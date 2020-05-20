Einer der Beiträge von Wolfgang Tillmans zu seiner Kampagne 2020Solidarity: Resolute Rave (2020).

Die Zukunft der GROOVE: Unsere letzte Chance

Liebe Leser*innen der GROOVE,

der Post unserer Abo-Kampagne vom März wurde mehr als 200.000 Mal gelesen, viele haben uns in Mails und Kommentaren in den Socials ihre Solidarität ausgesprochen. Und mehr als 400 von euch haben die GROOVE auf den Aufruf hin neu abonniert – herzlichen Dank dafür.

Damit garantiert Ihr den Fortbestand der GROOVE in den nächsten Monaten – allerdings nur in einem Minimalbetrieb. Wir müssen unser Team von vier Redakteur*innen um die Hälfte reduzieren. Unsere freien Redakteur*innen – Laura Aha und Raoul Kranz – können wir vorerst nicht weiter beschäftigen. Ebenso müssen wir unser Budget für die freien Autor*innen auf ein absolutes Minimum reduzieren.

Der Grund für diesen Kahlschlag sind die verlorenen Werbeeinnahmen: Unsere Umsätze in diesem Bereich haben sich im März binnen zwei Wochen auf 0 Euro reduziert. Und ein Ende der bedrohlichen Lage ist nicht abzusehen.

Wir lassen uns von der unsicheren Situation aber nicht einschüchtern. Wir wollen diese Krise durchstehen und das Fortbestehen der GROOVE sichern, um euch weiterhin umfassend zu informieren.

Wir sprechen derzeit mit unseren langjährigen Medienpartnern und Sponsoren, mit der Politik und der Kulturförderung. Wir hoffen auf Unterstützung derer, die wir 31 Jahre lang mit unseren Beiträgen unterstützt haben.

Am wichtigsten für uns seid aber ihr. Letztlich kann nur der Kreis der Abonnent*innen das Fortbestehen der GROOVE garantieren. Was sagen die Zahlen? Wenn ihr 1.500 Abos abschließt, kann die Groove bis April 2021 überleben. 400 neue Abonnent*innen konnten wir bereits mit dem ersten Hilferuf gewinnen – es fehlen also noch 1100.

Einen großzügigen Unterstützer haben wir schon gefunden: Den Künstler Wolfgang Tillmans, der der Szene mit seiner Kampagne 2020Solidarity unter die Arme greift. Seine Bilder zeigen, wie sich Menschen aller möglichen Szenen durch ihre Musik, ihre Sexualität oder ihren Style vom Mainstream absetzen. Seine Fotos der Loveparade, von Aphex Twin oder Richie Hawtin haben das Bild der Technokultur mitgeprägt. Für die GROOVE hat er unter anderem Ricardo Villalobos, James Holden und zuletzt Arca fotografiert. Für die letzte gedruckte Ausgabe interviewte er Miss Kittin.

Im Rahmen seiner Kampagne 2020Solidarty stellt er uns Poster von ihm selbst und 15 weiteren, renommierten Künstler*innen zu Verfügung, die wir als Abo-Prämie anbieten.

Wir wissen, dass viele von euch genauso zu kämpfen haben und ihr schon Kampagnen unterstützt. Aber falls ihr es euch leisten könnt, ist jetzt der Moment für ein GROOVE-Abo gekommen. Falls Ihr schon ein Abo habt, beschenkt Eure Freunde und Familienmitglieder.

Wir sehen nicht ein, uns das, was wir über 31 Jahre aufgebaut haben, durch ein Virus kaputt machen zu lassen. Gemeinsam schaffen wir es auch durch diese Krise: #SaveGrooveMag

Herzlich,

Maximilian Fritz & Alexis Waltz

Die Groove-Redaktion

On our own behalf: GROOVE x 2020Solidarity

Dear readers of GROOVE,

the post of our subscription campaign in March has been read more than 200.000 times. Many of you have expressed their solidarity with the magazine in emails and comments in our socials. Most importantly, more than 400 of you have subscribed to GROOVE magazine following the call – thanks for that.

This helps keeping GROOVE alive for the next few months – but only with minimized capacity. Unfortunately, we have had to reduce our editorial team for now. We are no longer able to employ our freelance editors – Laura Aha and Raoul Kranz. We also have had to reduce our budget for freelance writers to an absolute minimum.

The reason for this drastic budget cut is our perished advertising revenue: Our ad sales have decreased to zero within two weeks during March. And an end to this threatening situation is not in sight yet.

Still, we will not be intimidated by this uncertain situation. We want to navigate through this crisis and ensure the continued existence of GROOVE in order to keep you fully informed about electronic music and its scene.

We are currently talking to our long-term media partners and sponsors, with politicians and administrators of cultural funding. We are hoping for the support of those we supported with our work for 31 years.

But no one is as important for us as: you. Ultimately, only the subscribers of our magazine are able to guarantee the continued existence of GROOVE. What do the numbers say? If we manage to find 1.500 new subscribers, GROOVE will be able to survive until April 2021. As we have been able to win 400 new subscribers since the first call for support – there are 1100 to go.

We have already found a generous supporter: renowned artist Wolfgang Tillmans. In his work, he has always documented how people of all possible scenes set themselves apart from the mainstream through their music, their sexuality or their style. His legendary photos of the Loveparade, of Aphex Twin or Richie Hawtin have shaped the image of techno culture to this day. For GROOVE, he photographed Ricardo Villalobos, James Holden and most recently Arca.

As part of his 2020Solidarity campaign, he is kindly supporting us with posters made by himself and 15 other renowned artists, which we now offer as a bonus in our shop to everyone who subscribes to GROOVE now.

We know that many of you are struggling at the moment as well. Many of you already support campaigns – but if you can afford it, this is the time for a subscription of GROOVE. If you already have one, gift one to your friends or family members.

We built GROOVE in 31 years – we won’t accept seeing all this work being destroyed by a virus. Together we can make it through the crisis: #SaveGrooveMag

Yours,

Maximilian Fritz & Alexis Waltz

Groove’s editorial team