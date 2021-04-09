Shaleen
EPs:
- JKS – Feelin’ (Smile Sessions)
- Julian Müller – Prosperity On Mars (Lobster Theremin)
- 90’s Process – Prisoners Of Pleasure (10 Pills Mate)
- Troy – Darkmoon (Key Vinyl)
- Alien Rain – Misery Business (Ufo inc.)
- Janein – Kobald M (Somewhen Remix) (Seelen.)
- Narciss – Ludmilla (Lobster Theremin)
- Cosma – Missing Highs (Surd)
- MRD – Save Me Another Time (MRD)
- Shaleen – Aprodisiac (Surd)
LPs:
- Hadone – And Then You Were None (Taapion Records)
- UFO95 – Popularity Is Overrated (Mama Told Ya)
- Ellen Allien – Auraa (Bpitch Control)
Anfisa Letyago
EPs:
- Magnet – Kisskisskiss (Kompakt Speicher)
- Mark Pritchard – In My heart (Warp Records)
- Kenny Larkin – ESP (Art Of Dance)
- Kelly Lee Owens – Melt! (Smalltown Supersound)
- Oprofessionell_-_Will_U (Ute.Rec)
- Jon Hester – Shadows (Rekids)
- P.leone – Lets Give up Together (E-Missions)
- Civil – Trinity (JEROME)
- Scuba – This is for you (Luke Slater Short Version) (Hotflush)
- Duplex – Cosmic Dancer (Clone)
LPs:
- Mark Pritchard – MP Productions EP1 (Warp)
- Four Tet – Sixteen Oceans (Text Records)
- Kelly Lee Owens – Inner Song (Smalltown Supersound)
Ciel
EPs:
- Klon Dump – Understanding (My King is Light)
- Al Wootton – Maenads (TRULE)
- 2 Lanes – Giving & Receiving (Ceramic)
- Maara – Ultimate Reward (NAFF)
- Siete Catorce – Temperatura (Bruke)
- Paradox – Octa4 (Sneaker Sound System)
- Two Shell – SoulCity EP (Livity)
- Italo Johnson – Italo Johnson 14 (Italo Johnson)
- James Bangura – Interpretation of Sound (Mister Saturday Night)
- Jennifer Loveless – Water (Butter Sessions)
LPs:
- Shawn Rudiman – Flow State (Pittsburgh Trax)
- Laughing Ears – Blood (Infinite Machine)
- Irakali – Major Signals (Dial)
Gregor Tresher
EPs:
- Arthur Robert – Transition (Figure)
- Ø Phase – Liquid Form (Modwerks)
- Kmyle – Hematom (Break New Soil)
- Wata Igarashi – Cylinder (Figure)
- Marco Effe – Related Series (Break New Soil)
- Manic Brothers – Doer (Consumed)
- Planetary Assault Systems – Raww (Cocoon)
- Oscar Mulero – Perlora (Evod Ltd)
- Sniper Mode – Pilot Of Change (Rawax)
- Pig&Dan & Gregor Tresher – Granular (Truesoul)
LPs:
- Ø Phase – Before This (Modwerks)
- Various Artists – 20 Years Cocoon Recordings (Cocoon)
- Robert Hood – Mirror Man (Rekids)
Moopie
EPs:
- Klon Dump – Understanding (My King Is Light)
- I:Cube – Cubo Live Sessions, Vol. 2 (Versatile)
- Population One – HCS994X (Harbour City Sorrow)
- Archetype - Débris De Funk (Partout)
- Passarani – Flash Zero (Unrelatable)
- D’Arcangelo - Tweaking Paper (Analogical Force)
- Aksak Maboul – Tous KO (Crammed Discs)
- Third Space – Sun In My Mouth (Self-released)
- Nuron – La Source 02 (De:tuned)
- Bons – Ready Reckoner (Fruits & Flowers)
LPs:
- The Humble Bee – Nightmark (Dauw)
- Lisa Lerkenfeldt – Collagen (Shelter Press)
- Richard Youngs – Holograph (Glass Modern)
Hard Wax
EPs:
- Time Cow & Gavsborg w/ RTKAL – Elephant Man (Equiknoxx Music)
- EQD – #009 (EQUALIZED)
- Troy – Kindled Flame (KEY 023)
- Al Wootton – Maenads (Trule)
- Temudo – 2023 (Klockworks)
- Blawan – Make A Goose (Ternesc)
- Levon Vincent – Cyclops Track (Novel Sound)
- Various Artists – Same Bitches (Same Bitches)
- Mosquitoes – Mosquitoes (World Of Echo)
- James Bangura – Interpretation of Sound (Mister Saturday Night)
LPs:
- Om Unit – Acid Dub Studies (Acid Dub Studies)
- Qoqeqa – AxuxA (Kebrada)
- Jeff Mills – The Clairvoyant (Axis)