ChartsDJ-Charts

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit DJ NORTHERN, GTI, Kalabash, Monile und Shakèd

Jacob Hession

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

DJ NORTHERN

DJ NORTHERN (Foto: Presse)

EPs

VA – OG001 [OG Records]
Limousine Dream – Limo Trax Green [GREEN]
Screen II – Let The Record Spin / Mr DJ (Remix) [Cleveland City]
Sweely – Danc’n In The Garage [TSOL002] [Limousine Dream]
Inland Knights – BeatLoaf [Drop Music]
Papa Nugs & The Trip – Keep Rocking [Suckerpunch // Papa Nugs]
D Stone & Milion – Next Morning EP [803 Crystal Grooves]
131bpm – Ethereal Yarn [Step Ball Chain]
The Zeer Zamin EP – L&F [+98]
CCL – Plot Twist [!K7 Music]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Various Artists 01 | SEVENVA01 [SEVEN]
VA – MARICAS Compilation Vol.2 [MARICAS Records]
VA – 5 YEARS OF EC2A [EC2A]

GTI

GTI (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Alvar – Moon Ritual [Junction Forest Korea]
Hopdop – Botanica LP [Syne]
Inner Lakes – Bongdrift [Earthdog US]
SYT – Deep Drift EP [Sound Migration]
ALEQS NOTAL – City Smile EP [Industrial Lights]
GNMR – Future Empire EP [Mung Records]
DJ Gerhardt – Solar Flex [NEW NRG]
Oprofessionell – UTE014 [Ute.Rec]
Eric Cloutier – Perpetual Booty Grooves Vol.1 [Palinoia]
EQVinoks – Ti Si Sav Moj Bol [Sunny Crypt]

Alben/Compilations

Ali Omar – Hashish Hits [Efficient Space]
Exotic Garden – Morning Dubs [Pinchy & Friends]
VA – QUARIUM CHARITY [Fandango]

Kalabash

Kalabash (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Rhyw – Melt in Unison [Fever AM]
DEFT & Manni Dee – Swamp Season [Hooversound Recordings]
Fresko – BCCX013 [BCCO]
re:ni – Thousand Yard Stare [re:lax]
ROMsets – Opt1zm [Self-released]
French II – The Worm EP [Self-released]
Jinjé – Zenji [Mesh]
Saya Gray – QWERTY II [Dirty Hit]
Sarah Belle Reid – MASS (Extended + Remastered) [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations

Delay Grounds – Digital Spiritual [Global Warming Records]
Tristan Arp – a pool, a portal [Wisdom Teeth]
Breaka – Aeoui [Breaka Recordings]

Monile

Monile (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Maara – Potion Activated [Isla]
Volodymyr Gnatenko – Ritmotherapy [RITMOTHERAPY]
Voy-E – BLUFF001 [Bluff Records]
Priori – Lexica [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Halbert – Special Quest EP [Numinous Records]
Davy – The Long Now EP [Futurepast]
Womina Wells – In A Trance [Aqua Boogie Records]
Sansibar – White Swan [Natural Sciences]
VA – Madrid Issues 04 [Madrid Issues]
Dave Shokh – Luna Sole [Playmate Music]

Alben/Compilations

Acid Jesus – Flashbacks 1992-1998 [Alter Ego Recordings]
Remote – Dark Enough [kill the dj]
Dale Lawrence – Theorem nano [Plus 8 Records]

Shakèd

Shakéd (Foto: Roxanne Wilm & Tatiana van Waveren)

EPs

Tod Louie – Trixie [Det Gode Selskab]
VA – Jack’s Favorites #2 [Det Gode Selskab]
Kolter – The girl of your dreams [Koltercamp]
Tonema – Tonema 013 [Tonema]
T&S – Aladdin There Done That [Shakattack]
Johnny D – Walkman [8Bit]
D’Julz – Raw Tools PT2 [CHIWAX]
Rakim Under – Rakim Redin Vol. 2 [M.A.D. Edits]
DJ DEBUG – „FADE“ [Posh Defects]
ZENDID – Fradpause EP [Metereze Romania]

Alben/Compilations

Valentino Kanzyani – Love and Gratitude [Cadenza Records]
Pascal Benjamin – DATA VAULT #1 [Scala Muziek]
Joris Voorn – Balance 014 [Balance]

