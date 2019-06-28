Tracks gibt es wie Sand am Meer. Vor allem im digitalen Zeitalter, in dem dank Soundcloud und Ableton der Pool an möglichen Produzent*innen stetig wächst. Doch was aus dieser unendlichen Menge an Musik bewegt die DJs und Dancefloors von heute? Wo sind die wahren Schätze versteckt? Dieser Frage widmen wir uns Woche für Woche und holen den Rat der maßgeblichen DJs der Szene ein. Wir stellen Euch jede Woche drei DJ-Charts und die Verkaufs-Charts von einem Store oder Vertrieb vor. Zweimonatlich versammeln wir die dreißig wichtigsten Releases und die zehn wichtigsten Alben des Monats.
Dieses Mal mit Jensen Interceptor, Cressida, Innershades und dem Tokioter Plattenladen TECHNIQUE Records.
Jensen Interceptor
Lieblingstracks:
- VTSS – Identity Process – (Repitch)
- Mall Grab – Growing Pains – (Looking For Trouble)
- Aloka – Convex – (Typeless Records)
- Fragedis – Intersection – (Modal Analysis)
- Clouds – Sharp Like A Razor – (Headstrong)
- Privacy – Autonegotiation – (Klakson Records)
- Kris Baha – My Master – (Pinkman Records)
- Rapha – Room 353 – (Chateau Royal)
- Volruptus – Blu Dot Pops! – (bbbbbb Records)
- Animistic Beliefs – Molucca Quake – (Cultivated Electronics)
Lieblingsalben:
- The Exaltics – ii Worlds – (Clone)
- Special Request – Vortex – (Houndstooth)
- Gucci Mane – Delusions of Grandeur – (Atlantic Records & GUWOP Enterprises)
Cressida
Lieblingstracks:
- Cyan85 – Bay of Sampieri – (Voitax)
- Coal – Coal
- Progression (UK) – Holding A Wolf By The Ears (Remixes from UVB & Ténèbre) – (Eternal Damnation)
- Burial – Claustro – (Hyper Dub)
- Faugust – Parallel Rave Fantasies – (Our Circula Sound)
- Diasiva – Thirst – (Instruments Of Discipline)
- Walton – Inside – (Tectonic)
- Biome – Fargo EP – (Kaizen)
- Enhance . . . Stop! – Scalameriya – (Power Vacuum)
- Various Artist – Snow Robots Volume 4
Lieblingsalben:
- Special Request – Bedroom Tapes – (Houndstooth)
- Kamikaze Space Programme – Dead Skin Cells – (Osiris Music)
Innershades
Lieblingstracks:
- No Moon – Breakpoints – (Craigie Knowes)
- Michelle – Virtual Analog – (Opia Records)
- Depressor – Farewell – (My Own Jupiter)
- Stonem – Surcando – (Phonoteque)
- Federico Lijtmaer – Somewhere (Z@p Remix) – (0helena0)
- Binh – Untitled 1 – (Undersound Recordings)
- Dawl – Energy Ovedrive – (Hearlucinate)
- Innershades – Breakbeat DX – (9300 Records)
- Etienne – The Doubtful Guest – (Reductive Germany)
- Innershades – Tears At A Safe Place – (Time Passages)
Lieblingsalben:
- Etienne – Currenlty Idle – (Reductive Germany)
- Depressor – Morning For Loss – (My Own Jupiter)
- E.R.P. – Afterimage – (Self-Released)
Technique Records
Lieblingstracks:
- Shiba – One To Three – (Rice)
- Tofu Productions – Soa – (Perlon)
- Nobusawa – Nobusawa EP – (Token)
- KH aka Four Tet – Only Human – (Text)
- Foster – Domesticated – (Domesticated)
- The Analouge Cops Presents Protectorate Collective – (Restoration)
- Gerry Read – It’ll All Be Over – (Pampa)
- Brawther – Jaxx Freaxx – (Negentropy)
- Aoki Takamasa – Internally Combusted – (Vhs Rec)
- Iori – Tangerine Sky – (Mule Musiq)
Lieblingsalben:
- V.A. – Numerous Agnomens VOL. III – (Aku)
- Nathan Micay – Blue Spring – (Lucky Me)
- Ion Ludwig – Rolling Drama – (Trelik)