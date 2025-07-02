GROOVE Podcast 465 – Kaysoul

It’s the hottest day of the year so far, and Kaysoul soundtracks it in style. The South African artist has put together 75 minutes of sultry, soulful, vocal-laden House music for the latest installment of our podcast series, effortlessly connecting different generations and styles of the genre and cherishing its roots.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I wanted to put together a mix that has a past, present, and future feel to it, where I combined tracks from the past with tracks in the present and those of the future to make one connection because music is all about connection.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded this mix at home in my bedroom studio using Pioneer XDJ’s RR.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

The most memorable gig I played so far was at Muze Club in Nairobi, Kenya. I loved the audience reception towards my DJ set because they connected and resonated to the music I was playing for them.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

The secret weapon that I use frequently is lifting weights and doing aerobics exercises to keep me healthy and to keep the state of my mind calm so that I can think clearly and be able to think about ideas.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

I have two EP’s and one album that caught my attention recently, here they are:



1: Joe Kay – If Not Now, Then When? I like this EP because it’s eclectic, it embodies lots of moods, and it can be played anywhere–in a restaurant, grocery shop, salon, coffee shop etc.



2. Crazy P – Any Signs of Love. I like this album because it is genre-bending and it has that nice funky signature to the tracks.



3. Fred Everything – Love, Care, Kindness & Dubs. I love everything about this release, sound design, arrangement, and mixing. It’s also one of these eclectic releases where you find yourself listening to ambient, electronica, jazzy and housey tracks. I love everything Fred Everything does.

What do you have coming up?

I have a 10 track debut album titled Black Rose coming out via Feedasoul Records in July and a 3 track EP titled Fantasy coming out via Housewax/Rawax. I will also be dropping a single track featuring Helena Goddard, called „Stay Another Night“, which includes a remix from Rocco Rodamaal, to be released on Memories Records. I have a 6 track EP to be released on Sofa Movements Records and, lastly, I will be working on new music ideas.

Track list:



1. KaySoul & Steve Faets feat. Sykes – Rising (Vocal Mix)

2. XL Regular – Sexy Dimension

3. Yasin Hazim – Take Me Away

4. Orlando Voorn – Good In My Soul

5. Tesfa Williams – Brighter Life

6. Jimpster – You Got My Love

7. Fred Everything – Broken Flute Thing (Unreleased)

8. Ronnie Herel feat. Shay Jones – Hidden Parts of Me

9. Jimpster, Oliver Knight – Lightening In Me

10. KaySoul feat. Helena Goddard – Stay Another Night (Vocal Mix)

11. KaySoul feat. Mr. Beale – Swanskin (Vocal Mix)

12. Shur-I-Kan & Fred Everything – Composition X

13. KaySoul – Poultry

14. Leandro Silva – Native

15. UNA – We Are Lonely (Charles Webster Basic Dub Mix)