Way back in 2008, I recorded a remix of Rob Alcock’s „Traces“.  That one still has an impact when dropped in a set.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

The Sonic Groove label has been on a roll with Damon Wild: Pleasure Builder, Bryan Zentz: Barada Trax 7. And Atom™: Exotrax.

What do you have coming up?

In 2026, watch for a 2×12 on Samurai Music.

Track list:

Mike Parker – The Freezing Process
Mike Parker – Highway Oil (Hydroplane Mix)
Mike Parker – Drain Hum
Mike Parker – Gunma Forest (The Ride Mix)
Mike Parker – Copper Variations: cv3
Mike Parker – Hiss
Mike Parker – Forward (The 5AM Mix)
Mike Parker – GPH18 B1
Mike Parker – Element One
Mike Parker – Rainmaker
Mike Parker – Ringing Bass
Mike Parker – Smoke From Burning Fields
Mike Parker – Thermo
Mike Parker – The Body Drum
Mike Parker – Caesura (Mix 2) [Extended]

GROOVE Podcast 484 – Clarisa Kimskii

How did summer sound to you? Clarisa Kimskii delivered the perfect mixture of groove, drive, and introspection at Nation of Gondwana.
Maximilian Fritz -

Features

DJ Hell über DJ Hell: „Nicht das englische Wort für Hölle – sondern das deutsche Adjektiv: hell. Also: Helligkeit, Licht, Glanz”

Feature
Im zweiten Teil spricht DJ Hell über seinen Weg zum DJing, über seine Hip-Hop-Wurzeln – und verrät, warum Hell nichts mit Hölle zu tun hat.

DJ Hell über die Rückkehr von Electroclash: „Ich höre das auf den Partys und frage mich: Wo haben die Kids die Sachen her?”

Feature
Heute erscheint das neue, siebte Album von DJ Hell. GROOVE traf den deutschen Techno-Titanen zum Interview in einem Berliner Luxushotel.

[REWIND 2025]: Teure Clubs: Wie kann ich mir das Feiern noch leisten?

Feature
Ob an Club-Tür, Garderobe oder Bar – alles wird teurer. Wir wollten von drei Leser:innen wissen, wie sie mit den Preisen umgehen.

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

HERAUSGEBER

Verein für Technojournalismus e.V.

Schätzelbergstr. 1-3
12099 Berlin

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Schätzelbergstr. 1-3
12099 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

