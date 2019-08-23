Photo: Screenshot/YouTube (Tevo Howard & Mike Huckaby)

Started in 2016, The Gordon Lecture Series provides an intimate insight into one producer and DJ’s world. After previous editions with Jamal Moss alias Hieroglyphic Being and DJ Jus-Ed, host Tevo Howard had Detroit legend Mike Huckaby for an hour-long talk about the link between Berlin and Detroit techno, how electronic music f*cks him up, self-worth as an artist and more.

Watch the fourth instalment of The Gordon Lecture Series present by Groove below and check out the three previous ones here.

Video: The Gordon Lecture Series with Mike Huckaby