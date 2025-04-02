GROOVE Podcast 454 – Blake Baxter

There’s a reason why Blake Baxter is called „The Prince Of Techno“. Not only because he gave that nickname to himself, having released an eponymous record on Underground Resistance in the early 90’s, but because he infused the genre with juvenile playfulness from its beginnings, thwarting the sometimes tiresome seriousness permeating it – be it with suggestive vocals or his extrovert presence behind the decks. Plus, his musical aesthetics were never refrained to the stylistic palette of techno, integrating house, tech-house, and pop influences altogether.

For our podcast series, the Detroit legend recorded a techno centered mix though, brimming with acid and hoover sounds and boasting a pounding kick drum from start to finish.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I have many different styles as a producer and DJ. I never actually plan out a mix and I like to be spontaneous. For this mix, I wanted to play for the most part a contemporary rhythmic driving techno set–something that most people don’t hear me play outside of Tresor.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded the mix on March 22, 2025 in my studio in Detroit, Michigan using a Pioneer XDJ-RX2.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

So many great times, so many crazy situations. It’s all a blur, but I always love coming back to Berlin and playing Tresor. It’s like visiting family. The early 90’s was so much fun, Glasgow had a lot of great memories there.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

If I named my favorite secret weapon it wouldn’t be a secret anymore and then I would have to end you. Joking. When someone sees the studio of an artist they like online, they will run out and get the same gear. I post pictures or videos on social media of small set ups that I prefer to use when I play live. But the gear that I really love, I will keep to myself in that aspect of my creative process. I enjoy my privacy.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Honestly, there so much online, the quality is there I can say. Thanks to software companies, for the most part. I download something for the mix, something for that moment. It’s so much out there but I haven’t heard anything so original that made me think wow, nothing cutting edge in a long while, just good sounds and a lot of great loops and stems. In my private time, I actually don’t listen to techno, house and dance music until it’s time for me to tour or to play an event. That way I’m having more fun and it’s spontaneous and fresh.

What do you have coming up?

Tresor Records is currently doing some remastering and releasing of some of my early releases from my Dream Sequence album series, some old school for the new school. Kind of a Blake Baxter reboot, re-introducing me to the new generation of Techno heads. The digital re-releases start in May, in June there’s also the Dream Sequence X 12-inch coming on vinyl. Also I’ve been working on some new upcoming releases with Abe Duque for ADR recordings.

I just had a new release with Marc Romboy, Muzik Is Love. We do something since a few years and some of our releases are being re-released as well on Systematic Recordings. And I recently remixed a project titled Horizont for artist apaull, Paul Van der Werf, it is out now on his label Furnace Room Recordings.

Me personally, I’ve been putting tracks up on my Bandcamp, under my labels Mix Records and Raw Data, Acid 313. Also, I will be releasing productions personally, new stuff coming in April and will be distributed on all digital platforms and networks. I have a cousin, her name is Kenya. She’s a jazz vocalist. We’re working on some dance tracks for release this summer. Her voice is special and I say that not only cause she’s my family. You’ll find out for yourself soon, look out for her.

Track list:



XXXX – Vigned

2. XXXX – Rave

3. LO’99 – Shout Out Loud

4. XXXX – Destruction

5. Umek – Collision Wall

6. XXXX – Scream

7. Cardao – Phenomena

8. XXXX – Recreation

9. FAÏG – Flag

10. Rove Ranger – Dirac

11. XXXX – Consciousness

12. SHDW & Obscure Shape – Verlorene Seelen

13. Belocca – Hyperactive

14. Frank Biazzi – Take Control (Uncertain Remix)

15. Ricardo Garduno – Spiteful Behaviour

16. Space 92 – Door