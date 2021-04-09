Shaleen

Shaleen (Foto: Meertasa)

EPs:

  1. JKS – Feelin’ (Smile Sessions)
  2. Julian Müller – Prosperity On Mars (Lobster Theremin)
  3. 90’s Process – Prisoners Of Pleasure (10 Pills Mate)
  4. Troy – Darkmoon (Key Vinyl)
  5. Alien Rain – Misery Business (Ufo inc.)
  6. Janein – Kobald M (Somewhen Remix) (Seelen.)
  7. Narciss – Ludmilla (Lobster Theremin)
  8. Cosma – Missing Highs (Surd)
  9. MRD – Save Me Another Time (MRD)
  10. Shaleen – Aprodisiac (Surd)

LPs:

  1. Hadone – And Then You Were None (Taapion Records)
  2. UFO95 – Popularity Is Overrated (Mama Told Ya)
  3. Ellen Allien – Auraa (Bpitch Control)

Anfisa Letyago

Anfisa Letyago by Press
Anfisa Letyago (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Magnet – Kisskisskiss (Kompakt Speicher)
  2. Mark Pritchard – In My heart (Warp Records)
  3. Kenny Larkin – ESP (Art Of Dance)
  4. Kelly Lee Owens – Melt! (Smalltown Supersound)
  5. Oprofessionell_-_Will_U (Ute.Rec)
  6. Jon Hester – Shadows (Rekids)
  7. P.leone – Lets Give up Together (E-Missions)
  8. Civil – Trinity (JEROME)
  9. Scuba – This is for you (Luke Slater Short Version) (Hotflush)
  10. Duplex – Cosmic Dancer (Clone)

LPs:

  1. Mark Pritchard – MP Productions EP1 (Warp)
  2. Four Tet – Sixteen Oceans (Text Records)
  3. Kelly Lee Owens – Inner Song (Smalltown Supersound)

Ciel

Ciel (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Klon Dump – Understanding (My King is Light)
  2. Al Wootton – Maenads (TRULE)
  3. 2 Lanes – Giving & Receiving (Ceramic)
  4. Maara – Ultimate Reward (NAFF)
  5. Siete Catorce – Temperatura (Bruke)
  6. Paradox – Octa4 (Sneaker Sound System)
  7. Two Shell – SoulCity EP (Livity)
  8. Italo Johnson – Italo Johnson 14 (Italo Johnson)
  9. James Bangura – Interpretation of Sound (Mister Saturday Night)
  10. Jennifer Loveless – Water (Butter Sessions)

LPs:

  1. Shawn Rudiman – Flow State (Pittsburgh Trax)
  2. Laughing Ears – Blood (Infinite Machine)
  3. Irakali – Major Signals (Dial)

Gregor Tresher

Gregor Tresher (Fot0: Facebook)

EPs:

  1. Arthur Robert – Transition (Figure)
  2. Ø Phase – Liquid Form (Modwerks)
  3. Kmyle – Hematom (Break New Soil)
  4. Wata Igarashi – Cylinder (Figure)
  5. Marco Effe – Related Series (Break New Soil)
  6. Manic Brothers – Doer (Consumed)
  7. Planetary Assault Systems – Raww (Cocoon)
  8. Oscar Mulero – Perlora (Evod Ltd)
  9. Sniper Mode – Pilot Of Change (Rawax)
  10. Pig&Dan & Gregor Tresher – Granular (Truesoul)

LPs:

  1. Ø Phase – Before This (Modwerks)
  2. Various Artists – 20 Years Cocoon Recordings (Cocoon)
  3. Robert Hood – Mirror Man (Rekids)

Moopie

Moopie (Foto: Facebook)

EPs:

  1. Klon Dump – Understanding (My King Is Light)
  2. I:Cube – Cubo Live Sessions, Vol. 2 (Versatile)
  3. Population One – HCS994X (Harbour City Sorrow)
  4. Archetype ‎- Débris De Funk (Partout)
  5. Passarani – Flash Zero (Unrelatable)
  6. D’Arcangelo ‎- Tweaking Paper (Analogical Force)
  7. Aksak Maboul – Tous KO (Crammed Discs)
  8. Third Space – Sun In My Mouth (Self-released)
  9. Nuron – La Source 02 (De:tuned)
  10. Bons – Ready Reckoner (Fruits & Flowers)

LPs:

  1. The Humble Bee – Nightmark (Dauw)
  2. Lisa Lerkenfeldt – Collagen (Shelter Press)
  3. Richard Youngs – Holograph (Glass Modern)

Hard Wax

Hard Wax
Hard Wax (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Time Cow & Gavsborg w/ RTKAL – Elephant Man (Equiknoxx Music)
  2. EQD – #009 (EQUALIZED)
  3. Troy – Kindled Flame (KEY 023)
  4. Al Wootton – Maenads (Trule)
  5. Temudo – 2023 (Klockworks)
  6. Blawan – Make A Goose (Ternesc)
  7. Levon Vincent – Cyclops Track (Novel Sound)
  8. Various Artists – Same Bitches (Same Bitches)
  9. Mosquitoes – Mosquitoes (World Of Echo)
  10. James Bangura – Interpretation of Sound (Mister Saturday Night)

LPs:

  1. Om Unit – Acid Dub Studies (Acid Dub Studies)
  2. Qoqeqa – AxuxA (Kebrada)
  3. Jeff Mills – The Clairvoyant (Axis)
