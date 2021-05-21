Joyhauser

Joyhauser (Foto: Kemizz)

EPs:

  1. Joyhauser – Pigment (Terminal M)
  2. Thomas Schumacher & Caitlin – The Past Is Over (Electric Ballroom)
  3. Alan Fitzpatrick feat. Mylo Fitzpatrick – Take Control (We Are The Brave)
  4. Brennen Grey – Wake Up (Respekt Recordings)
  5. Joyhauser – Olympus (Terminal M)
  6. Michael Klein – No Mercy (Second State)
  7. Klaudia Gawlas – Momentum (KD RAW)
  8. Frankyeffe – Warriors of The Night (Riot Recordings)
  9. Simulade – Aegis (Etruria)
  10. Nicole Moudaber – The Music Is Mine (feat. Alan T) (MOOD)

LPs:

  1. Mario Ochoa – Terraforma (Avenue Recordings)
  2. Ellen Allien – Auraa (Bpitch)
  3. Robert Hood – Mirror Man (Rekids)

Pablo Bozzi

Pablo Bozzi (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Endrik Schroeder – Second Breath (Bordello A Parigi)
  2. Tamburi Neri & Hiroko – This is the End (Worst Records)
  3. Peyote Dreams – State Of Mind (Alex Kassian’s Dream State) (Love On The Rocks)
  4. Chinaski – City Galerie 1
  5. A Strange Wedding – Age of Empire goes to At War in Space (Krakzh)
  6. Foreign Policy – Watching Existence (X-IMG)
  7. HIGHLITE – “Hindiedance” (Kendal Remix) (JEAHMON! Records)
  8. Uper Acid Band – Saha Behoor (Arabian Panther Remix) (Ya hala Ya Hala Records) 
  9. Alberto Melloni – Viercho’s Wood (Midnight People)
  10. Makhina – Corporal (Haunted Space)

LPs:

  1. DJ Overdose – Emulator Armour (L.I.E.S. Records)
  2. Gamma Intel – Generatie Desinteresse (PINKMAN)
  3. June – Horizons (Artificial Dance)

SHDW & Obscure Shape

SHDW & Obscure Shape (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. SHDW & Obscure Shape – Die Augen Des Teufels (Stigmata Version 1) (From Another
    Mind)
  2. Cleric & Azrael – Revival (Clergy)
  3. Rene Wise – Changa (SK_Eleven)
  4. Tensal – Alien Sapphire (ARTS)
  5. Lewis Fautzi – Inwards (Mord Records)
  6. Temudo – 2023 (Klockworks)
  7. Troy – Heretic (Key Vinyl)
  8. Staim – Chord141 (Stützpunkt)
  9. Invexis – Elektronenwind (From Another Mind)
  10. Marco Bailey – Scorpia (Obscure Shape & SHDW Remix) (Suara)

LPs:

  1. Kangding Ray – 61 Mirrors (Ara)
  2. Ø (Phase) – Before This (Modwerks)
  3. Steve O’Sullivan – Green Trax (Trip)

Super Flu

Super Flu (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. The Pressure – Saturday Night (Super Flu Remix) (Undisputed Music)
  2. Skatman – Circus Fantasia (TAU)
  3. Martin HERRS & Clemente – Manifesto (Monaberry)
  4. Niconé – Just Breathe ft. Enda Gallery (Sangraal)
  5. Godford – Better Place (Super Flu Remix) (Pack Records)
  6. Kasper Bjorke – Venetian Blinds (Panthera Krause Remix) (hfn)
  7. PALMFooD – Vuta (Monaberry)
  8. Stil & Bense – Natural High (Get Physical)
  9. Vhyce – Personal Numbness (Pets Recordings)
  10. Super Flu & Angelov – ErQ (Monaberry)

LPs:

  1. Stereo Total – Baby OuH! (DiskoB)
  2. Daft Punk – Random Access Memories (Columbia)
  3. Tunnelvisions – End Of Time (Atomnation)

Z.I.P.P.O

Z.I.P.P.O (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Blawan – Make A Goose (Ternesc)
  2. PaàL – Soothing Songs For A Cultured Affair (Midnight Shift)
  3. Asymptote – Acid Pulse (Suburban Avenue)
  4. Morphology – The Dark Wheel (Cultivated Electronics)
  5. Bufiman / Dalo – War1201 (Warning)
  6. Reptant – The New Adaptive Lacerta (Die Orakel)
  7. Hiver – Sequential Circuits (Polifonic)
  8. Amandra – 035 (AD 93)
  9. Loraine James – Nothing EP (Hyperdub)
  10. Katatonic Silentio – Prisoner Of The Self (Remixed) (Bristol Normcore)

LPs:

  1. 3KZ –  Computational Thinking (Curtis Electronix)
  2. Alessandro Cortini – Scuro Chiaro (Mute)
  3. 96 Back – 9696 Dream (Local Action)

Groove Attack

Groove Attack (Foto: Elastique)

EPs:

  1. Norm Talley, Moodyman, Omar S, D’Julz – DET-313-EP (Upstairs Asylum)
  2. Map.ache – What Is This (Giegling)
  3. Omar S – Conant Gardens Party Store (FXHE)
  4. Salomo – Rm12010 (R.A.N.D. Muzik)
  5. Louiselle – La Mosca (Disco Segrata)
  6. Daniel Wang – The Look Ma No Drum Machine EP (Balihu)
  7. Souldynamic Feat. Rich Medina – Addiction Remixes (Excedo)
  8. Mr. Fingers – Vault Sessions (Alleviated)
  9. Chez Damier & Ron Trent – Hip To Be Disillusioned Vol. 1 (Prescription)
  10. Ethel Beatty – I Know You Care (Expansion)

LPs:

  1. Dan Kye – Small Moments (Rhythm Section)
  2. Various – Profondo Nero (Dekmantel)
  3. Tiziano Popoli – Burn the Night / Bruciare la Notte (RVNG)
