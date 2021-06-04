Emmanuel Top
EPs:
- Fred Hush – Miles & More (Mark Broom Remix) (Cherry Moon Records)
- Marco Bailey – Demonika (MB Electronics)
- Talaboman – Dins el Llit (Superpitcher Remix) (R&S Records)
- Anatolian Weapons – An Afterthought (Traumgarten)
- Joseph Capriati, James Senese – New Horizons (REDIMENSION)
- Röyksopp – What Else Is There (Trentemoller Remix) (Parlophone)
- U2 – Lemon (Perfecto Mix) (Universal)
- I Hate Models, Louisahhh – Obsessed By Power (POSSESSION)
- Dax J – La Haine (Weekend Circuit)
- B.B.E. – Revision 1 (Satellite)
ItaloJohnson
EPs:
- DJ Deep – Tommy (Tresor Records)
- DJ Savage – Excuses (TH ± Tar Hallow)
- Roman Flügel – Pattern 8 (Sister Midnight)
- Negroni Nails – White Matter (Klakson)
- Nagen & Saugen – 2 Have a Se(ck)ret (Hörspielmusik)
- Vladimir Dubyshkin – Customs & Traditions (Trip)
- Morganistic – Marbles (MOTE-EVOLVER)
- G Flame – Stringer (No.19 Music)
- ItaloJohnson – 14B1 (ItaloJohnson)
- Coco Bryce – Come 2 U (Myor)
LPs:
- Soft Boi – So Nice (Climate of Fear)
- G Flame – I Want You (No.19 Music)
- Steve O’Sullivan – Green Trax (T-Rip)
Marie Montexier
EPs:
- MCR-T – I’ve Been Waiting (Live from Earth Club)
- Contour – Song For Me (feat. Demae) (Good Question)
- Hed Ardennes – Hunched (Local Knowledge)
- Henzo – For Your Consideration (Sauna Mix) (Worldwide Unlimited)
- Chaos Milieu – Pott Groove (Warning)
- Mr. Ho – Holy Smokes (Dawl & Sween Remix) (禁 JIN)
- O-Wells – Exolite (Die Orakel)
- Patrick Paige II – So They Say (Fat Possum)
- Malugi – Come Thru (Yellow Island)
- Riko – Asian Mechanis (CEP Records)
LPs:
- Global Communication – 76:14 (Dedicated)
- Various – Club Quarantäne Sampler I (Club Quarantäne)
- Alfa Mist – Bring Backs (Anti)
Sedef Adasi
EPs:
- Don Williams – Blithe Spirit (Childhood)
- Nene H – Hush Now (Possession)
- Peyote Dreams – State Of Mind (Slack Mix) ft. Roza Terenzi & Alex Kassian Mixes (Love on the Rocks)
- Altern 8 – Hard Crew (Stafford (North)
- E00 – Peace & Tranquility (Radiant Love)
- Elise Massoni – Silk (XX LAB)
- Octo Octa – Godess Calling (T4T LUV NRG)
- Vanessa Worm – Z-Time EP (Optimo Music)
- Modeselektor – Mean Friend (DJ Stingray Remix) (Monkeytown Records)
- Bambounou – Cascade (Bambe)
LPs:
- 10 Years of Butter Sessions – Disc Two (Butter Sessions)
- Diana Azzuz & Rina Priduvalova – Sui Noxa (Standard Deviation)
- Driss Bennis & Swoze – Networks (Casa Voyager)
Verschwender
EPs:
- Alarico – Cut 1 (OOM Records)
- VIL – The Slip (HAYES)
- JANEIN x Verschwender – Messenger Of Deception (SOS Colombia, INHERENCIA)
- Temudo – Float Here For Ever (Klockworks)
- Egotot – Rayie (Drawner Records)
- Oktobr – Vortex (K S R)
- Nørbak – There Are Only Victims Left (MORD)
- TWR72 – Mono (MORD)
- Ruben Ganev – Seeker (mould.audio)
- Humagn X Egotot – Artmos (Entourage Concept)
LPs:
- Irakli – Major Signals (Dial Records)
- Nthng – Unfinished (Lobster Theremin)
- Jeff Mills – The Clairvoyant (Axis Records)
Inch By Inch
EPs:
- Priori – Infinity (Not On Label)
- T_NO – Horns of Nippes (Inch By Inch)
- Various - DM Me When It’s Over (Long Vehicle)
- Niko S. – It’s A Party (Super Party Records)
- Various - Sachsentrance Vol. 001 (Sachsentrance)
- DJ Life – Accelerator EP (Echocentric Records)
- Jay Gadian – RM12011 (R.A.N.D. Muzik Recordings)
- Drunkenstein – Hole002 (Hole In One)
- Júlio Cruz - Never Let U Go EP (Random Mind State)
- Guy Contact - COY003 (Coymix Ltd)
LPs:
- Yungmorpheus – Thumbing Thru Foliage (Bad Taste Records)
- Brotha Lynch Hung – 24 Deep (SIC Records)
- Pattak – Kantpark Chiqueria (Fruit Company)