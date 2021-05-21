Joyhauser
EPs:
- Joyhauser – Pigment (Terminal M)
- Thomas Schumacher & Caitlin – The Past Is Over (Electric Ballroom)
- Alan Fitzpatrick feat. Mylo Fitzpatrick – Take Control (We Are The Brave)
- Brennen Grey – Wake Up (Respekt Recordings)
- Joyhauser – Olympus (Terminal M)
- Michael Klein – No Mercy (Second State)
- Klaudia Gawlas – Momentum (KD RAW)
- Frankyeffe – Warriors of The Night (Riot Recordings)
- Simulade – Aegis (Etruria)
- Nicole Moudaber – The Music Is Mine (feat. Alan T) (MOOD)
LPs:
- Mario Ochoa – Terraforma (Avenue Recordings)
- Ellen Allien – Auraa (Bpitch)
- Robert Hood – Mirror Man (Rekids)
Pablo Bozzi
EPs:
- Endrik Schroeder – Second Breath (Bordello A Parigi)
- Tamburi Neri & Hiroko – This is the End (Worst Records)
- Peyote Dreams – State Of Mind (Alex Kassian’s Dream State) (Love On The Rocks)
- Chinaski – City Galerie 1
- A Strange Wedding – Age of Empire goes to At War in Space (Krakzh)
- Foreign Policy – Watching Existence (X-IMG)
- HIGHLITE – “Hindiedance” (Kendal Remix) (JEAHMON! Records)
- Uper Acid Band – Saha Behoor (Arabian Panther Remix) (Ya hala Ya Hala Records)
- Alberto Melloni – Viercho’s Wood (Midnight People)
- Makhina – Corporal (Haunted Space)
LPs:
- DJ Overdose – Emulator Armour (L.I.E.S. Records)
- Gamma Intel – Generatie Desinteresse (PINKMAN)
- June – Horizons (Artificial Dance)
SHDW & Obscure Shape
EPs:
- SHDW & Obscure Shape – Die Augen Des Teufels (Stigmata Version 1) (From Another
Mind)
- Cleric & Azrael – Revival (Clergy)
- Rene Wise – Changa (SK_Eleven)
- Tensal – Alien Sapphire (ARTS)
- Lewis Fautzi – Inwards (Mord Records)
- Temudo – 2023 (Klockworks)
- Troy – Heretic (Key Vinyl)
- Staim – Chord141 (Stützpunkt)
- Invexis – Elektronenwind (From Another Mind)
- Marco Bailey – Scorpia (Obscure Shape & SHDW Remix) (Suara)
LPs:
- Kangding Ray – 61 Mirrors (Ara)
- Ø (Phase) – Before This (Modwerks)
- Steve O’Sullivan – Green Trax (Trip)
Super Flu
EPs:
- The Pressure – Saturday Night (Super Flu Remix) (Undisputed Music)
- Skatman – Circus Fantasia (TAU)
- Martin HERRS & Clemente – Manifesto (Monaberry)
- Niconé – Just Breathe ft. Enda Gallery (Sangraal)
- Godford – Better Place (Super Flu Remix) (Pack Records)
- Kasper Bjorke – Venetian Blinds (Panthera Krause Remix) (hfn)
- PALMFooD – Vuta (Monaberry)
- Stil & Bense – Natural High (Get Physical)
- Vhyce – Personal Numbness (Pets Recordings)
- Super Flu & Angelov – ErQ (Monaberry)
LPs:
- Stereo Total – Baby OuH! (DiskoB)
- Daft Punk – Random Access Memories (Columbia)
- Tunnelvisions – End Of Time (Atomnation)
Z.I.P.P.O
EPs:
- Blawan – Make A Goose (Ternesc)
- PaàL – Soothing Songs For A Cultured Affair (Midnight Shift)
- Asymptote – Acid Pulse (Suburban Avenue)
- Morphology – The Dark Wheel (Cultivated Electronics)
- Bufiman / Dalo – War1201 (Warning)
- Reptant – The New Adaptive Lacerta (Die Orakel)
- Hiver – Sequential Circuits (Polifonic)
- Amandra – 035 (AD 93)
- Loraine James – Nothing EP (Hyperdub)
- Katatonic Silentio – Prisoner Of The Self (Remixed) (Bristol Normcore)
LPs:
- 3KZ – Computational Thinking (Curtis Electronix)
- Alessandro Cortini – Scuro Chiaro (Mute)
- 96 Back – 9696 Dream (Local Action)
Groove Attack
EPs:
- Norm Talley, Moodyman, Omar S, D’Julz – DET-313-EP (Upstairs Asylum)
- Map.ache – What Is This (Giegling)
- Omar S – Conant Gardens Party Store (FXHE)
- Salomo – Rm12010 (R.A.N.D. Muzik)
- Louiselle – La Mosca (Disco Segrata)
- Daniel Wang – The Look Ma No Drum Machine EP (Balihu)
- Souldynamic Feat. Rich Medina – Addiction Remixes (Excedo)
- Mr. Fingers – Vault Sessions (Alleviated)
- Chez Damier & Ron Trent – Hip To Be Disillusioned Vol. 1 (Prescription)
- Ethel Beatty – I Know You Care (Expansion)
LPs:
- Dan Kye – Small Moments (Rhythm Section)
- Various – Profondo Nero (Dekmantel)
- Tiziano Popoli – Burn the Night / Bruciare la Notte (RVNG)