Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit DJ NORTHERN, GTI, Kalabash, Monile und Shakèd

DJ NORTHERN

DJ NORTHERN (Foto: Presse)

EPs

VA – OG001 [OG Records]

Limousine Dream – Limo Trax Green [GREEN]

Screen II – Let The Record Spin / Mr DJ (Remix) [Cleveland City]

Sweely – Danc’n In The Garage [TSOL002] [Limousine Dream]

Inland Knights – BeatLoaf [Drop Music]

Papa Nugs & The Trip – Keep Rocking [Suckerpunch // Papa Nugs]

D Stone & Milion – Next Morning EP [803 Crystal Grooves]

131bpm – Ethereal Yarn [Step Ball Chain]

The Zeer Zamin EP – L&F [+98]

CCL – Plot Twist [!K7 Music]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Various Artists 01 | SEVENVA01 [SEVEN]

VA – MARICAS Compilation Vol.2 [MARICAS Records]

VA – 5 YEARS OF EC2A [EC2A]

GTI

GTI (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Alvar – Moon Ritual [Junction Forest Korea]

Hopdop – Botanica LP [Syne]

Inner Lakes – Bongdrift [Earthdog US]

SYT – Deep Drift EP [Sound Migration]

ALEQS NOTAL – City Smile EP [Industrial Lights]

GNMR – Future Empire EP [Mung Records]

DJ Gerhardt – Solar Flex [NEW NRG]

Oprofessionell – UTE014 [Ute.Rec]

Eric Cloutier – Perpetual Booty Grooves Vol.1 [Palinoia]

EQVinoks – Ti Si Sav Moj Bol [Sunny Crypt]

Alben/Compilations

Ali Omar – Hashish Hits [Efficient Space]

Exotic Garden – Morning Dubs [Pinchy & Friends]

VA – QUARIUM CHARITY [Fandango]

Kalabash

Kalabash (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Rhyw – Melt in Unison [Fever AM]

DEFT & Manni Dee – Swamp Season [Hooversound Recordings]

Fresko – BCCX013 [BCCO]

re:ni – Thousand Yard Stare [re:lax]

ROMsets – Opt1zm [Self-released]

French II – The Worm EP [Self-released]

Jinjé – Zenji [Mesh]

Saya Gray – QWERTY II [Dirty Hit]

Sarah Belle Reid – MASS (Extended + Remastered) [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations

Delay Grounds – Digital Spiritual [Global Warming Records]

Tristan Arp – a pool, a portal [Wisdom Teeth]

Breaka – Aeoui [Breaka Recordings]

Monile

Monile (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Maara – Potion Activated [Isla]

Volodymyr Gnatenko – Ritmotherapy [RITMOTHERAPY]

Voy-E – BLUFF001 [Bluff Records]

Priori – Lexica [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

Halbert – Special Quest EP [Numinous Records]

Davy – The Long Now EP [Futurepast]

Womina Wells – In A Trance [Aqua Boogie Records]

Sansibar – White Swan [Natural Sciences]

VA – Madrid Issues 04 [Madrid Issues]

Dave Shokh – Luna Sole [Playmate Music]

Alben/Compilations

Acid Jesus – Flashbacks 1992-1998 [Alter Ego Recordings]

Remote – Dark Enough [kill the dj]

Dale Lawrence – Theorem nano [Plus 8 Records]

Shakèd

Shakéd (Foto: Roxanne Wilm & Tatiana van Waveren)

EPs

Tod Louie – Trixie [Det Gode Selskab]

VA – Jack’s Favorites #2 [Det Gode Selskab]

Kolter – The girl of your dreams [Koltercamp]

Tonema – Tonema 013 [Tonema]

T&S – Aladdin There Done That [Shakattack]

Johnny D – Walkman [8Bit]

D’Julz – Raw Tools PT2 [CHIWAX]

Rakim Under – Rakim Redin Vol. 2 [M.A.D. Edits]

DJ DEBUG – „FADE“ [Posh Defects]

ZENDID – Fradpause EP [Metereze Romania]

Alben/Compilations

Valentino Kanzyani – Love and Gratitude [Cadenza Records]

Pascal Benjamin – DATA VAULT #1 [Scala Muziek]

Joris Voorn – Balance 014 [Balance]