GROOVE Podcast 478 – Aldonna

Hailing from Australia, Aldonna canalises Down Under’s electronic dance music heritage in a refreshing yet scientifically accurate way. In her sets, the Re-Leaf Records founder establishes a steadfast groove, constantly embracing a proggy undercurrent, brought to life by tracks both old and new, forgotten gems and newer stuff hitting the sweet spot right between lushness and functionality.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

This year has been one of transformation for me, both personally and professionally. After moving halfway across the world and spending most of the year touring across Europe, I’ve been immersed in new sounds, parties, and communities that have left a deep mark on my music. These experiences have sparked subtle shifts in my sound, shaped by the diverse and inspiring energy of the places I’ve played.

I recorded it shortly after two wonderful gigs I had played, one at Total in Valencia and Gay Haze in Brussels–two amazing queer parties with hot, sweaty dance floors that left me feeling so inspired. The mix channels that playful and sexy energy, weaving between feminine and masculine, showcasing many of the records that have defined my year–tracks that have shaped my sets, my productions, and my evolving sound.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded it at home, on a Pioneer V10, 2x Technics MK2, and 1 x CDJ3000.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

My debut at Panorama Bar. I really felt completely in my element and the crowd was giving me so much energy and confidence to just let go and do my thing. I also had so many friends fly from all around the world to come and support me and seeing so many familiar faces on the dance floor really grounded me. It was always a dream to play there and it was everything I had hoped for and more.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Yes, the record that I ended this mix on, „Ride (Have A Break Mix)“ by Chable & Bonnici. The melodies on it are so simple yet entrancing, and it has this really driving drum break and wonky bassline that I love. It hasn’t left my case all year and it’s such a great record for switching up the mood during a set or even to end the night on.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Data Memory Access – Live Chronicles, Vol.1 [DMA]

Revivis – Energy Ghost [Santo Tomas]

S.A.M. – Mastermind [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

What do you have coming up?

I am currently working on the third release for my label Re-Leaf, which is a collaborative EP with Barcelona based artist Liquid Earth. I also have a remix coming out for Dutch artist Merel Helderman and another one for Pablo Bozzi.

I am also super excited to be heading back to the southern hemisphere for another Australia/Asia tour over December until February. I’ll be playing 16 shows across Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand and Japan!

Track list:



The Plastic Avengers – Trouble (LP Version)

David Duries – The Tribe Of The Waves (Tony Hewitt After Dark Mix)

Marko Nastic – Let’s Get High

Rennie Pilgrem – Coming Up For Air

Mert Yucel feat. Derek Conyer – Just Your Touch (Mert Yucel’s Funkshui Remix)

Audiofly feat. Shaun Parks – Inside The Beat (DJ Remo Drifted Mix)

Trisco feat. Leka – I Know (Wonderland Avenue Dub)

DJ Bear – The Jungle Fire

Shiloh vs Olen Essex – Black Tide (Rhythm Code Remix)

Aldonna – Pink Beluga

Kemu – Tulio!

Jamie McHugh – Dropout (Visionary Mix)

Furry Phreaks – Soothe

Unknown ID (White Label)

Kemu – Park Shiner

Matthew Dekay – Passion

Aldonna – Your Touch

Nick Dem Q – Keep It Going (Martin H Remix)

Sucker DJ’s – Le Bon

Dutch Liquid – Summer Breeze

Aldonna – Unreleased

Chable & Bonnici – Ride (Have A Break Mix)