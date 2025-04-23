GROOVE Podcast 457 – Kapote

Italo Disco, Disco House, Funky House, or just House–name it what you want, but with its style, Munich label Toy Tonics has garnered a lot of traction over the last couple of years, boasting a life-affirming, bright sound that doesn’t shy away from the occasional guilty pleasure and has rendered dance music less high-brow, more accessible and, simply put, more fun.

Toy Tonics founder Mathias Modica alias Kapote has recorded a mix for our podcast series, catching the atmosphere during the morning hours of the infamous, packed out Toy Tonics Jams.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

The vibe we have at our Toy Tonics Jams around 4AM. The way my label partners and me play music is like a journey: We start very deep and slowly we depart–we travel through many different styles and energy levels. Never hard, sometimes soft, sometimes energetic, sometimes sexy. Around 4, it’s peace time. And so I played one hour of tracks that I would play at this moment.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

At the Toy Tonics office, with an USB stick.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Too many of course, so I choose the latest one: At our regular Toy Tonics party at Panorama Bar–we had a blast. My friend goes there often and told me he rarely saw so many couples kissing. I guess that’s a good sign at that place.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Playgroup – Make It Happen (Zongamin Remix 1)

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Daniel Monaco – Mamela

Mystic Jungle – Sunset Breaker

BPlan & FabO – Aroma Nudo

What do you have coming up?

An EP I recorded with London talent Cody Currie.

Track list:



1) Kapote – The party

2) Roach Motel – Movin‘ On

3) Sound Support – Work To It

4) Telefax Production: Break This House Down

5) Sam Ruffillo – Chiamami Subito (Extended Mix)

6) Mu – Let’s Get Sick

7) Munk – La Musica (George Kranz Version)

8) Sam Ruffillo – Danza Organica (Musumeci Remix)

9) 5 Sterne Deluxe – Happy Hip Hop (DJ Koze Remix)

10) Ice Spice – Gangsta Boo (Ralph Session NYC Boot)