Photo: Press (Mama Snake)

Sara Svanholm has big plans, and not only her. The Copenhagen-based member of the now-defunct Apeiron Crew, who has made a name for herself under the Mama Snake moniker and co-ran the Ecotherm label, has recently teamed up with several people from various fields of the creative industry to launch Amniote Editions. Less of a conventional record label and more of a creative platform, Amniote Editions is „trying to build something where the focus is on the talent, content and music rather than likes, press photos and algorithms,“ explains Svanholm via e-mail. „I find the most parts of the electronic music industry to be quite broken these days because of the hunt for instant gratification, so I have focused my energy on working in other fields instead of fighting a futile battle. I’d rather at least try and do things a bit differently.“ This includes a move away from social media and so-called „capsule releases,“ from which the project takes its name. Mama Snake’s contribution to our Groove podcast features a variety of tracks forthcoming on Amniote Editions in this until now unspecified format as well as new material by Apeiron Crew colleague Solid Blake – and a surprise hidden track.





Stream: Mama Snake – Groove Podcast 182

01. HoxA-5: Sisilisko – It All Starts To Blur (Forthcoming Amniote Editions)

02. Horoscope presenta Carne – Besa El Anillo Con Todo Tu Alma (Wharf Cat Records)

03. Soho Rezanejad – Love’s A Raging Prey (Unreleased)

04. Adel Akram – While She Sleeps (Dedicated To Ana) (When Are We Now?)

05. Cores – Millenium (Noom)

06. Bas Mooy – Fight The Power (Wavemother Remix) (Planet Rhythm)

07. CVesth – Sweeper (Repetitive Underground)

08. HoxA-8: Mehen – Avalanches of Compromise (Forthcoming Amniote Editions)

09. Setaoc Mass – Seethrough (SK Eleven)

10. HoxD-13: Sidewinder – Diagonal Barstool Plank (Forthcoming Amniote Editions)

11. Slope Unit – Loathing (Unreleased)

12. Solid Blake – Warp Room (Forthcoming Seilscheibenpfeiler)

13. Tred – No Future, No Past (Outro Mix) (E-Missions)

14. Brainchild – Symmetry (Lange Breakbeat Mix) (Multiply)

15. HoxA-8: Mehen – Skin Confessions (Intellectual Mix) (Forthcoming Amniote Editions)

16. *DK SHU BONUS*