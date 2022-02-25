Das Brave! Factory Festival 2019 in Kiev (Foto: Roman Selezinka)

Das Weltgeschehen wird dieser Tage vom russischen Einmarsch in die Ukraine bestimmt. Nicht nur Politiker*innen und andere Persönlichkeiten des öffentlichen Lebens äußerten sich zur brisanten Situation, auch diverse DJs und Szeneaktivist*innen verurteilten das russische Vorgehen und insbesondere Präsident Putin in den sozialen Medien aufs Schärfste.

So posteten beispielsweise DJ Stingray (link) und Dr. Rubinstein (link) Statements, in denen sie ihre Betroffenheit und ihre Bestürzung ausdrücken. Mama Snake schrieb: „My heart is bleeding. No human should ever have to experience war and displacement, not in Europe or anywhere else in the world. my love and support to all my Ukrainian friends and their families. I encourage you to donate and help where you can (…).”

Héctor Oaks betont seine Verbundenheit mit der ukrainischen Clubkultur: „This is one of the saddest things I’ve ever experienced in my life. I have a special relation to this land because of its extraordinary dance culture, it’s recent history and their welcoming, beautiful and honest people.”

Aber auch russische DJs wie Dasha Rush (link) oder Vladimir Dubyshkin (link) zeigten sich erschüttert und sprachen den vom Krieg betroffenen Menschen ihr Mitgefühl aus. Darüber hinaus meldeten sich eine ganze Reihe von ukrainischen Künstler*innen wie Nastia (link), Artbat (link) oder Daria Kolosova zu Wort und schrieben ihre Trauer und Ängste in teils sehr umfangreichen Statements nieder.

Kolosova erklärte in einem emotionalen Posting die Situation ihrer Familie, die im Gebiet der international nicht anerkannten Volksrepublik Luhansk lebt, und schloss mit den Worten: „Today I faced my biggest fear again. Five Ukrainian cities woke up from explosions, the war has started. Please show your support, spread the word about Russian aggression against Ukraine and support the Ukrainian army (…). Fuck Putin!”

Alisa Mullen von der Kiever Booking- und Management Agentur Strela schrieb der GROOVE heute in einer persönlichen Nachricht: „Now they are planning to take Kyiv and other big cities and perhaps if they do it, there will never be a Ukrainian electronic scene again, no Closer, k41, Kultura Zvuka, Port Odesa etc. I think the most important thing is that the entire community continues to demand from their government to support Ukraine and impose as many sanctions against Russia as possible right now. Maybe this will make Russian citizens go for bigger strikes. Maybe somehow it will make Putin take a step back”.