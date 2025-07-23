GROOVE Podcast 467 – Broken English Club

As Broken English Club, Oliver Ho conjures up sinister, raw soundscapes that blur the lines between Techno and Industrial, like he does in his recent Dekmantel album Songs Of Love And Decay – or for one hour in this GROOVE Podcast episode: Staggering kick drums shake the pavement while glaring synths feed the interplay of pressure and depth. Downwards ever, upwards never.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I’m always interested in creating a feeling of pressure and depth, like you’re descending into something, and the feeling of intensity grows and grows, I think that’s the hypnotic power of techno, it builds this powerful psychedelic states.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded it in my studio, using Ableton, which is what I always use when djing in clubs. I love the way you can see a visual map of tracks to choose from.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

I think one of the best gigs I played was Berlin Atonal, I performed Broken English Club live, and the atmosphere and energy was electric.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

I love playing stuff by Scalameriya, although it’s not a secret his music is amazing.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

The new Surgeon album called Shell~Wave is incredible, so amorphous and trippy, it breathes like a living being.

The Eros album, Your Truth is a Lie, is beautiful music made by Regis collaborating with members of Einstürzende Neubauten and My Disco. Its eerie, intimate and industrial.

The new album on Tresor by Black Sites: I love this, it’s really raw and wild, pure electronic punk techno.

What do you have coming up?

I will be celebrating 20 years of releasing music next year, so I will be releasing some Oliver Ho records and looking back at my career, appreciating the different creative places I have explored.

Track list:



Broken English Club – A Shallow Lake

Groof – Information Disorder

Aztekan – Autonomy

Oliver Ho – Our Secret Religion

Heliosphere – Pleiades

Surgeon – Soul Fire

BR!NK – Keiner

CFL – Equation Box

Lidvall – Crack

Liza Aikin & Monolog – Anenome

Broken English Club – Death Cult

Kronos Device – The Men From Planet X

Broken English Club – Non Place

Broken English Club – Lost Gods

Broken English Club – Sink