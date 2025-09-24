GROOVE Podcast 475 – Tasha

Expertly navigating the hardcore continuum over this timespan, it is no surprise that Tasha became a resident at cherished Wuppertal club Open Ground, where she just played on Saturday. Listen back to what she did in the arguably best sounding club in the world.

15 years of Neighbourhood. Founded by Tasha, the platform is a constantly evolving musical landscape where genres don’t constitute borders and artists get out of their respective comfort zone.

Which setup did you use?

A V10 Mixer, two CDJ’s 3000, two Technics Mk2 with modified switches.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

There are quite a few! Still, my very first time playing at Glastonbury in 2013 for block9 was insane. More recently, Neighbourhood’s 15th birthday. The 24 hours party was incredible. I didn’t leave the whole 24 hours, the music and vibe were perfection, it was the perfect celebration! Also the one we did at Open Ground in May was such a vibe! This summer, I’d also say Glastonbury, every year playing for my mate Jonny Banger’s megarave is always special. And being invited to play on Floating Point’s Sunflower System and for Cosmic Slop was also pretty special, with all my mates at the front skanking out.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

DJ Funk – Run: Standard, goes off every time. Or Blue Hour – Falling Lines (Pangaea Remix). Can’t seem to just pick one today!

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

All the Ottagone releases are fire! Or Hurdslenk – The Myst EP. And I buy every release that MoMa Ready puts out on his Bandcamp. His new Drum’n’Bass EP, REALITIES, is a beauty.

What do you have coming up?

Neighbourhood at Ohm tomorrow night with Calibre and Appleblim as part of the 15 years tour! We gonna be rolling out from 10PM to 6AM working our way through the genres, from Dub right through to Drum’n’Bass. Dropping the line-up for the one at FOLD on 1st November this week! There is also one at Blitz on 29th November coming up and one at The White Hotel in Manchester on 5th December. Then, the 15 years of Neighbourhood tour is complete. It’s been amazing so far!

Also prepping the next Neighbourhood release HOOD013 which will be out in November. Gigwise I’ve got a lot of lovely shows coming up and new clubs and cities to discover. Particularly looking forward to playing b2b with my soul sista Alienata all night long at Distopia club in Bilbao and visiting the city for the first time.