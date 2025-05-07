GROOVE Podcast 458 – A.N.I.

„Why choose a genre if you can play all?,“ reads A.N.I.’s Insta bio. And indeed, as long as they’re hitting hard, the Berlin born DJ puts forth a myriad of styles, ranging from good old Schranz to Hardstyle or Happy Hardcore. By doing so, she’s far from alone, representing a relentless generation of younger artists turning classic dance music conventions upside down and keeping the pace high from start to finish.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I always want to combine different genres with each other and keep the energy high. In this mix, I wanted to play basslines, hard kicks, bouncy tracks, remixes that remind you of your childhood, and some emotional tracks at the end.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded this set at home in my little studio where I always record little snippets for my social media channels as well. I played on the XONE 96 from Allen Heat, 2 CDJs 3000 and 2 CDJs 2000NXS2.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

There are a lot of gigs I that I could mention here but I think DNA Festival in Munich in this year’s February was really special for me. Rave The Planet last year was crazy as well, to play in front of so many people. I’m really looking forward to play there again this year. Bootshaus in Cologne was another highlight of my career. I played there twice: The first time with SYMBIOTIKKA and the second one was Chrome Cologne.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

There is no secret, actually. I think I show to the people on social media and on stage that it is possible to mix different genres with each other and create unexpected drops that make these transitions special.

What do you have coming up?

So many exciting things! A lot of tours on different continents, lots of releases, and there maybe is something coming up that I can’t tell you about just now. What I can tell you is that it’s gonna make my gigs more special and I’m really looking forward to sharing it with everyone!

Track list:



STAFFY – WACK MF (YUGZ HARD EDIT)

carlo kalu – PAPI CHULO

Otto Knows – Million Voices (Remon Verhoeve Edit) (Unreleased)

Funk Tribu – callumoddj MASTER CLUB (Unreleased)

RYZZEN – ANTHEM [KINESIC RECORDS]

Lyah Noir 2025 T3 v10

Onyxary – Chaos (Unreleased)

AREA ØNE – Here For You (Unreleased)

BEAUZ – OCHO (LAXTER HARD EDIT)

BYLLY GET YOUR ASS UP

Daft Punk – Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger [MATT MIRTER REMIX] (EXTENTED MIX) Dr.Sound – Disco In Der Hölle

NMO – OIIA OIIA OIIA (SPINNING CAT) (HT FLIP)

KNTRLVRLST, Billy Currie – Zeitgeist (Unreleased)

Ali James – Bassline Pumpin (Unreleased)

SUSKA – THIS TYPE OF BEAT

THISO – Blast For Days

Showtek – FTS ( JÅK Hard Techno Remix)

THISO – Back From The Death (Final)

Trypdø – REVERSE BASS MF

WHERE IS THE LIMIT – KETTING feat. VITALIS

Sacha Harland, Soundmasterz – Shake It (Soundmasterz Schranz Edit)

Jay P – Wrong Way (Original Mix)

SMF – Hahaha! (Bollmann Schranz Edit)

Ida Corr – Let Me Think About It (Baumeister Hard Edit)

Locked Club, Soundmasterz – Kuliki (Soundmasterz Schranz Edit)

Binary Squad – Hold Up (EXTENDEDD MIX)

Skrillex – Cinema (OTTO Remix)

Batteria (STAFFY Edit) (Unreleased)

Urban Cookie Collective – The Key, The Secret (ADDER Remix)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – INNERBLOOM (HOEHENANGST HT REMIX) [INFLUENCE RECORDS]

Wanton – A little break in this rave

Wanton – Vielleicht Vielleicht (Remix)

Sorry Mama (Dream DJ Team Edit)