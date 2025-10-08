GROOVE Podcast 476 – LOVEFOXY

LOVEFOXY’s sets are anything but stale. Although being a central figure to the Berlin scene for a couple of years now, she doesn’t opt for its well-known, hard-hitting techno sound. Instead, LOVEFOXY looks on the brighter side of things, with a vocal-heavy blend of House and commanding Techno that worships dance music’s originators as it pays homage to its queer provenience. Her contribution to our podcast series is no exception to that.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

Not much actually other than a fun flow I wanted to create in 60 minutes time. So: Good vibes and recent finds!

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

At home with my rather basic tiny vinyl mixer (A&H 26) and 2 CDJ 2000 NXS.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Oh, there are so many! Each of them is very unique, but one I absolutely loved playing was Paradise City in Belgium this year. The energy and people were something that gave me a super purpose to deliver. It was also the end of a crazy tour run, so I was so happy to finish it off on that note.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

The LOVEFOXY songs obviously, old and new.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

My girl Hilit Kolets „Transatlantic Kiki“ tracks, they also have fabulous remixers–including Floorplan.

What do you have coming up?

I have been releasing singles from my Lord Juice EP on WHP Records this summer and had the last two bangers coming out on the 3rd of October. It was a completely new approach for me, but is so fun as each track gets its own moment. „Piano Tang“ and „Lord Juice“ are perfect for fall and to complete the EP. I cannot wait to see and hear what it will do.

Track list:



LOVEFOXY – Just Not Cute

Star B (Riva Starr & Mark Broom) & MC GQ – House Massive (Johannes Albert Extended Remix)

Truncate – Work Ya Ass (Ben Sims JFF Edit)

Radio Slave – Feel The Same (Floorplan Remix 2)

S.B. Project – The Primitive Streak

Alex Preston – Hunching (Extended Mix)

Kevin Saunderson & E-Dancer – The Human Bond (Extended Mix)

Slam, Chip E – Like This (Original Mix)

Hilit Kolet & The Illustrious Blacks – Transatlantic Kiki (Floorplan Remix)

LOVEFOXY – Lord Juice

Budai & Vic – Free

DJ Love – Unreleased

Ned Bennett – B-Side Loops

Paulo Tella – La Creme (Original Mix)