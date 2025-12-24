GROOVE Podcast 486 – Dominik Eulberg

Let’s cut it short today: It’s Christmas and no other than Dominik Eulberg recorded a mix for us spanning from festive contemplation to proper dance music.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I wanted to build a narrative arc with the mix, moving from festive contemplation toward some of my current favorite dance music tracks. In addition, I included three tracks from my new album Lepidoptera on !K7 Records. Mixing a radio show or an online podcast is always a rewarding task, as it allows you to play more experimental music as well as tracks that don’t work exclusively on the dance floor. Personally, I hardly ever listen to music in private, and when I do, it’s usually only ambient or abstract electronic music. That’s why it was nice to be able to let some of that flow into this mix.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I created the mix sequentially in my studio, surrounded by the rural tranquility of the Westerwald, and mixed and edited the tracks in Steinberg Cubase. This gave me even more freedom to explore more abstract and distinctive ideas.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Oh, there are of course very, very many. I’ve been working as a DJ almost every weekend for more than 30 years now, which makes it difficult to single out one specific moment. However, this year I played at the Fusion Festival again for the first time in 17 years, and that was truly a very special moment. A moment of exceptional love and synergy between the crystal-clear yet powerful sound system of the Turmbühne, thousands of joyful, peaceful, and sweetly dancing people, and a picturesque sunset. Everything simply fell into place.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Rone – Parade (Dominik Eulberg Remix)

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

1. Oneohtrix Point Never – Tranquilizer

2. Clark – Steep Stims

3. Nicolas Nova – Ein Bestiarium des Anthropozäns

What do you have coming up?

A few days ago, I finished my new book Prachtliebe & Wunderfakten, which will be published in March by Eichborn Verlag. In addition, remixes of my latest album are currently in the works, as well as two nature-sensitization games that are scheduled for release next year. The year was quite intense, so I’m now looking forward to having a few days off—going birdwatching and wandering along the beach with my wife.

Track list:



Oneohtrix Point Never – Bumpy (Warp Records)

Efdemin – Signal to Noise (Ostgut Ton)

Nathan Fake – Bialystok (InFiné)

Dominik Eulberg – Grosser Schillerfalter (!K7 Records)

Rival Consoles – Known Shape (Erased Tapes Records)

Jamie XX – Dream Night (Edit) (Young)

Weval – On (Extended Version) (Cercle Records)

Extrawelt, Jimi Jules – Clapland (Cocoon Recordings)

Clark – No Pills U (Throttle Records)

Jonathan Kaspar – Power (Cocoon Recordings)

Dominik Eulberg – Stachelbeerspanner (!K7 Records)

Dorisburg – Untitled (Aniara Recordings)

Four Tet – Into Dust (Still Falling) (Text Records)

Dominik Eulberg – Mitllerer Weinschwärmer (!K7 Records)

Erik Luebs – Riding The Blade (Kompakt Extra)

Guy J – Just Rain (Early Morning)

Skee Mask – Daytime Gamer (Ilian Tape)

Jon Hopkins, ILA, HAAi, Obi Franky, Trans Voices – Satellite (Intro) (MUTE)

Julien Bracht – Melancholia (System Records)