GROOVE Podcast 474 – DEAS

„Melting some tunes and combining them again“–that’s what DEAS had in mind for his contribution to our podcast series. And that pretty much sums up his no bullshit approach to DJing: One of the most prolific acts of the Polish scene, he has been around for well over a decade and has honed his groovy, forward thinking style ever since, be it as a producer or as DJ.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I just wanted to melt some tunes and combine them again. I recorded it just right after a weekend so I had a lot of emotions in my mind.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

This is a studio mix I’ve recorded at my home.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

There were many gigs that were special. Last time I played in a church after many, many years of not entering one. Last time that I’ve played in a church before was probably in Antwerp at Café d’Anvers. So that was something cool to me. But time flies and our memories are covered with dust. Awakenings was something cool, too, my first closing at Thuishaven in Amsterdam I remember very well. My first show in Los Angeles where I played at a warehouse was great. It’s impossible to single out just the one show.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

I still play it from time to time, and I don’t know how much of a secret weapon it is but I love it: MMM – Nous Sommes MMM.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Hurdslenk – The Myst EP (Vault Records)

VA – Clergy 10 Years | Golf (Clergy)

Collabs 3000 (Chris Liebing, Speedy J) – 2025 EP (Novamute)

What do you have coming up?

I do what I love to do: Recording music, releasing music and playing gigs. And that’s exactly what I’m gonna do.

Track list:



Blanka – Do You?

Collabs 3000 – Spiegeling

Bidoben – Calx

Cv1 – Blocks Of Darkness

Ignez – Satindancer

Hurdslenk – Rain

Altinbas – Sidereal

DEAS – Red

DEAS – Maniac

Kr!Z – Medusa

Concept Werkstatt – Drehwerk 201

Exos – Clean Cut (X Mix)

DEAS feat. DJ Rush – Geeks On Hubbard

Sonic Rain – The Invitation

Obscure Shape – Zwei Seiten

Rove Ranger – Resilience

DEAS – Error

Kerrie – Natural Order

Disguised – Auld (Original Mix)

Collabs 3000 – Spiegeling