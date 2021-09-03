Rey Colino

Rey Colino (Foto: Robin Alysha Clemens)

EPs:

  1. Popmix – Big Exchange (Axces)
  2. Plush Managements Inc. – FREE BRITNEY (Plush Records Inc.)
  3. Various Artists – WAR1202 (WARNING)
  4. Passarani – Dead and Alive (Libertine Records)
  5. Various Artists (Domesticated005)
  6. Fruit – Gilgamesh (Øen Records)
  7. Maara – Potion Activated w/ D. Tiffany Remix (Isla)
  8. Junes – Shifting Sands Central Remix (Kalahari Oyster Cult)
  9. Various Artists – SPOOR 1 (Nieuw Hollands Spoor)
  10. Museum Of No Art – One Night At The Pool (Kame House Records)

LPs:

  1. James Bernard – Unreleased Works: Volume 1 Acid Dreams (A Strangely Isolated Place)
  2. SW. – MyDEFINITION LP (Kalahari Oyster Cult)
  3. Adam Pits – A Recurring Nature (On Rotation)

Damiano von Erckert

Damiano von Erckert (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Damiano von Erckert – Pete (Aus Music)
  2. Voodoos & Taboos – Doorway (Phonica AM)
  3. Jürgen Rataan – Ringtones (Tax Free)
  4. John Coltrane – My Favorite Things (Major Keys)
  5. Cinthie – City Lights (Damiano von Erckert Remix) (Aus Music)
  6. Move D & DMan – Tman (Pelham)
  7. Damiano von Erckert – Mars (Aus Music)
  8. Ejeca – Free From (Shall Not Fade)
  9. Damiano von Erckert – MOONS [Live At Robert Johnson]
  10. Damiano von Erckert – These Are The Moments (For ZMINI) [Live At Robert Johnson]

LPs:

  1. Dogpatrol – Soapland (AVA. RECORDS)
  2. Running Out Of Time – Business Trip (Tax Free)
  3. Joaquin Joe Claussell – Raw Tones (Rekids)

Sara Miller

Sara Miller (Foto: Facebook)

EPs:

  1. Palms Trax & Nonku Phiri – Petu (Masalo Remix) (CWPT)
  2. Lauer – Make It Stay (feat Dena) (Permanent Vacation)
  3. Alan Dixon – I’m OK, You’re OK (We’ll be Ok) (Permanent Vacation)
  4. Luca Lozano + Mr. Ho – 2UBU (a better tomorrow mix) (Klasse Wrecks)
  5. Boy’s Shorts – Sunset Flirt (Benjamin Fröhlich Remix) (Royal Advisor Records)
  6. Mano le Tough – Aye aye mi mi (Pampa Records)
  7. Kasper Björke & Modular Project – Trans Pizza Express (Permanent Vacation)
  8. Phunkadelica – The Decadence (Correspondant Music)
  9. Chinaski – Energy 2 (Dischi Autunno)
  10. Sara Miller – Orange Sea (Permanent Vacation)

LPs:

  1. Various Artists – Permanent Vacation 7 (Permanent Vacation)
  2. New Composers – Sputnik (Новые Композиторы)
  3. Various – Planet Love Vol. 1: Early Transmissions 1991-95 (Safe Trip)

Ryan James Ford

Ryan James Ford (Foto: Facebook)

EPs:

  1. Ryan James Ford – Kaki (Clone Records)
  2. Overmono – BMW Track / So U Kno (Poly Kicks)
  3. MPU101 – MPU101 (Ilian Tape)
  4. Richie Hawtin – Acid King (From Our Minds)
  5. GEZA – Dialoge 1 (Avian)
  6. Speed Dealer Moms – SDM-LA8-441-114-211 (Evar)
  7. Bambounou – Cascade (BAMBE)
  8. Bjarki, Kuldaboli, Krokodil – Clubs Are Closed Vol.1 (Bbbbbb)
  9. PRZ – Wishmaker (Clone)
  10. DJ Disrespect – Jamz From The Attic (SCUM)

LPs:

  1. Flaty – Railz (ANWO)
  2. DJ Manny – Signals In My Head (Planet Mu)
  3. Ryan James Ford – Exshaw (Clone)

Lukas Stern

Lukas Stern (Foto: Facebook)

EPs:

  1. Dold – Ravebrake (Arsenik)
  2. Ctrls – Kunstner (Key Vinyl)
  3. U.R. Trax – Moral Krisis (Kaos)
  4. Oscar Mulero – Mannequin (Suburban Avenue)
  5. Cravo – Eternal Paradox (SK Eleven)
  6. Antonio de Angelis – Chain EP (Children of Tomorrow)
  7. Egotot – Egotot002 (Self-Released)
  8. Drop-E – Path of Pain EP (Editselect)
  9. Cite – French Connection EP (Cite)
  10. DJ T-1000 – The Dirrty Underground (Bpitch)

LPs:

  1. Justice – A two Minute Experience (Library Tool Kit)
  2. Egyptian Lover – 1986 (Egyptian Empire)
  3. DJ Stingray – Kern Vol 4 (Tresor)

Fat Fenders

Fat Fenders Store (Foto: Wikimapia)

EPs:

  1. Andrès – Praises (Mahogani Music)
  2. Holy Tongue – II (Amidah)
  3. Kessler- Foul play EP (Holding Hands)
  4. Sofa / Houschyar / Okay Temiz – selale (Second Circle)
  5. John FM – American Spirit (XL Recordings)
  6. Robert Hood – The Blueprint (Rekids)
  7. Function – Awakening from the illusory self (Tresor)
  8. Prequel Tapes & DBridge – ionize (Midnight Shift Records)
  9. Vivian Koch – Beyond Contact (AD 93)
  10. Hydro & War – Detroit / Fugue (Utopia Music)

LPs:

  1. Eiger Drum Propaganda – III (Macadam Mambo)
  2. Terrence Dixon – Reporting from Detroit (Rush Hour)
  3. Gimmik – Cloudwalker (n5MD)
