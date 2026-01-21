GROOVE Podcast 490 — Natalie Robinson

In her sets, Natalie Robinson aims for timelessness, which is best achieved by playing timeless music. Which is pretty much what Robinson does for the next instalment of our podcast series. Over the course of 65 minutes, she dishes up a selection of hazy, sun dazed house grooves that make us long for the summer and its cozy afterhours.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

This mix was recorded in Bali and reflects its surroundings. The warm weather, tropical air and the presence of the ocean shaped its light, warm and uplifting mood. I also worked a few records into the set that I dug in local record shops while being here which made the process feel even more special.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

The mix was recorded in Bali at a local studio. I used a standard club setup (Turntables, CDJ’s & Xone mixer) and recorded it with my own portable recorder which I brought with me.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Playing CSD at Berghain Garten last summer was incredibly emotional and making my debut in New York in autumn 2025 felt like a real milestone.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

If I mentioned them they wouldn’t be secret anymore, hehe. Most of my latest weapons come from the 90’s, driven by rhythm and carrying a timeless energy. And who knows, maybe one of those weapons will surface in the set.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

My focus naturally leans towards 90’s and early 2000’s house, which continues to shape my sound. When it comes to recent releases I am always looking for tracks that carry that same timeless energy rather than following short-lived trends. Over the past year I found myself returning just as much to older records as to newer releases that feel deeply rooted in that era. A few recent releases that stood out to me and found their way into my sets include:



– Steffi & Virginia – Patterns Of Vibration

– Soulidan – You Are My Inner Soul (feat. Rufaro Nicole Nyathi)

– DJ Sommer – House Music Forever

What do you have coming up?

I’m really looking forward to playing b2b sets with artists who have left a lasting impact on the scene and whose work I’ve looked up to for many years, as well as with others whose passion for music I genuinely appreciate. Excited to the shared process learning from each other, exchanging and creating something special together in the moment.

In February I will be returning to Panorama Bar alongside a run of shows in clubs and countries where I have not played before which I am very excited about. Connecting with different dance floors continues to be a big part of what inspires me.

Track list:



DJ Rhythm – Groove Paradise

RareTwo Inc. aka DJ Sneak & Tripmastaz – Cum 2Geza

Arturo Garces – Sweet & Sour

Demuir – In N Out ‚Steady Strokes‘ (Original Mix)

Filta Freqz – Show Me (Original Mix)

Barney Osborn – Move To Groove (Original Mix)

B.Jinx – Get Your Mind Right (Original Mix)

Underground Sound of Lisbon – African Dreams (Original Mix)

Smitty, Eric Davenport – Pass Line (Geisha Mix)

Mateo & Matos – Storm

Dizzy, Jado – Out Of Sight (Original Mix)

Filta Freqz – Vsop (Original Mix)

Vincent Caira – Soulution (Original Mix)

AtLows – Disco Funk (Original Mix)

Animist – Sandman (Original Mix)