Tracks gibt es wie Sand am Meer. Vor allem im digitalen Zeitalter, in dem dank Soundcloud und Ableton der Pool an möglichen Produzent*innen stetig wächst. Doch was aus dieser unendlichen Menge an Musik bewegt die DJs und Dancefloors von heute? Wo sind die wahren Schätze versteckt? Dieser Frage widmen wir uns Woche für Woche und holen den Rat der maßgeblichen DJs der Szene ein. Wir stellen Euch jede Woche drei DJ-Charts und die Verkaufs-Charts von einem Store oder Vertrieb vor. Zweimonatlich versammeln wir die dreißig wichtigsten Releases und die zehn wichtigsten Alben des Monats.

Dieses Mal mit Jensen Interceptor, Cressida, Innershades und dem Tokioter Plattenladen TECHNIQUE Records.