ChartsDJ-Charts

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Alley Cat, Christa K, Kaval, Oskar Knickelbein, Rawting und Shed

Jacob Hession

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Alley Cat

EPs

Jamie Myerson – Transmission Lineage EP [Self-released]
DJ Sofa – Hypervigilance EP [Repertoire]
Alley Cat – Big Bad Dark City EP [Armory]
Seba & Paradox – Thinking & Perceiving / Unfold [Seba & Paradox]
Mantra – Schemes and Dreams EP [SYSTEM MUSIC]
NonRev – Love Drunk EP [Self-released]
Modal – Scripture EP [Repertoire]
DJ Airwalk – Flower Metal EP [Self-released]
Tape Pack – World Unknown [Loom]
Uneven – Density EP [Defrostatica]

Alben/Compilations

Alley Cat – The Widow Project [Kokeshi]
Seba – Oni [Spearhead Records]
The Cure – Songs of A Lost World [Polydor]

Christa K

Christa K

EPs

LADYMONIX – TRACK 39 EP [Frizner Electric]
St. David – Old School Jams EP [Theory of Swing]
fbi – DJ Crazy [Self-released]
Sally C & Eliza Rose – DR Pleasure EP [Big Saldo’s Chunkers]
RUZE – Mister DJ [PIV]
Scarlett O’Malley – The House Joints [Kaoz Theory]
Theo Kottis – Seventies [Skint Records]
Plattenlieferant – In Tha Trunk [Schnöselrecordz]
Andre Zimmer – Shifted Focus [Big Trouble Records]
Tiptoes – Chic Shop Heroes [MOXY MUZIK]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Dancefloor Domination [theBasement Discos]
Soundstream – Disco Fantasy [Tonstream]
VA – Various Artists 01 | SEVENVA01 [SEVEN]

Kaval

KAVAL

EPs

Le Frit – m•emo•topia [Human Pitch]
Pearson Sound – Which Way Is Up [Hessle Audio]
DJ Polo & Breaka & Swordman Kitala – Dance Hall Again [Grid]
Sevenbeatz – Silent [Le Ciel Records]
DJ JM – Barrakuda [Nervous Horizon]
Luca Lozano, Mr. Ho – „HOMEBOYS“ EP [Klasse Wrecks]
Pluralist – Ballin / Primes [Club Djembe]
Stacktrace – Joga Bonito / Rototo [Self-released]
Closet Yi – Bmore Baby [Curving Track]
Big Ever – Three Chains / Nature [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations

FBC & Vhoor – Baile [Self-released]
Pangaea – Changing Channels [Hessle Audio]
Breaka – Aeoui [Breaka Recordings]

Oskar Knickelbein

Oskar Knickelbein

EPs

Jack Nolan – Manic incl. Linear System Remix (MM017) [Modern Minimal]
Safe Your Atoll – The Big Breath [Fur:ther Sessions]
Ntogn – Gnotn [Aedi Records]
Rene Wise – Moving Pressure 02 [Moving Pressure]
Kaan Pirecioglu – Morph Room EP [Primordial State]
Bjarki – B [Trip]
Zisko – The Skin Of The Snake [Mind Medizin]
Bekkler, Oskar Knickelbein – Metropole EP [Backhaus Records]
Truncate – Terminal 5 EP [Blueprint Records]
Erik Luebs – Big Acid Tracks 3.1 [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations

Ron Trent – Lift Off Part One [Rush Hour]
Shed – The 030-Files [The Final Experiment]
VA – [ANIMA 001] – ORIGIN [ANIMA Records]

Rawting

Rawting

EPs

Baalti – Mela [Self-released]
WTCHCRFT – 1 4 U (Clasico Records)
COIDO – Bad Snack EP [Twenty Twenty London]
131bpm, PSL – Ethereal Yarn [Step Ball Chain]
Sister Zo, Sam Binga – Cabbage Juice EP (Self-released)
VA – JUST LIKE THAT [angels]
Claude B – Invertebrate [DOG003] [Doglandiya]
WOST – Miniteca Selvática [TraTraTrax]
SAMPLE JUNKIE – BOOTY IS IN THE EYE OF THE BEHOLDER [Das Booty]
Alina, Dave N.A. – Hypa [Elicit Records]

Alben/Compilations

VA – no pare, sigue sigue 3 [TraTraTrax]
VA – Oscillatory Motion [Dürüm Records]
VA – Sound Of Ghetto vol. 6 [Ghetto Rhythm]

Shed

Shed
Shed (Foto: Birgit Kaulfuss)

EPs

Blawan – BouQ [XL Recordings]
Fadi Mohem – MOHEM 04 [Mohem]
dBridge – Violence of Positivity [Candy Mountain]
Djrum – Meaning’s Edge [Houndstooth] 
Storm On Earth – Storm On Earth 001 [Storm On Earth] 
Mike Parker – Envenomations [Samurai Music]
Sanna Mun Deus – Deus Ex Machina [Repetitive Rhythm Research]
Metapattern – Martains Among Us [Hayes]
Reno – DON’T CRY OVER SPILLED MILK EP [Aum Recordings]
Big Hands – Bacchanalia EP [Vargmal]
Casual Treatment – It Warms My Heart [Tar Hallow]

Alben/Compilations

Jichael Mackson – Wait For It LP [ILIAN TAPE]
Yanling – Cymatic [Aurora Edition]
Artefacts – Mess Montage 01 [Mess Montage]

