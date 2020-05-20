Wolfgang Tillmans – Resolute Rave (Ausschnitt).
Scroll down for the English version
Mit seinen Fotos aus dem Nachtleben hat Wolfgang Tillmans die besondere Leidenschaft ausgedrückt, die uns Wochenende für Wochenende in die Clubs treibt. Mit seinem Projekt 2020Solidarity, seiner aktivistischen Plattform Between Bridges greift Tillmans Gruppen aus der Club-, Queer- und Kunstszene unter die Arme, die in der Coronakrise um ihre Existenz kämpfen – so auch der GROOVE.
2020Solidarity stellt der GROOVE 16 Poster außergewöhnlicher Künstler*innen zur Verfügung, die wir in Verbindung mit einem einjährigen Support-Abo für 50 Euro anbieten. Mit dabei sind große Namen der zeitgenössischen Kunst, wie Isa Genzken oder Jeff Koons, und Namen, die Euch aus der Szene vertraut sein dürften: Gegen-Flyerdesigner Stefan Fähler oder Piotr Nathan, dessen Installation „Rituale des Verschwindens” zwischen 2004 und 2017 vor der Garderobe des Berghain hing. Für die GROOVE hat Tillmans mit „Resolute Rave” ein bisher unveröffentlichtes Motiv ausgewählt. Und weil ihm unser Magazin besonders am Herzen liegt, stellt er uns mit der Edition „I feel safer in the city” einen signierten Inkjet-Print zu Verfügung, von dem wir 50 Exemplare verkaufen.
Wolfgang Tillmans‘ work expresses the unique passion driving us out into the night, weekend after weekend. With 2020Solidarity, his foundation Between Bridges supports groups and collectives of the club-, the queer- and the art scene, helping those who are struggling for their existence during the corona crisis – including GROOVE Magazine.
Tillmans collected 16 posters of exceptional artists which we sell alongside the digital subscription of our magazine for 50 Euros each. Among them are contemporary art’s big players such as Isa Genzken or Jeff Koons as well as artists you may know from our scene: Gegen’s art director Stefan Fähler or Piotr Nathan. Nathan’s installation „Rituals of Disappearance” was on display in Berghain’s entry hall between 2004 and 2017. For 2020Solidarity, Nathan provides the design for this seminal installation. Tillmans chose a previously unpublished motif, „Resolute Rave”. Because our magazine is particularly close to his heart, he offers us „I feel safer in the city”, a signed inkjet print. We will sell 50 copies of an edition of 100.
Wolfgang Tillmans
‘I feel safer in the city’
2018
Inkjet print on cotton paper
24,1 cm x 23,5 cm
Groove Magazine: Edition of 50 (of 100) numbered and signed
Print & Jahresabo der GROOVE: 750 Euro
Anne Imhof
Eliza Douglas in Anne Imhof, Imagine, Galerie Buchholz, 2019
Photography: Nadine Fraczkowski
2019
Offset print on paper
59,4 cm x 42 cm (23.4 x 16.5 in)
Print & Jahresabo der GROOVE: 50 Euro
Glenn Ligon
‘With Hope’
2017
Offset print on paper
42 cm x 59,4 cm (16.5 x 23.4 in)
Print & Jahresabo der GROOVE: 50 Euro
Anri Sala
‘Hearsay’
2020
Offset print on paper
59,4 cm x 42 cm (23.4 x 16.5 in)
Print & Jahresabo der GROOVE: 50 Euro
David Wojnarowicz with Tom Warren
Self-Portrait of David Wojnarowicz
1983/84
Offset print on paper
59,4 cm x 42 cm (23.4 x 16.5 in)
Print & Jahresabo der GROOVE: 50 Euro
Henrik Olesen
Gay Map of Berlin
2019
Offset print on paper
42 cm x 59,4 cm (16.5 x 23.4 in)
Print & Jahresabo der GROOVE: 50 Euro
Isa Genzken
Untitled
2015
Offset print on paper
59,4 cm x 42 cm (23.4 x 16.5 in)
Print & Jahresabo der GROOVE: 50 Euro
Nicole Eisenman
Never Forget Kissing in Bars
2020
Offset print on paper
42 cm x 59,4 cm (16.5 x 23.4 in)
Print & Jahresabo der GROOVE: 50 Euro
Piotr Nathan
Design for „Die Rituale des Verschwindens”, 2003
Realised at Berghain in Berlin in 2004
Offset print on paper
42 cm x 59,4 cm (16.5 x 23.4 in)
Print & Jahresabo der GROOVE: 50 Euro
Pierre Huyghe
Monkey playing in human mind, UUmwelt
2018
Offset print on paper
59,4 cm x 42 cm (23.4 x 16.5 in)
Print & Jahresabo der GROOVE: 50 Euro
Spyros Rennt
‘The arm over his shoulder’
2020
Offset print on paper
42 cm x 59,4 cm (16.5 x 23.4 in)
Print & Jahresabo der GROOVE: 50 Euro
Thomas Struth
Endschalter nicht berühren!
2019
Offset print on paper
42 cm x 59,4 cm (16.5 x 23.4 in)
Print & Jahresabo der GROOVE: 50 Euro
Stefan Fähler
‘Kiss me’
2020
Offset print on paper
59,4 cm x 42 cm (23.4 x 16.5 in)
Print & Jahresabo der GROOVE: 50 Euro
William Eggleston
Untitled
ca. 1974-75
Offset print on paper
59,4 cm x 42 cm (23.4 x 16.5 in)
Print & Jahresabo der GROOVE: 50 Euro
Yinka Shonibare
Free
2020
Offset print on paper
42 cm x 59,4 cm (16.5 x 23.4 in)
Print & Jahresabo der GROOVE: 50 Euro
Jeff Koons
Colored Balls (Pyramid)
2020
Offset print on paper
59,4 cm x 42 cm (23.4 x 16.5 in)
Print & Jahresabo der GROOVE: 50 Euro
Wolfgang Tillmans
Resolute Rave
2020
Offset print on paper
59,4 cm x 42 cm (23.4 x 16.5 in)
Print & Jahresabo der GROOVE: 50 Euro
Natürlich ist auch noch das normale GROOVE-Abo für 15 Euro im Halbjahr und 24 im Jahr erhältlich.