GROOVE Podcast 472 – Eluize

Eluize’s DJing career has taken her from Australia to Europe and back. Along the way that goes well over a decade, she shaped a sound that is as versatile as it is driving, situated between (Deep) house, acid and the trancey, proggy rhythms relentlessly pulsating at Australian bush doofs.

Her mix for our podcast series adequately reflects that sonic signature, combining deepness and playfulness, scintillating passages with an ever heady groove and your occasional vocal by Eluize herself.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I’m on a tour in Europe and the UK right now, being reunited with friends old and new on dance floors all over, and I wanted to capture the bouncy, joyful euphoria with prog hints and pretty acid I’m packing my sets with. Starting a little deeper, though some tasteful groove heavy deep house and into my version of boppy, sometimes trancey playfulness.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

This was recorded on planes, trains, coffee shops and hotel rooms between Adelaide, Singapore, London and Manchester–classic DJ trope, I know, but a pleasure. I recorded the ambient bits and some of the added vocal a cappellas on my little tascam DR-5 and my phone, and put it all together in ableton.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

That’d have to be split between two – last year’s debut at Panorama Bar in Berlin was something for the books, after going there as a bright eyed freshy, my first weekend in Berlin in 2011, to hearing my voice rattling around the rooms when other people played my records, to finally having the opportunity to play the space myself 13 years later. My friend had passed away a couple of weeks before, and I played some of his favourite tunes, the shutters opened, the afternoon light beamed in, there were a lot of tears–from me–, it was gorgeous.

The other would be my closing set at Sidebyside in Adelaide in 2022. I’d moved back earlier that year and was invited to do this slot, it’s an intimate and breathtakingly curated and put together festival, the crowd was amazing, I got to play an extra half an hour and in the final moments, after a hot and dusty day, soft summer rain started tumbling down through the night sky. Pure bliss, and an incredible welcome home after 13 years away from where it all started.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

I don’t tend to keep secrets! Open book when it comes to tunes. I’m absolutely obsessed with Tifra’s productions at the moment, and Kitsta is making super cool things. Other than that, I’ve been going back to some earlier prog and enjoying rediscovering–Peace Division, Red Jerry and Hooj tunes and Way Out West have been making appearances in my sets again lately.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

My first tip would be the Haŵs compilation fundraiser, Club Unity Vol. 2. A small plug, because I contributed a track too, but it’s 30 tracks for a tenner and full of a lot of artists I’m really digging at the moment, plus it’s donating money to a good cause. I’m also enjoying the releases on Chloé Caillet’s Smiile imprint, super fun, and Fantastic Man’s new one Genesis is incredible!

What do you have coming up?

Next up I’ve got shows in London on September 5, at Panorama Bar on September 7 and at Pikes on September 14. After that I’m heading back to Australia for concentrated studio time and prepping for the spring and summer season. I’m mentoring at [spaces*2] this November, an electronic music making focused retreat happening in Bali for the second time. It’s a safe space to teach, support and amplify underrepped communities in dance music. Applications are still open for any artist that would like to come along, I’d encourage you to check it out here and apply. There are also some supported or sponsored places for those with economic barriers. From the release perspective, I’ve got an album ready to go, that should start seeing the light in January 2026, and some club tracks I’m dying to release this year.

Track list: