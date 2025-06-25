GROOVE Podcast 464 – V:SONNTAG

Leipzig has its very own aesthetics when it comes to Techno. One DJ that represents them in a very adequate way is V:SONNTAG who, apart from now-defunct and formerly beloved Institut fuer Zukunft or Neue Welle, has already played renowned clubs outside her hometown such as ://about:blank, Tresor, or Berghain.

In her sets, the Focus: Podcast founder and part of Nebula collective opts for a focused, trippy approach that embraces the otherworldly as much as it puts an emphasis on the very moment, relentlessly pushing forward, time after time after time.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix ?

First of all, let me thank you for the invitation — I deeply appreciate it. I also want to thank Kontinum, who always takes the time to master my mix. My goal was to create a soundstream that combines dark, hypnotic vibes with energy, seamlessly transitioning into a minimal, groovy lightness. This is exactly the kind of sound I love to listen to in front of the booth on a high-quality sound system–it’s a lot of fun. Towards the end, the mix opens up again and becomes more melodic.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded the set at home, like I always do. I’ve got my own space there and really enjoy being independent. I used three XDJs and a Xone 92. The third XDJ I borrowed from a good friend – thanks Joel, haha!

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

There are a few gigs I look back on fondly because they were really special. But one gig that stands out above all was definitely my Tresor closing about 2.5 years ago. Until then, I had never played that long in one go. I was super nervous and also pretty sick with a cold. Luckily, I had rested beforehand and took some Aspirin Complex right before the gig to somehow get through it and actually enjoy the night. When I started playing, I thought, “How am I going to make it until noon?” My boyfriend was there and got along really well with the lighting tech. The two of them took great care of me, brought me drinks, and kept encouraging me — thanks again, you two sweethearts! The vibe was absolutely insane! After the set, I did have to throw up because all the tension just dropped — but no worries, that happened outside, haha. I’m so grateful to my boyfriend who’s always there for me through all my struggles and supports me every step of the way!

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Preparation. I always plan my sets from beginning to end. I enjoy that part just as much as actually playing. I’m very focused on creating a clear structure – there should always be a red thread running through it, from the build-up to the very last track. That way, I can shape the mood deliberately and take people on a real journey.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Puh, there are quite a few, but if I had to choose:

Pattern Loops by Translate (Relativity)–fantastic work! Conceptual Signals by Mersel (Circular Limited)–a masterpiece. Scarlet Cloak (incl. Nawaz Remix)(RHIZA002) by Hitam.

What do you have coming up?

I’ll be playing the closing at Tresor again soon – I’m really looking forward to it, the vibe there is always so intense and captivating. I’m also heading to Modem Festival in Croatia, not to play, but to discover new artists, get inspired, and take a break by standing in front of the booth for once. I really need that – to let go. In October, I’ll be recording a mix for quartal, where I’ll play around 125 BPM. I also have a deep love for slow, experimental, and hypnotic techno, so that will definitely be part of it.

Track list:



1 Jonas Kopp – Code of Evolution

2 Icarus in love – Betrayed From Inside

3 Mersel – Big finger (Boom Boom)

4 FAÏG – Leba (Original Mix)

5 Paul Hauck – Velvet

6 Bidoben – Resurgence

7 HWRD – Tracked

8 Chris Rubbra – Distracted

9 Oscar Mulero – Escape a mi lugar seguro

10 BLANKA – Texting To You Room Trax

11 AgainstMe – Vibe With This

12 STNDRD – Monolithic

13 Ben Reymann – Nova

14 BLANKA – In The Shadows

15 ORBE – Infinite Flux

16 Troy – Shadow Of The Comet

17 Innerworld – Voyage

18 Valentino Mora – Doppler Shift

19 Avox 25, Javi Lago – Camino de Vuelta (Original Mix)

20 Luigi Tozzi – Cenotes

21 Fergus Sweetland – Itch the Scratch

22 TWR72 – 7ECHN0L0G1

23 Milo Raad – Detour

24 Arkan – Lightworker Part 2

25 Tin Man & Foreign Material – Drowning (Claudio PRC Remix)

26 AP_m1 B2 Merge

27 Temporal Regularity – Atta

28 Hardbark – Tuna