Podcast

GROOVE Podcast 438 – Caribou

Maximilian Fritz

Caribou (Photo credit: Marina Mónaco)
Caribou (Photo credit: Marina Mónaco)

Suffering from winter time blues? Caribou’s got you covered. In June, Dan Snaith played a DJ set in Berlin, mixing House, Breakbeat, and Garage for three hours straight.

We’ve got the whole recording from the free party that took place in a packed out RSO Valley and evokes memories of longer days and a summer that was just about to begin.

 What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I usually don’t plan my DJ sets in advance, but I was especially looking forward to this day party in Berlin. Berlin is like a second home to us, and so many of our friends came out. DJing with Ahadadream and my friend Sofia Kourtesis added to the excitement. So, more than anything, it was my enthusiasm and anticipation that shaped this mix.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

We recorded it live on location at RSO Valley that day.

What’s the most memorable gig you’ve played so far?

Doing DJ pop-ups is always amazing, but Caribou is a band after all and I’m thrilled about upcoming gigs with Caribou as a live band. If I had to pick a favorite, it would be the Boiler Room show we did in Belfast. Being in the middle of the room, surrounded by the energy, was unforgettable.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Socks.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Hmm, let me think!

What do you have coming up?

We’re gearing up for a full-band show in the US, and Europe including our biggest Berlin headline show I think.

