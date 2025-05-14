GROOVE Podcast 459 – Eli Keszler

That Eli Keszler’s mix for our podcast series sounds different to most of the other episodes doesn’t come as a surprise. Although he collaborated with Skrillex for a track called „A Street I Know„, Keszler is not a conventional club music artist. In fact, he’s quite the opposite: In his work, he combines Jazz, experimental music, and Ambient, which is pretty precisely what the mix encompasses. So: Buckle up–and wind down.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I was tapping into the late-night haze, grittiness and serenity that my new record captures. I think mixes often reflect parallels with what people aim to create— instead, I wanted to reveal the source material in a sense with this mix.

Where did you record it and what setup did you use?

At home, using my mixer, turntable, and computer.

What’s the most memorable gig you’ve played so far?

Ever? Maybe a solo concert at the Cologne Philharmonie—definitely one of the most memorable in recent days.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

My breath.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Ichiko Aoba – Luminescent Creatures

Arvo Pärt – Silentium

Bertrand Chamayou – Ravel Fragments

What do you have coming up?

Many shows, many film scores, and some new projects and collaborations of my own.

Track list:



Jimmy Scott – Sorry Seems to Be The Hardest Word

Barre Phillips – A-i-a

Ornette Coleman – Skies of America

Mad Professor – Africa 1983 Dub

Orient Expressions – Ehmedo Divan

Terje Rypdal & The Chasers – Kompet Gar

Chick Corea – Children’s Song No. 3

Paul Desmond – Angel Eyes

Ahmad Jamal – Spring Is Here

Chico Hamilton With Paul Horn – Katz Up

Bill Frisell – Start

Arvo Pärt – Solfeggio

Dubkasm – Transform 1&1

The Byrds – Everybody’s Been Burned

Howard Skempton – June ’77 for Piano