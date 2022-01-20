James Bangura

EPs/Tracks:

1. DD2 – Infinite/Scattered Blue [Nowt Recordings]

2. MoMA Ready – Sister Saint EP [Self]

3. Jump Source – JS02 EP [Jump Source]

4. Low End Activist – Low End Activism 004 EP [Sneaker Social Club]

5. Geo Rip – Gio Rip EP [The Trilogy Tapes]

6. SwapMeet – Pressure In The Jungle EP [Self Release]

7. TAH – GODKILLAH EP [Self]

8. JNS007 – Resistance EP [NewAreaRec]

9. Wanderist – Infinite Reflection EP [Transient Nature]

10. DJJ – Yn Y TY [FCR]

LPs:

1. J. Albert – Phase Portrait [Towhead Recordings]

2. MR G – THE FORCED FORCE IS NOT THE TRUE FORCE [CHILDHOOD]

3. SW. – The Album [Apollo Records]

Matisa

EPs/Tracks:

1. Emotive Response – Emotions ’97 [9300 Records]

2. Young Marco – I’m Still Mellow [Safe Trip]

3. Vitess – Splitter [STRCTR Records]

4. Matisa – Peace Building [Onloop]

5. DJ Heartstring – 4 The People [Eurodance Inc]

6. Salomo & Reece Walker – Bumper 2 Bumper [Long Vehicle]

7. Lukey – Other Worlds vol. 1 [Carpet]

8. V.A. – Class of 2021 (Part1) [NUGNET]

9. Tape Hiss – Fever Dream [Echocentric Records]

10. Elements of Life – Innocence And Inspiration [Mysticisms]

LPs:

1. Idee Du Femelle – Sequences [Musiqua Maquina]

2. Panoram – Acrobatic Thoughts [Running Back]

3. Attrition – A Great Desire [Sleepers]

Metaraph

EPs/Tracks:

1. Hine – Paradise Lost [Hardest Soft]

2. Rouge – Antihero [RAW]

3. Angy Kore, Gabriel Padrevita, Angry Machines – Tempest [Himmel]

4. Sentimental Rave – Give Me Pain [Because Music]

5. Flucc – The Crystal Lady [SCTR]

6. LAVEN – Aries Angel [Kriptika]

7. Monsieur Nobody – Run For Your Life [ERADYS Records]

8. Plexos – Broken Stance [Fvll Recordings]

9. DRA MA – 202X [Self]

10. Karl Shwarz – No Turning Back [Self]

LPs:

1. V.A. – Gabber Industries Berlin 001 [Gabber Industries Berlin]

2. Caterina Barbieri – Patterns Of Consciousness [Important Records]

3. Fluid – Translating Emotions Into Waveforms [Subverted]

O-Wells

EPs/Tracks:

1. zonin dj – zonin ep [QCP]

2. Thru Zero – Thru Zero [Sunrise Inc.]

3. thru – thru [Appendix.files]

4. DJ Stingray 313 – Molecular Level Solutions [Micron Audio]

5. Neewt & Babydawg – Skyline Tears [YAPPIN]

6. Poly Chain – Lake Lemuria [Die Orakel]

7. Hassan Abou Alam – It Spills [naive]

8. V.A. – Goon Club Allstars & Friends Volume 1 [Goon Club Allstars]

9. Almaz Indigo – Insomnia [Almaz Indigo]

10. Particle – Nosedive / Wound [Critical Music]

LPs:

1. Sansibar – Sans Musique [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

2. De Schuurman – Bubbling Inside [Nyege Nyege Tapes]

3. Minder – Telepathy [Sneaker Social Club]

Sedef Adasi

EPs/Tracks:

1. UHF – Fact Or Fiction EP [Gladio Operations]

2. peachlyfe – Creeper X Swamplyfe (Nene H Remix) [Ten Eight Seven]

3. Rassan – Rota De Fuga (Bailey Ibbs Remix) [Deep in dis intl.]

4. Saoirse – Gentle Romance [Trust Recordings]

5. Bored Lord – Kick Out The Breaks [Dimension]

6. Triform – Feels so Good [Undefined]

7. Paramida – Dream Ritual (Eris Drew & Octo Octa’s Alchemical Sisters Dub) [Love On The Rocks]

8. WTCHCRFT – Shake it [Sorry Records]

9. iO (Mulen) – Looking for a Million [Mulen]

10. Acid Jerks – Remote Area [Nu Groove]

LPs:

1. Alberta Balsam – Higher Dreams [Dekmantel]

2. Lake Haze – Osmosis [CE LTD]

3. Response & Pliskin – Brainwashed EP [Beyond Electronix]

Rush Hour Recordstore

EPs/Tracks:

1. Soichi Terada – Asakusa Light [Rush Hour]

2. General Ehi Duncan & The Africa Army Express – Africa (My No 1) [Canopy]

3. Elizio De Buzios – Tamanqueiro [New Dawn]

4. The Jak – Black Accordion / Dirty Riddim ’87 [Dirty Blends]

5. Dolette McDonald – (XTRA) Special [Backatcha Records]

6. Jeff Majors – For Us All (Yoka Boka} [Invisible City Editions]

7. Ronnie Lion / Ambient Warrior – My Island Will Never Forget / Ocean Dub [Isle Of Jura]

8. Revelation – Love Affairs [Tambourne Party]

9. V.A. – Doing It in Lagos [Soundway Records]

10. Lars Bartkuhn – Transcend / Every Morning I Meditate [Rush Hour]