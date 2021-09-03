Rey Colino
EPs:
- Popmix – Big Exchange (Axces)
- Plush Managements Inc. – FREE BRITNEY (Plush Records Inc.)
- Various Artists – WAR1202 (WARNING)
- Passarani – Dead and Alive (Libertine Records)
- Various Artists (Domesticated005)
- Fruit – Gilgamesh (Øen Records)
- Maara – Potion Activated w/ D. Tiffany Remix (Isla)
- Junes – Shifting Sands Central Remix (Kalahari Oyster Cult)
- Various Artists – SPOOR 1 (Nieuw Hollands Spoor)
- Museum Of No Art – One Night At The Pool (Kame House Records)
LPs:
- James Bernard – Unreleased Works: Volume 1 Acid Dreams (A Strangely Isolated Place)
- SW. – MyDEFINITION LP (Kalahari Oyster Cult)
- Adam Pits – A Recurring Nature (On Rotation)
Damiano von Erckert
EPs:
- Damiano von Erckert – Pete (Aus Music)
- Voodoos & Taboos – Doorway (Phonica AM)
- Jürgen Rataan – Ringtones (Tax Free)
- John Coltrane – My Favorite Things (Major Keys)
- Cinthie – City Lights (Damiano von Erckert Remix) (Aus Music)
- Move D & DMan – Tman (Pelham)
- Damiano von Erckert – Mars (Aus Music)
- Ejeca – Free From (Shall Not Fade)
- Damiano von Erckert – MOONS [Live At Robert Johnson]
- Damiano von Erckert – These Are The Moments (For ZMINI) [Live At Robert Johnson]
LPs:
- Dogpatrol – Soapland (AVA. RECORDS)
- Running Out Of Time – Business Trip (Tax Free)
- Joaquin Joe Claussell – Raw Tones (Rekids)
Sara Miller
EPs:
- Palms Trax & Nonku Phiri – Petu (Masalo Remix) (CWPT)
- Lauer – Make It Stay (feat Dena) (Permanent Vacation)
- Alan Dixon – I’m OK, You’re OK (We’ll be Ok) (Permanent Vacation)
- Luca Lozano + Mr. Ho – 2UBU (a better tomorrow mix) (Klasse Wrecks)
- Boy’s Shorts – Sunset Flirt (Benjamin Fröhlich Remix) (Royal Advisor Records)
- Mano le Tough – Aye aye mi mi (Pampa Records)
- Kasper Björke & Modular Project – Trans Pizza Express (Permanent Vacation)
- Phunkadelica – The Decadence (Correspondant Music)
- Chinaski – Energy 2 (Dischi Autunno)
- Sara Miller – Orange Sea (Permanent Vacation)
LPs:
- Various Artists – Permanent Vacation 7 (Permanent Vacation)
- New Composers – Sputnik (Новые Композиторы)
- Various – Planet Love Vol. 1: Early Transmissions 1991-95 (Safe Trip)
Ryan James Ford
EPs:
- Ryan James Ford – Kaki (Clone Records)
- Overmono – BMW Track / So U Kno (Poly Kicks)
- MPU101 – MPU101 (Ilian Tape)
- Richie Hawtin – Acid King (From Our Minds)
- GEZA – Dialoge 1 (Avian)
- Speed Dealer Moms – SDM-LA8-441-114-211 (Evar)
- Bambounou – Cascade (BAMBE)
- Bjarki, Kuldaboli, Krokodil – Clubs Are Closed Vol.1 (Bbbbbb)
- PRZ – Wishmaker (Clone)
- DJ Disrespect – Jamz From The Attic (SCUM)
LPs:
- Flaty – Railz (ANWO)
- DJ Manny – Signals In My Head (Planet Mu)
- Ryan James Ford – Exshaw (Clone)
Lukas Stern
EPs:
- Dold – Ravebrake (Arsenik)
- Ctrls – Kunstner (Key Vinyl)
- U.R. Trax – Moral Krisis (Kaos)
- Oscar Mulero – Mannequin (Suburban Avenue)
- Cravo – Eternal Paradox (SK Eleven)
- Antonio de Angelis – Chain EP (Children of Tomorrow)
- Egotot – Egotot002 (Self-Released)
- Drop-E – Path of Pain EP (Editselect)
- Cite – French Connection EP (Cite)
- DJ T-1000 – The Dirrty Underground (Bpitch)
LPs:
- Justice – A two Minute Experience (Library Tool Kit)
- Egyptian Lover – 1986 (Egyptian Empire)
- DJ Stingray – Kern Vol 4 (Tresor)
Fat Fenders
EPs:
- Andrès – Praises (Mahogani Music)
- Holy Tongue – II (Amidah)
- Kessler- Foul play EP (Holding Hands)
- Sofa / Houschyar / Okay Temiz – selale (Second Circle)
- John FM – American Spirit (XL Recordings)
- Robert Hood – The Blueprint (Rekids)
- Function – Awakening from the illusory self (Tresor)
- Prequel Tapes & DBridge – ionize (Midnight Shift Records)
- Vivian Koch – Beyond Contact (AD 93)
- Hydro & War – Detroit / Fugue (Utopia Music)
LPs:
- Eiger Drum Propaganda – III (Macadam Mambo)
- Terrence Dixon – Reporting from Detroit (Rush Hour)
- Gimmik – Cloudwalker (n5MD)