Emmanuel Top

Emmanuel Tops Logo (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Fred Hush – Miles & More (Mark Broom Remix) (Cherry Moon Records)
  2. Marco Bailey – Demonika (MB Electronics)
  3. Talaboman – Dins el Llit (Superpitcher Remix) (R&S Records)
  4. Anatolian Weapons – An Afterthought (Traumgarten)
  5. Joseph Capriati, James Senese – New Horizons (REDIMENSION)
  6. Röyksopp – What Else Is There (Trentemoller Remix) (Parlophone)
  7. U2 – Lemon (Perfecto Mix) (Universal)
  8. I Hate Models, Louisahhh – Obsessed By Power (POSSESSION)
  9. Dax J – La Haine (Weekend Circuit)
  10. B.B.E. – Revision 1 (Satellite)

ItaloJohnson

ItaloJohnson (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. DJ Deep – Tommy (Tresor Records)
  2. DJ Savage – Excuses (TH ± Tar Hallow)
  3. Roman Flügel – Pattern 8 (Sister Midnight)
  4. Negroni Nails – White Matter (Klakson)
  5. Nagen & Saugen – 2 Have a Se(ck)ret (Hörspielmusik)
  6. Vladimir Dubyshkin – Customs & Traditions (Trip)
  7. Morganistic – Marbles (MOTE-EVOLVER)
  8. G Flame – Stringer (No.19 Music)
  9. ItaloJohnson – 14B1 (ItaloJohnson)
  10. Coco Bryce – Come 2 U (Myor)

LPs:

  1. Soft Boi – So Nice (Climate of Fear)
  2. G Flame – I Want You (No.19 Music)
  3. Steve O’Sullivan – Green Trax (T-Rip)

Marie Montexier

Marie Montexier (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. MCR-T – I’ve Been Waiting (Live from Earth Club)
  2. Contour – Song For Me (feat. Demae) (Good Question)
  3. Hed Ardennes – Hunched (Local Knowledge)
  4. Henzo – For Your Consideration (Sauna Mix) (Worldwide Unlimited) 
  5. Chaos Milieu – Pott Groove (Warning)
  6. Mr. Ho – Holy Smokes (Dawl & Sween Remix) (禁 JIN) 
  7. O-Wells – Exolite (Die Orakel) 
  8. Patrick Paige II – So They Say (Fat Possum)
  9. Malugi – Come Thru (Yellow Island)
  10. Riko – Asian Mechanis (CEP Records) 

LPs:

  1. Global Communication – 76:14 (Dedicated)
  2. Various – Club Quarantäne Sampler I (Club Quarantäne)
  3. Alfa Mist – Bring Backs (Anti)

Sedef Adasi

Sedef Adasi (Foto: Julius Ertelt)

EPs:

  1. Don Williams – Blithe Spirit (Childhood)
  2. Nene H – Hush Now (Possession)
  3. Peyote Dreams – State Of Mind (Slack Mix) ft. Roza Terenzi & Alex Kassian Mixes (Love on the Rocks)
  4. Altern 8 – Hard Crew (Stafford (North)
  5. E00 – Peace & Tranquility (Radiant Love)
  6. Elise Massoni – Silk (XX LAB)
  7. Octo Octa – Godess Calling (T4T LUV NRG)
  8. Vanessa Worm – Z-Time EP (Optimo Music)
  9. Modeselektor – Mean Friend (DJ Stingray Remix) (Monkeytown Records)
  10. Bambounou – Cascade (Bambe)

LPs:

  1. 10 Years of Butter Sessions – Disc Two (Butter Sessions)
  2. Diana Azzuz & Rina Priduvalova – Sui Noxa (Standard Deviation)
  3. Driss Bennis & Swoze – Networks (Casa Voyager)

Verschwender

Verschwender (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Alarico – Cut 1 (OOM Records)
  2. VIL – The Slip (HAYES)
  3. JANEIN x Verschwender – Messenger Of Deception (SOS Colombia, INHERENCIA)
  4. Temudo – Float Here For Ever (Klockworks)
  5. Egotot – Rayie (Drawner Records)
  6. Oktobr – Vortex (K S R)
  7. Nørbak – There Are Only Victims Left (MORD)
  8. TWR72 – Mono (MORD)
  9. Ruben Ganev – Seeker (mould.audio)
  10. Humagn X Egotot – Artmos (Entourage Concept)

LPs:

  1. Irakli – Major Signals (Dial Records)
  2. Nthng – Unfinished (Lobster Theremin)
  3. Jeff Mills – The Clairvoyant (Axis Records)

Inch By Inch

Inch By Inch (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Priori – Infinity (Not On Label)
  2. T_NO – Horns of Nippes (Inch By Inch)
  3. Various ‎- DM Me When It’s Over (Long Vehicle)
  4. Niko S. – It’s A Party (Super Party Records)
  5. Various ‎- Sachsentrance Vol. 001 (Sachsentrance)
  6. DJ Life – Accelerator EP (Echocentric Records)
  7. Jay Gadian – RM12011 (R.A.N.D. Muzik Recordings)
  8. Drunkenstein – Hole002 (Hole In One)
  9. Júlio Cruz ‎- Never Let U Go EP (Random Mind State)
  10. Guy Contact ‎- COY003 (Coymix Ltd)

LPs:

  1. Yungmorpheus – Thumbing Thru Foliage (Bad Taste Records)
  2. Brotha Lynch Hung – 24 Deep (SIC Records)
  3. Pattak – Kantpark Chiqueria (Fruit Company)

Vorheriger ArtikelLukas Stern (Lehmann Club) – Groove Resident Podcast 18

VERWANDTE ARTIKELMEHR VOM AUTOR