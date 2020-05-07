Tracks gibt es wie Sand am Meer. Vor allem im digitalen Zeitalter, in dem dank Soundcloud und Ableton der Pool an möglichen Produzent*innen stetig wächst. Doch was aus dieser unendlichen Menge an Musik bewegt die DJs und Dancefloors von heute? Wo sind die wahren Schätze versteckt? Dieser Frage widmen wir uns Woche für Woche und holen den Rat der maßgeblichen DJs der Szene ein. Wir stellen Euch jede Woche drei DJ-Charts und die Verkaufs-Charts eines Stores oder Vertriebs vor. Zweimonatlich versammeln wir die dreißig wichtigsten Releases und die zehn wichtigsten Alben des Monats.

Diese Woche mit dem Georgier Irakli, dem House-Duo Session Victim und The Exaltics aus Jena. Freut euch auf Techno, House und Electro von Künstlern wie Stanislav Tolkachev, Leafar Legov und Volruptus. Was in den Plattenläden gerade über die (virtuelle) Ladentheke geht stellt euch der Plattenladen Subwax aus Barcelona vor.

Irakli (STAUB, Berlin)

Lieblings-EPs:

01. Stanislav Tolkachev – Be Careful And Nobody Dies [SEMANTICA]

02. Mutant Joe – Operation Chaos [Natural Sciences]

03. Locked Club – Russian Banya EP [Private Persons]

04. Ausgang – Ausgang 007 [Ausgang]

05. Shxcxchcxsh – Vooo [Mord]

06. Cio D’or – Fluidum III. [SEMANTICA]

07. VA – Out Of Practice Vol. 1 [STANDARD PRACTICE]

08. Franlin De Costa – Rage [Mother’s Finest]

09. Samo Rane – AZADI [Burial Soil]

10. Unknown Artists – A2 STAUB 005 [Intergalactic Research Institute For Sound]

Lieblings-LPs:

01. Container – Scamblers [Alter]

02. VA – The Unrush Tapes 02 – Requiems For Refuge Vol. 2 [Unrush]

03. Millsart – Every Dog Has It’s Day V [Axis]

Session Victim (Berlin / Hamburg)

Lieblings-Tracks:

01. Al Charles – Outstanding [Live and Love]

02. Ukokos & Jabco – Keep Rising All Night Long (Sunday Service Mix) [GAMM]

03. Eddie Logix – Placebo Palace [Rocksteady Disco]

04. Dirty Secretz – Once Again [Unreleased]

05. Ben Hixon – A.L.B.B. [New Math Records]

06. 44th Move – Broken [Black Acre]

07. Alex Albrecht Pres. Melquíades – Excerpts (w/ Patrice Scott Remix) [Scissor And Threat]

08. Yu Su – Watermelon Woman [Technicolour]

09. Jimpster – One ft. Casamena (Waajeed One Nation Remix) [Freerange]

10. Nebraska – Y’miss Me Baby? [Heist Recordings]

Lieblings-LPs:

01. Session Victim – Needledrop [Night Time Stories]

02. Leafar Legov – Mirror [Giegling]

03. Linkwood & Greg Foat – Linkwood & Foat [Athens Of The North]

The Exaltics (Jena)

Lieblings-EPs:

01. Abstract Thought – Abstract Thought EP [Clone]

02. James Shinra – On & On [20/20 Vision]

03. 214 – Si View EP [Cultivated Electronics]

04. Detroit’s Filthiest / Go Nuclear – Nightmares 2 Realities [Bass Agenda]

05. Versalife – Cosmic Language [Trust]

06. Teslasonic – Bar Records 05

07. Mutant Joe – Operation Chaos [Natural Sciences]

08. Fear E – Grey Skies In A Dear Green Place [Dark Entries]

09. Borai – Flutta [Infiltrate]

10. The Exaltics & Paris The Black Fu – We Exist [SolarOneMusic]

Lieblings-LPs:

01. Volruptus – First Contact [bbbbb records]

02. Avina Vishnu – Transforma [WéMè]

03. E.R.P. – Afterimage [Forgotten Future]

Subwax (Barcelona)

Verkaufs-Charts für EPs:

01. Cignol – Guidance Release [Distant Worlds]

02. James Andrew – Thinking Backwards [Nothing But Nice]

03. A² & Stopouts – Go With The Flo EP [Euphoric State]

04. Harry Wills / Tim Schlockermann / Mbius – Untitled [Long Vehicle]

05. Various – N49 EP [Nebulae Records]

06. Dan Curtin – Spatial Relationships EP (Reissue) [Metamorphic Recordings]

07. Avancera – Who Is Princess Zorldo? (Incl. Mor Elian Remix) [Mountain Explosion Device]

08. Various – The Elements [Spillway]

09. Samuel Jabba / Bok.p – Tapinopolis EP [Antam Records]

10. DJ Arg – Real Motherfuckers Don’t Talk Shit [Dream Ticket]

Verkaufs-Charts für LPs:

01. Gosub – Libertine 13 [Libertine Records]

02. Chris Moss Acid ‎– The Best Of Lo-Fi House [Furthur Electronix]

03. Soul Connection – Street Soul [Invisible City Editions]