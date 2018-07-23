Photo: Screenshot/YouTube (Tevo Howard & DJ Jus-Ed)

Started in 2016, The Gordon Lecture Series provides an intimate insight into one producer and DJ’s world. Having recently invited Jamal Moss alias Hieroglyphic Being, host Tevo Howard had Underground Quality co-owner DJ Jus-Ed over for an hour-long talk about music, his career since the early eighties and much more.

Watch the third instalment of The Gordon Lecture Series present by Groove below and check out the two previous ones here.



Video: The Gordon Lecture Series with Jus-Ed