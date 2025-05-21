GROOVE Podcast 460 – Nørbak

Axis, Mord, Pole, Token, Soma, and the list goes on–over the last couple of years, Nørbak has released a slew of records on a lot of highly influential techno labels. In March, his LP Casa saw the light of day and landed on Hayes, a platform and label the Portuguese producer and DJ founded with likeminded artists Cravo, Vil, and Temudo.

Besides producing sustainable, patient digital techno and running his own imprint NRBK, Nørbak DJs, of course. His mix for our podcast series shows he takes the genre seriously, aptly reflecting the no-nonsense approach Nørbak pursues when it comes to releasing his own music.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I wanted to collect all my favorite music from some older playlists into one

journey. The result is a 1:20 mix including some favorites and classics that

shaped my sound.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I used my Allen&Heath K2 controller with Traktor, like I usually do for podcasts.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Playing Blitz is an amazing experience I’ll never forget. I’ve played clubs before that have a big reputation and sometime it’s a bit disappointing in the end. That hasn’t been the case with Blitz, and quite the opposite, it was an incredible surprise. Special mention to Basement in New York, everytime I play there it’s ultra memorable.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Ritzi Lee – Sonic Sense, included in this mix!

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Everything Orbe has been putting out recently is amazing, especially his new

Hypernova EP. The new Gigi FM EP Virgo Space Acid is also very cool, not to mention Quelza’s debut on Dekmantel, it’s fantastic!

What do you have coming up?

I’m working hard on both labels recently, there will be a lot of cool music

coming out on NRBK and Hayes. There will be a new LP by myself dropping by

the end of the year, and an EP early in 2026. Been very busy in the studio and

enjoying every single second of it.

Track list:



1. Hitam – Unreleased

2. Obstructor – Paradigm Shift

3. Alarico – Unreleased

4. Volster – Exposition

5. Chriz.Jae – Saka

6. Alarico – Unreleased

7. Drumcell – Departing Comfort (Planetary Assault Systems Remix)

8. Planetary Assault Systems – Rip The Cut

9. Axling – Oktober

10. Temudo – Float Here Forever

11. Reeko – Untitled

12. Oscar Mulero – Rotula (Truncate Remix)

13. Blawan – My Guide to Dance on Carpet

14. Spherical Coordinates – SCBPA

15. Temudo – Da Haze

16. NTTR-909 – Hyperbell

17. Kwartz – Bleeding

18. Talismann – Dub Rola

19. Border One – Optical Void

20. D. Dan – Vaults

21. Tehotu – No Fear

22. UVB – Mixtion

23. Peter Van Hoesen – Trim The Facts

24. Ritzi Lee – Sonic Sense

25. Ribe – Shapes

26. Mike Parker – Spiral Snare