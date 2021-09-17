Eric Cloutier

Eric Coultier (Foto: Facebook)

EPs:

  1. Opium Den – Opium Den (Hard Beach Entertainment)
  2. Miles Mercer – Astralogic (Accessory Records)
  3. Krotone – Encircling (Krotone)
  4. Arkajo – Truth (Arkajo)
  5. Pancratio – Fissazione Dell’Attenzione (Onetriptoavyon)
  6. OK EG – Stoma (Steemplejack Records)
  7. Guy Contact – Subterano (Coymix)
  8. Feral – Resin (Mental Modern)
  9. Konduku – Extrakt (Nous’klaer Audio)
  10. Andrew Tighe – Spirits (Palinoia)

LPs:

  1. Abul Mogard – In Immobile Air (Ecstatic)
  2. Ilyas Ahmed + Jefre Cantu-Ledesma – You Can See Your Own Way Out (Devotion)
  3. Tarotplane – Horizontology (12th Isle)

Louisahhh

Louisahhh (Foto: Presse)

Tracks:

  1. Peder Mannerfelt – Try Try Try
  2. Walter Gross – Cognitive Dissonance
  3. Amyl and the Sniffers – Guided By Angels
  4. Vitalic – 14 Am
  5. Lauren Flax feat. Alejandra De La Deheza – Out Of Reality (Skream Remix)
  6. The Linda Lindas – Oh!
  7. Maelstrom – Est
  8. JASSS – Oral Couture
  9. Nightwave – Inner Peace
  10. DJ Mell G – I Fuck As I Live

LPs:

  1. Manni Dee – Love Level Love (Perk Trax)
  2. Randolph and Mortimer – Systems, Souls and Societies
  3. Brodinski and Sebastien Forrester – Swap 1 (Broyal)

Marcel Vogel

Marcel Vogel (Foto: Yvonne Schmedemann)

EPs:

  1. Jonna ft Javonntte – Jus Move (LIH043)
  2. Wendel Sield – Code Of Conduct (Obia Records)
  3. Goshak, Erik Rico – cant get enough (Atjazz Recording Company)
  4. Kelly G. – Be Still (T’;s Crates)
  5. D.C La Rue – Cathedrals (Maurice Fulton Remix) (Faith Recordings)
  6. Snips ft Pauline Taylor – Say It (Classic)
  7. Earl Jeffers / kaidi Tatham – Higher (Melange)
  8. DJ G, Pullman Brothers – You make Me Better (Coflo Remix) (Ocha Mzansi)
  9. Emerson Kitamura – The Countryside is Great EP (EM Records)
  10. Anderson Paak – Come Down (Steel Wool Records)

LPs:

  1. Erika de Casier – Essentials (Jeep Music)
  2. Joy Orbison – Still Slipping (XL)
  3. Shafiq Husayn – the Loop (Eglo Records)

Patrick Gibin

Patrick Gibin (Foto: Facebook)

EPs:

  1. Samii – Here to Luv Myself (2000 black)
  2. Kaidi Tatham – Sooner or Later (Sounds Familiar)
  3. Julion De’Angelo – Dedicated (Freedom School)
  4. Fred P – Mystical Sunshine (Private Society)
  5. JAB – Preface (Joon Dada)
  6. Kyle Hall – Pieces to Share (Forget the Clock)
  7. Nicola Kramer – All These Times (Neroli)
  8. Earl Jeffers – The Essence (Melange)
  9. Life Recorder – LFS (Visions)
  10. EDB – The Bow Chock (Mother Tongue)

LPs:

  1. Dego – Negative Positive (2000 black)
  2. Marcus Machado – Aquarius Purple (Soul Step)
  3. Various – Madre Lingua (Mother Tongue)

Polyswitch

Polyswitch (Foto: Facebook)

EPs:

  1. Nubian Mindz – Black Science (Restless Soul Looptime Mix) (Achive)
  2. Solid Gold Playaz ‎– Gotz Pimpin’ To Do (Chisel)
  3. Afronaught ‎– Transcend Me (Apollo)
  4. Alexander Hope ‎– Never Can Get Away (Slip N Slide)
  5. Markus Nikolai ‎– Shake! (Perlon)
  6. MAW Featuring Roy Ayers ‎– Our Time Is Coming (Jazznova Remix) (Maw Records)
  7. Troubleman ‎– Strike Hard (Far Out Recordings)
  8. DJ Bone ‎– Himbot (Subject Detroit)
  9. Kyle Hall ‎– Worx Of Art EP 1 (Wild Oats)
  10. Juan Atkins ‎– Futurepast EP (Subject Detroit)

LPs:

  1. Larry Heard – Alien (Alleviated Records)
  2. Moodymann – Silentintroduction (Planet E)
  3. Glenn Underground ‎– July 12, 1979 (Strictly Jaz Unit Muzic)

SABO

SABO (Foto: Facebook)

EPs:

  1. Sabo – Togo Trip (Sol Selectas)
  2. Tooker – Nang’o feat Labdi (Ouie)
  3. Oliver Koletzki – Copal (Stil Vor Talent)
  4. Hot Oasis – Behbk (Sol Selectas)
  5. Hot Oasis, Weam Ismail – Ya Nahar Ya Gamel (Stil Vor Talent)
  6. Bahramji, Medusa Odyssey – Jana (Goldcap Remix) (Exotic Refreshment)
  7. Joeski – Tierra Linda (Maya Records)
  8. Sabo, Anime K – Tiniri (Satori Re:Imagined Mix) (Sol Selectas)
  9. Zuma Dionys – Busurman (German Brigante Remix) (Sol Selectas)
  10. Sabo – Surviving’ 2020 (Sol Selectas)

LPs:

  1. Varoius Artists – Summer Sol VI compilation (Sol Selectas)
  2. Sabo – Buddy System (Sol Selectas)
  3. The Spy From Cairo – Anima Mundi (Wonder Wheel Records)
