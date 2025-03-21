Mitglied jetzt!
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit 5euroGoldi, Egna, eoin DJ, Dustin Zahn, Handmade und Jessica Nightlife

Jacob Hession

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

5euroGoldi

5euroGoldi (Foto: Presse)

EPs

DBBD, Miss Bashful – SLUT BOPZ VOL. II [DBBD, Miss Bashful]
DJ Assault – Greatest Hits Vol. 1 [Jefferson Ave. LLC]
VA – SESHVA01 [SESH]
VA – Hot Meal Brigade Vol.2 [Hot Meal Records]
VA – VALOR 004 [VALOR]
VA – BPM Sport [2FAST4YOU]
OPTIMUS CRIME (fka DJ HÖRDE) – CRIME PAYS EP [Selected]
VA – Vol. 1 [Polyamor Records]
Penglord & P.Vanillaboy – P2P [Ticket Records]
Cro – Easy (Maxi Edition) [BMG Rights Management]

Alben/Compilations

Mac Miller – K.I.D.S [Rostrum Records]
Nirvana – Nevermind [DGC Records]
ARAN, nasloww, rosewinelips – Schatten [ARAN]

Egna

Egna (Foto: Presse)

EPs

KUSS – AG010 [Agora Records]
CCL – Plot Twist [!K7 Records]
Reptant – Duality Of The Gecko [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
JKS – Wild Nights EP [MLKL040] [Molekül]
Ned Bennett – Synchronism EP [Self-released]
Kajsa Villius – Baltic Blue EP [Manual Smiles]
Paul Cut – Memorize Your Face EP [Automatic Writing]
DJ MELL G – SYNCHRONIZED EXISTENCE [Headroom Records]
131bpm – Ethereal Yarn [Step Ball Chain]
Crime Partners – Ring The Alarm EP [skryptom records]

Alben/Compilations

GiGi FM – Kiwi Synthesis Diary Vol.2 [Sea~rène Records]
Chlär – The Architects Of Shadows [Primal Instinct]
VA – Federation Of Rytm III [Mutual Rytm]

eoin DJ

Eoin DJ (Foto: Presse)

EPs

eoin dj – Get Now [Self-released]
Drua – Nightfire [Punctuality]
Wigs – Night Watch EP [Neptune Discs]
KayTV – Shudder Bubble [Discoteca]
Jay Duncan – Infinite Mass [TRULE]
Maara – Big Whoops [Ancient Records]
eoin dj – Ode To Beachball EP [Punctuality]
Djs Pareja – Nochera EP [Maximum Airtime]
E-Talking – Psygnosis [A7A]
Honey Dijon – C*NTY [Classic Music Company]

Alben/Compilations

Vril – Birds of Prey [Dolly]
Pureblast – Psycho [Self-released]
VA – no pare, sigue sigue 3 [TraTraTrax]

Dustin Zahn

Dustin Zahn (Foto: Dustmite)

EPs

Blenk – Outline [Enemy Records]
Mehdi M – Funky Vision EP [Faith Beat]
Nastia Reigel – Over And [Falling Ethics]
Rene Wise – Anxiety [Enemy Records]
Dustin Zahn – Mid 90s [K S R]
Peter Van Hoesen – Prime Directive [Reclaim Your City]
Slone – Throttled [ENEMY]
Evigt Mörker – Ett vilt ljus [Northern Electronics]
Myles Serge – Shoplifter (Dustin Zahn is Guilty Mix) [(MS)]
Gombeen & Doygen – Prada / Sequel [Wah Wah Wino]

Alben/Compilations

Nørbak – Casa [HAYES]
XIN LIE – S/T [Dance Data]
The The – Ensoulment [Cinéola]

Handmade

Handmade (Foto: Leander von Thien)

EPs

VA – 15 Years of Dame-Music Vol. 1 [Dame Music]
Sally C & Eliza Rose – DR Pleasure EP [Big Saldo’s Chunkers]
Papa Nugs & Ho Gosh – Dance Floor Rennovations 002 [Suckerpunch // Papa Nugs]
Jack U Late – Chuggin‘ Thomas [Limousine Dreams]
Vromo – LOUD PRESSINGS 05 [Molekül]
G. Flame – Broken EP [No.19 Music]
Steffi & Rosati – Memory Zero [Dolly]
Blu:sh – Pinky Promise [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Prince de Takicardie – 2 [Cartulis Music]
CRAVO – Self Reflektion 18 [self reflektion]

Alben/Compilations

Alexander Skancke – Unreleased Tracks & Dubs [Self-released]
VA – 6 Years of Semi Delicious [Semi Delicious]
VA – PUMP STARS VOL. 1 [Gyration Station]

Jessica Nightlife

Jessica Nightlife (Foto: Lou Krautien)

EPs

Azaad – SLABS 002 [Slabs]
Running Hot – Hello, World! [Certain Music]
Dj Steaw – Emerald Coast [Rutilance Recordings]
Anders Hajem – Depths [Funnuvojere Records]
Liquid Earth – Adventures Of Handy Boy [9FINITY]
Unknown Artist – Be Good To Me [Forgotten Coordinates]
Posture & Sparkly Pony – Sweat Repetition [SEVEN]
Vinz Sosa, Beste Hira – Meet me in the Club EP [Self-released]
Sem Jacobs & Tagmann – Cut Tha Beat [FUNKiMAN]
Deadbeat – Pressure Double Down EP [Echocord]

Alben/Compilations

Christian AB – The Nu Life [Faith Beat]
VA – Full Circle Presents: Rotation Vol 1. [Full Circle]
Vil – Birds of Prey [Dolly]

