Eric Cloutier
EPs:
- Opium Den – Opium Den (Hard Beach Entertainment)
- Miles Mercer – Astralogic (Accessory Records)
- Krotone – Encircling (Krotone)
- Arkajo – Truth (Arkajo)
- Pancratio – Fissazione Dell’Attenzione (Onetriptoavyon)
- OK EG – Stoma (Steemplejack Records)
- Guy Contact – Subterano (Coymix)
- Feral – Resin (Mental Modern)
- Konduku – Extrakt (Nous’klaer Audio)
- Andrew Tighe – Spirits (Palinoia)
LPs:
- Abul Mogard – In Immobile Air (Ecstatic)
- Ilyas Ahmed + Jefre Cantu-Ledesma – You Can See Your Own Way Out (Devotion)
- Tarotplane – Horizontology (12th Isle)
Louisahhh
Tracks:
- Peder Mannerfelt – Try Try Try
- Walter Gross – Cognitive Dissonance
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Guided By Angels
- Vitalic – 14 Am
- Lauren Flax feat. Alejandra De La Deheza – Out Of Reality (Skream Remix)
- The Linda Lindas – Oh!
- Maelstrom – Est
- JASSS – Oral Couture
- Nightwave – Inner Peace
- DJ Mell G – I Fuck As I Live
LPs:
- Manni Dee – Love Level Love (Perk Trax)
- Randolph and Mortimer – Systems, Souls and Societies
- Brodinski and Sebastien Forrester – Swap 1 (Broyal)
Marcel Vogel
EPs:
- Jonna ft Javonntte – Jus Move (LIH043)
- Wendel Sield – Code Of Conduct (Obia Records)
- Goshak, Erik Rico – cant get enough (Atjazz Recording Company)
- Kelly G. – Be Still (T’;s Crates)
- D.C La Rue – Cathedrals (Maurice Fulton Remix) (Faith Recordings)
- Snips ft Pauline Taylor – Say It (Classic)
- Earl Jeffers / kaidi Tatham – Higher (Melange)
- DJ G, Pullman Brothers – You make Me Better (Coflo Remix) (Ocha Mzansi)
- Emerson Kitamura – The Countryside is Great EP (EM Records)
- Anderson Paak – Come Down (Steel Wool Records)
LPs:
- Erika de Casier – Essentials (Jeep Music)
- Joy Orbison – Still Slipping (XL)
- Shafiq Husayn – the Loop (Eglo Records)
Patrick Gibin
EPs:
- Samii – Here to Luv Myself (2000 black)
- Kaidi Tatham – Sooner or Later (Sounds Familiar)
- Julion De’Angelo – Dedicated (Freedom School)
- Fred P – Mystical Sunshine (Private Society)
- JAB – Preface (Joon Dada)
- Kyle Hall – Pieces to Share (Forget the Clock)
- Nicola Kramer – All These Times (Neroli)
- Earl Jeffers – The Essence (Melange)
- Life Recorder – LFS (Visions)
- EDB – The Bow Chock (Mother Tongue)
LPs:
- Dego – Negative Positive (2000 black)
- Marcus Machado – Aquarius Purple (Soul Step)
- Various – Madre Lingua (Mother Tongue)
Polyswitch
EPs:
- Nubian Mindz – Black Science (Restless Soul Looptime Mix) (Achive)
- Solid Gold Playaz – Gotz Pimpin’ To Do (Chisel)
- Afronaught – Transcend Me (Apollo)
- Alexander Hope – Never Can Get Away (Slip N Slide)
- Markus Nikolai – Shake! (Perlon)
- MAW Featuring Roy Ayers – Our Time Is Coming (Jazznova Remix) (Maw Records)
- Troubleman – Strike Hard (Far Out Recordings)
- DJ Bone – Himbot (Subject Detroit)
- Kyle Hall – Worx Of Art EP 1 (Wild Oats)
- Juan Atkins – Futurepast EP (Subject Detroit)
LPs:
- Larry Heard – Alien (Alleviated Records)
- Moodymann – Silentintroduction (Planet E)
- Glenn Underground – July 12, 1979 (Strictly Jaz Unit Muzic)
SABO
EPs:
- Sabo – Togo Trip (Sol Selectas)
- Tooker – Nang’o feat Labdi (Ouie)
- Oliver Koletzki – Copal (Stil Vor Talent)
- Hot Oasis – Behbk (Sol Selectas)
- Hot Oasis, Weam Ismail – Ya Nahar Ya Gamel (Stil Vor Talent)
- Bahramji, Medusa Odyssey – Jana (Goldcap Remix) (Exotic Refreshment)
- Joeski – Tierra Linda (Maya Records)
- Sabo, Anime K – Tiniri (Satori Re:Imagined Mix) (Sol Selectas)
- Zuma Dionys – Busurman (German Brigante Remix) (Sol Selectas)
- Sabo – Surviving’ 2020 (Sol Selectas)
LPs:
- Varoius Artists – Summer Sol VI compilation (Sol Selectas)
- Sabo – Buddy System (Sol Selectas)
- The Spy From Cairo – Anima Mundi (Wonder Wheel Records)