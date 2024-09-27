GROOVE Podcast 433: Hanna Baertig

When it comes to club culture, Hanna Baertig likes to put an emphasis on authenticity. That’s a big word, but as a DJ as well as a promoter and a co-label head she lives up to expectations. Both as a solo artist and in her work with label and party series Aller Ende Anfang (which roughly translates to The Beginning Of All Ends) or Trips Berlin, the Berlin resident pursues a raw vision of electronic music and partying, largely uncompromised by economic coercions.

In her mix for our podcast series, she combines vividly shuffling hi-hats with proggy basslines and merges the sterile elegance of bass music with trance-induced ecstacy, while in other parts vocals alter the set’s flow and evolve into rhythmic elements. Stylewise, there’s a lot to be found, revered producer Skee Mask being a small constant in 97 minutes of a dance floor centered stream of consciousness.

What did you have in mind when you recorded this mix?

I like the challenge of choosing different musical approaches for the mixes I record, depending on what I personally and emotionally connect with the platform the mix is released on–and what my musical interpretation of it would sound like. For me, GROOVE is a classic–and a platform and magazine that has accompanied me as a music discoverer since my childhood. That’s why I wanted to record some of these classic tracks, for example, which are eternal bangers but have also always been with me.

Where did you record it and what setup did you use?

I recorded this mix in my room at home with 2 XDJS700 and an A&H xone 23–because DJ equipment is fucking expensive, haha!

What’s the most memorable gig you’ve played so far?

For sure, I’m incredibly grateful to have had a handful of international experiences on bigger dancefloors, like in Amsterdam for Stereolube, in Paris for HORS SOL, and in Tbilisi at TES Club, and I’ll always remember being surrounded by such wild crowds. But what makes it truly memorable is knowing I was surrounded by dear friends first row. Tarmac Festival 2023 and Sisyphos for Warning on my birthday in the same year–my friends were all there and I’ll never forget that!

Can you name a secret weapon you use often?

Definitely “800AB” by Skee Mask. It’s one of those eternal bangers from this talented producer that is out of this world and stands for itself but at the same time, its melodic patterns and percussions just sound damn nice as layering elements in a 3-deck mix, for example.

Three recent releases that have caught your attention?

As one of Djrum’s biggest fans, a lot of DJs probably say that, haha, it’s definitely Objekt’s “Ganzfeld (Djrum Remix)”.

Next to that, the Dekmantel Ten compilation fills many hours of my current days, and Batu’s “Zeal” on his own imprint A Long Strange Dream just makes my head shake.

What are you up to in the near future?

I’ll be releasing a new mix for one of the loveliest crews, Warning, in mid-October. I’ll also be stepping into the club season, for instance at MS Treue in Bremen and objekt klein a in Dresden.

Track listing:

Skee Mask – Routine

The Source – Point Zero

Na Nich – Interhemispheric

Vand, Alfred Czital – No Tomorrow

Insane Creation – I like That

Le Motel, Magugu – On Topper

DJ ADHD, Chloé Robinson – Steamin

crouds – Skin of my Soul

LFL – Unreleased (Mpeg Remix)

Insane Creation – Restlessness

Skee Mask – 800AB

Doctor Jeep – Push The Body

Fluke – Slap It

Packed Rich – Astral Glow ft. Jessica Pham

Rosati – First Choice

Marmion – Schöneberg

LCY – Sora

Perko – Rounded

STIPP, Alec Dienaar – H-Tool 4

CX – Cobra

Siu Mata & Amor Satyr – Mhkl

GiGi FM – Gabriella

Mall Grab – I’ve Always Liked Grime