GROOVE Podcast 459 – Eli Keszler

That Eli Keszler’s mix for our podcast series sounds different to most of the other episodes doesn’t come as a surprise. Although he collaborated with Skrillex for a track called „A Street I Know„, Keszler is not a conventional club music artist. In fact, he’s quite the opposite: In his work, he combines Jazz, experimental music, and Ambient, which is pretty precisely what the mix encompasses. So: Buckle up–and wind down.
What did you have in mind when recording this mix?
I was tapping into the late-night haze, grittiness and serenity that my new record captures. I think mixes often reflect parallels with what people aim to create— instead, I wanted to reveal the source material in a sense with this mix.
Where did you record it and what setup did you use?
At home, using my mixer, turntable, and computer.
What’s the most memorable gig you’ve played so far?
Ever? Maybe a solo concert at the Cologne Philharmonie—definitely one of the most memorable in recent days.
Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?
My breath.
Three recent releases that caught your attention?
Ichiko Aoba – Luminescent Creatures
Arvo Pärt – Silentium
Bertrand Chamayou – Ravel Fragments
What do you have coming up?
Many shows, many film scores, and some new projects and collaborations of my own.
Track list:
Jimmy Scott – Sorry Seems to Be The Hardest Word
Barre Phillips – A-i-a
Ornette Coleman – Skies of America
Mad Professor – Africa 1983 Dub
Orient Expressions – Ehmedo Divan
Terje Rypdal & The Chasers – Kompet Gar
Chick Corea – Children’s Song No. 3
Paul Desmond – Angel Eyes
Ahmad Jamal – Spring Is Here
Chico Hamilton With Paul Horn – Katz Up
Bill Frisell – Start
Arvo Pärt – Solfeggio
Dubkasm – Transform 1&1
The Byrds – Everybody’s Been Burned
Howard Skempton – June ’77 for Piano