James Bangura
EPs/Tracks:
1. DD2 – Infinite/Scattered Blue [Nowt Recordings]
2. MoMA Ready – Sister Saint EP [Self]
3. Jump Source – JS02 EP [Jump Source]
4. Low End Activist – Low End Activism 004 EP [Sneaker Social Club]
5. Geo Rip – Gio Rip EP [The Trilogy Tapes]
6. SwapMeet – Pressure In The Jungle EP [Self Release]
7. TAH – GODKILLAH EP [Self]
8. JNS007 – Resistance EP [NewAreaRec]
9. Wanderist – Infinite Reflection EP [Transient Nature]
10. DJJ – Yn Y TY [FCR]
LPs:
1. J. Albert – Phase Portrait [Towhead Recordings]
2. MR G – THE FORCED FORCE IS NOT THE TRUE FORCE [CHILDHOOD]
3. SW. – The Album [Apollo Records]
Matisa
EPs/Tracks:
1. Emotive Response – Emotions ’97 [9300 Records]
2. Young Marco – I’m Still Mellow [Safe Trip]
3. Vitess – Splitter [STRCTR Records]
4. Matisa – Peace Building [Onloop]
5. DJ Heartstring – 4 The People [Eurodance Inc]
6. Salomo & Reece Walker – Bumper 2 Bumper [Long Vehicle]
7. Lukey – Other Worlds vol. 1 [Carpet]
8. V.A. – Class of 2021 (Part1) [NUGNET]
9. Tape Hiss – Fever Dream [Echocentric Records]
10. Elements of Life – Innocence And Inspiration [Mysticisms]
LPs:
1. Idee Du Femelle – Sequences [Musiqua Maquina]
2. Panoram – Acrobatic Thoughts [Running Back]
3. Attrition – A Great Desire [Sleepers]
Metaraph
EPs/Tracks:
1. Hine – Paradise Lost [Hardest Soft]
2. Rouge – Antihero [RAW]
3. Angy Kore, Gabriel Padrevita, Angry Machines – Tempest [Himmel]
4. Sentimental Rave – Give Me Pain [Because Music]
5. Flucc – The Crystal Lady [SCTR]
6. LAVEN – Aries Angel [Kriptika]
7. Monsieur Nobody – Run For Your Life [ERADYS Records]
8. Plexos – Broken Stance [Fvll Recordings]
9. DRA MA – 202X [Self]
10. Karl Shwarz – No Turning Back [Self]
LPs:
1. V.A. – Gabber Industries Berlin 001 [Gabber Industries Berlin]
2. Caterina Barbieri – Patterns Of Consciousness [Important Records]
3. Fluid – Translating Emotions Into Waveforms [Subverted]
O-Wells
EPs/Tracks:
1. zonin dj – zonin ep [QCP]
2. Thru Zero – Thru Zero [Sunrise Inc.]
3. thru – thru [Appendix.files]
4. DJ Stingray 313 – Molecular Level Solutions [Micron Audio]
5. Neewt & Babydawg – Skyline Tears [YAPPIN]
6. Poly Chain – Lake Lemuria [Die Orakel]
7. Hassan Abou Alam – It Spills [naive]
8. V.A. – Goon Club Allstars & Friends Volume 1 [Goon Club Allstars]
9. Almaz Indigo – Insomnia [Almaz Indigo]
10. Particle – Nosedive / Wound [Critical Music]
LPs:
1. Sansibar – Sans Musique [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
2. De Schuurman – Bubbling Inside [Nyege Nyege Tapes]
3. Minder – Telepathy [Sneaker Social Club]
Sedef Adasi
EPs/Tracks:
1. UHF – Fact Or Fiction EP [Gladio Operations]
2. peachlyfe – Creeper X Swamplyfe (Nene H Remix) [Ten Eight Seven]
3. Rassan – Rota De Fuga (Bailey Ibbs Remix) [Deep in dis intl.]
4. Saoirse – Gentle Romance [Trust Recordings]
5. Bored Lord – Kick Out The Breaks [Dimension]
6. Triform – Feels so Good [Undefined]
7. Paramida – Dream Ritual (Eris Drew & Octo Octa’s Alchemical Sisters Dub) [Love On The Rocks]
8. WTCHCRFT – Shake it [Sorry Records]
9. iO (Mulen) – Looking for a Million [Mulen]
10. Acid Jerks – Remote Area [Nu Groove]
LPs:
1. Alberta Balsam – Higher Dreams [Dekmantel]
2. Lake Haze – Osmosis [CE LTD]
3. Response & Pliskin – Brainwashed EP [Beyond Electronix]
Rush Hour Recordstore
EPs/Tracks:
1. Soichi Terada – Asakusa Light [Rush Hour]
2. General Ehi Duncan & The Africa Army Express – Africa (My No 1) [Canopy]
3. Elizio De Buzios – Tamanqueiro [New Dawn]
4. The Jak – Black Accordion / Dirty Riddim ’87 [Dirty Blends]
5. Dolette McDonald – (XTRA) Special [Backatcha Records]
6. Jeff Majors – For Us All (Yoka Boka} [Invisible City Editions]
7. Ronnie Lion / Ambient Warrior – My Island Will Never Forget / Ocean Dub [Isle Of Jura]
8. Revelation – Love Affairs [Tambourne Party]
9. V.A. – Doing It in Lagos [Soundway Records]
10. Lars Bartkuhn – Transcend / Every Morning I Meditate [Rush Hour]