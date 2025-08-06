GROOVE Podcast 469 – Estella Boersma

Since making her way on the Techno circuit, Estella Boersma has only been moving in one direction: Fast forward. The Dutch artist made a name for herself with driving, dance floor centered productions and DJ sets without succumbing to fast fading musical fads. She represents a tasteful younger generation of artists that cherishes a timeless sonic aesthetic, all while putting it into an up to date context.

So does her contribution to our podcast series, containing different facets of the genre represented by household names such as Mike Dehnert, Blawan, Fadi Mohem, or Slam.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

My favorite thing about recording mixes is going through my library and picking out my current and all time favorites to tell a story. I really wanted to select tracks that take you on a journey, starting with airy textures, then heavier breaks, and finally rolling into techno. The music takes you on an adventure.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded the mix at home in Berlin, surrounded by my two cats, my records and lots of plants. The set-up consists of two Technics1210s, a Xone92 and two XDJ1000’s, it’s perfect for me.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

That’s a tough one! It’s almost impossible to pick just one because each show has its own magic and story to tell. But one of my favorite performances was at Stone Techno last summer. The festival is beautiful, with people truly appreciating the music and the energy that comes with it.

However, there isn’t just one most memorable gig for me; there are many experiences that shine and take the spotlight, along with many incredible venues and festivals that have been very special and memorable.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

One of my all time favorite secret weapons is DJ Misjah & DJ Tim’s „Access“. It’’s an absolute masterpiece of an acid track and really hits the spot!

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Djrum – Under Tangled Silence (Houndstooth)

The album is absolutely stunning. I love it! The delicate and gorgeous sound design, just beautiful.

Gary Beck – Surface Plant (BEK Audio)

This amazing new EP by Gary Beck is an absolute banger! The first track, „Just Keep Up“, is one of my favorite tracks to play. It’s so jazzy and fun!

Ken Ishii – Scapegoat (SWAY)

Ken Ishii’s Scapegoat is just absolute techno goodness, and each track just hits the right spot for me!

What do you have coming up?

I’m working on exciting new ways to bring a fresh performance to the dance floor. Currently I’m developing a hybrid DJ set, which I’m really excited to share more about soon! In the meantime, I’ve been working on a lot of new music, exploring new gear to find innovative ways to create sounds and develop fresh workflows. I’m also working on some very exciting upcoming projects. Very exciting things are in the making–and I can’t wait to share them with everyone!

Track list:



Ludwig A.F. – Cloud Walker

Randomer – Van Pelt

Blawan – Fram

French Fries – Machine

Mike Dehnert – Eigenbedarf

M-High – The Saw That Broke the Camels Back (KiNK’s Dub Remix)

Benjamin Damage – Infinite Machine

Avgusto – 0009

OK EG – Rivulet

Adriana Lopez – Lost Path

Atlanthes – La Vida

System 97 – Trip Illusion

Slam – Beat On The Drum

Paul Woolford – Erotic Discourse

Chaostrail – Summon

Toni Alvarez – Super Groovin‘

Uncertain – Ghetto

Sworn Virgins – Lazer Beam

Axel Karakasis – Stressed out

Dj Misjah – Mindrecorder

Fadi Mohem – Take Your Time

Stranger – Doorklapgabber

Claas Herrmann, d.aiff – Tongue Out

Hertz – Ink

Hatori Hanso – My Chorus