GROOVE Podcast 477 – Maara

Some say that the essence of DJing is to not overthink things too much–and to do something different once in a while. That’s exactly what Maara, a DJ and producer hailing from Montreal, accomplished for her contribution to our podcast series. Expect a mix that sounds fresh because it does the unexpected, because it doesn’t adhere to a stale concept, because it contains twists and turns–and a pop-heavy finale.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

At first I wanted to record a slower more at home listening mix but then got seduced into playing clubbier sounds at a bit slower pace in the middle, then went faster towards the end. The end songs are my personal enjoyment and an ode to R’n’B, Jersey and Kelela who I love very much even if it chronologically doesn’t make the most sense. The beginning of the mix is a bit softer and dreamier, I tried to keep a through line before delving into more bassier, faster, and darker sounds. Playing tracks that are meant to be fast slowed down sounded refreshing to me. It is probably the most percussive mix I’ve ever recorded to date. It’s nice to do something different, I feel like I’m always evolving and I’m into so many different styles. It’s hard to always capture them in one mix but it was a fun challenge to narrow the scope a bit with the focus more so on bass and percussive sounds. I wanted to not overthink it and just include songs I like and let go of the usual obsessive mentality I take on for mixes. I had fun recording it and it’s a good practice to letting go. Some parts are truer to the imperfections I make when I play out.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded it at my friend’s house in Berlin, they have 3 CDJ’s 2000s and a Xone mixer.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

This year I think for me personally it’s tied between both live sets I did at Sustain-Release in New York and Solstice Festival in Finland. The two were very different than each other. At Sustain, I performed a high energy dance set, and at Solstice, I performed my downtempo work. It was cool to do two polar opposite live sets within a few months of each other. Both took so much work and energy to finish but in the end felt so rewarding. Playing live feels so vulnerable, intimate and raw in a way that DJ’ing doesn’t. It’s like you’re really presenting yourself and everything you work on privately for people to hear that maybe you haven’t even shown anyone or got feedback on.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

This song I found on Soundcloud randomly called „Cunty“ by After Hours always goes off.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

„Double Headed Gemini“ by GMO with two amazing remixes by Oscar Huang and Adam O. Honestly all the stuff they put out last year has really touched me and is beautiful if you’re looking for something downtempo or Shoegaze. Definitely worth a dig through their discography, I’m excited to hear more from them.

Rest Here By Car Culture alias Physical Therapy on Montreal’s Naff is a really beautiful and sentimental album.

Dream Curtain Eternally Gentle by Stone on Berlin’s 3XL is an incredible downtempo and trip hop album. Every track feels special and like something to hold onto, very beautiful and well produced.

What do you have coming up?

I have an album coming out on Montreal label Naff, which should be announced this year and out next year that I’m super excited about. It’s also going to be slower paced, echoing my first album I did for Step Ball Chain but it’s distinctly different in the aesthetic it explores. Priori and Patrick Holland have really helped elevate it by doing additional production and vocal processing on the tracks that give it this depth that I hope people will enjoy.

As for my label this year, Ancient Records, I am putting out an EP by French producer Von Riu that should be announced this year. Lots of other exciting collabs I’m working on for next year as well but wanna keep those a surprise for now as well as give some room for my album to breathe and personally recalibrate and organize following its release.

Track list:



Miracles – Bone Yard

WRACK – Cold Breath

Sel.6 & Coffintexts – BACK AND FORTH

Deeven – Gamma (Foba Remix)

Brenda – Mayniel Melody ft. Mav Nuhels

Notte Infinita – Manila Killer Float

Lacuna – Tasruff

Wiggs – Unreleased

SAPPHIR 22 – YUTSIL CHINÍL

Tribal Introspection – Yaahh!

Maara – Unreleased

Smiff – Deep Down

AMARA ctk100 & DBBD – evil cute angel bb

Air – Rivercreek

SWV – Use Your Heart P1.

ossx + tah – Rest Assured

Kelela – Cherry Coffee

Kelela – Far Away