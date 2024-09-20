GROOVE Podcast 432: DJ Lgcc

As DJ Lgcc points out in the following interview, his DJ style is “open format”. So are the productions he releases under the moniker of Dreamlogicc. A lot of the stuff Justin James makes, though, could best be located in the more adventurous realms of bass music. Still, the Chicago based artist doesn’t limit himself to a certain genre, as he’s processing Ambient, sharp organic drumming somewhat resembling the sound of Future Times or Towhead, and dub influences, be it on his own label or m50’s Kimochi Sound.

To call James’ set for our podcast series idiosyncratic would be a huge understatement. Tracks with lyrics written from the perspective of a “frightened Christian boy having a terrible dream” stand next to Glenn Astro’s slow-burning take on futuristic dance music, emotive Burial-esque Dubstep, and unreleased stuff of his own.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

This mix is a little dive in to my recent heavy-rotation-listens–they’re not necessarily new or particularly old, but they’re my current sonic obsessions. I’ve also included a few unreleased dreamlogicc tracks, hot off the machines.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded it at my home base, Main Drain Studios in Chicago. It’s 2 turntables and a CDJ for the unreleased tracks, on a 3 channel mixer.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

I played a live hardware set as dreamlogicc for a fashion runway some years back. The audience really did not know what to make of the table full of blinking lights and squeeks squonks soundtracking the models. I had one gentleman come up mid-set and ask me when I’d be finishing up my electrical work, as “there is an event going on right now”.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Within my open format DJ style, my go-to tracks end up depending heavily on the genre. I love playing Roska – Abrupt amongst my techno and breaks sets. OCH’s “Out Of Key In” is always a fun mix when I’m down in the 120BPM dubby zone. Hidden Agenda – Quiet Days is a staple of my high tempo and minimal sets.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

I’m loving the recent Airhead EP, Lightness, on Hemlock. I’m not used to hearing high tempos from either Hemlock or Airhead, and I hope to hear more from both!

The debut from Bluets, Tiwala EP, on Kimochi, is excellent. The smooth, propulsive grooves and airy textures will make it a certain mainstay in my record bag.

The 8th LP from Melt-Banana, 3+5, is as sonically intense as any entry in their sterling catalog, though this one comes with a bright blast of electronics driving tempos and frequencies up-up-up.

What do you have coming up?

There’s an EP of Dreamlogicc remixes by fellow Kimochi artists due out before the end of the year, and another EP of new Dreamlogicc in the coming months as well. Wax n’ Cats, my weekly DJ mix show, will stream episode #500 in December, with special guests in store.

Track listing:

Negativeland – I Didn’t Know I Was Dead

Frank Rosaly – He Junkin’

Agraph – Unified Perspective

Dreamlogicc – Don’t Feel The

Glenn Astro – Purple

Fizzy Veins – Darts Champion

VXO – Picture Of You

Dreamlogicc – Somewhat Irrelevant Sounding (Live)

Late – Bittersweet

Ozy – Phase Down

Pub – Derail

Dreamlogicc – Liberty Liquid

Genevieve Artadi – Plate

KW – Midnight Run

Nisennenmondai – #1

Kante – You (Resource Album Mix)

Cosmic AC – Spirit In The Machine Singularity Version