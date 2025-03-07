Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Alley Cat, Christa K, Kaval, Oskar Knickelbein, Rawting und Shed

Alley Cat

EPs

Jamie Myerson – Transmission Lineage EP [Self-released]

DJ Sofa – Hypervigilance EP [Repertoire]

Alley Cat – Big Bad Dark City EP [Armory]

Seba & Paradox – Thinking & Perceiving / Unfold [Seba & Paradox]

Mantra – Schemes and Dreams EP [SYSTEM MUSIC]

NonRev – Love Drunk EP [Self-released]

Modal – Scripture EP [Repertoire]

DJ Airwalk – Flower Metal EP [Self-released]

Tape Pack – World Unknown [Loom]

Uneven – Density EP [Defrostatica]

Alben/Compilations

Alley Cat – The Widow Project [Kokeshi]

Seba – Oni [Spearhead Records]

The Cure – Songs of A Lost World [Polydor]

Christa K

Christa K (Foto: @groovyjury / Juri Wertenbruch)

EPs

LADYMONIX – TRACK 39 EP [Frizner Electric]

St. David – Old School Jams EP [Theory of Swing]

fbi – DJ Crazy [Self-released]

Sally C & Eliza Rose – DR Pleasure EP [Big Saldo’s Chunkers]

RUZE – Mister DJ [PIV]

Scarlett O’Malley – The House Joints [Kaoz Theory]

Theo Kottis – Seventies [Skint Records]

Plattenlieferant – In Tha Trunk [Schnöselrecordz]

Andre Zimmer – Shifted Focus [Big Trouble Records]

Tiptoes – Chic Shop Heroes [MOXY MUZIK]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Dancefloor Domination [theBasement Discos]

Soundstream – Disco Fantasy [Tonstream]

VA – Various Artists 01 | SEVENVA01 [SEVEN]

Kaval

KAVAL (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Le Frit – m•emo•topia [Human Pitch]

Pearson Sound – Which Way Is Up [Hessle Audio]

DJ Polo & Breaka & Swordman Kitala – Dance Hall Again [Grid]

Sevenbeatz – Silent [Le Ciel Records]

DJ JM – Barrakuda [Nervous Horizon]

Luca Lozano, Mr. Ho – „HOMEBOYS“ EP [Klasse Wrecks]

Pluralist – Ballin / Primes [Club Djembe]

Stacktrace – Joga Bonito / Rototo [Self-released]

Closet Yi – Bmore Baby [Curving Track]

Big Ever – Three Chains / Nature [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations

FBC & Vhoor – Baile [Self-released]

Pangaea – Changing Channels [Hessle Audio]

Breaka – Aeoui [Breaka Recordings]

Oskar Knickelbein

Oskar Knickelbein (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Jack Nolan – Manic incl. Linear System Remix (MM017) [Modern Minimal]

Safe Your Atoll – The Big Breath [Fur:ther Sessions]

Ntogn – Gnotn [Aedi Records]

Rene Wise – Moving Pressure 02 [Moving Pressure]

Kaan Pirecioglu – Morph Room EP [Primordial State]

Bjarki – B [Trip]

Zisko – The Skin Of The Snake [Mind Medizin]

Bekkler, Oskar Knickelbein – Metropole EP [Backhaus Records]

Truncate – Terminal 5 EP [Blueprint Records]

Erik Luebs – Big Acid Tracks 3.1 [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations

Ron Trent – Lift Off Part One [Rush Hour]

Shed – The 030-Files [The Final Experiment]

VA – [ANIMA 001] – ORIGIN [ANIMA Records]

Rawting

Rawting (Foto: Xavier Andrew

EPs

Baalti – Mela [Self-released]

WTCHCRFT – 1 4 U (Clasico Records)

COIDO – Bad Snack EP [Twenty Twenty London]

131bpm, PSL – Ethereal Yarn [Step Ball Chain]

Sister Zo, Sam Binga – Cabbage Juice EP (Self-released)

VA – JUST LIKE THAT [angels]

Claude B – Invertebrate [DOG003] [Doglandiya]

WOST – Miniteca Selvática [TraTraTrax]

SAMPLE JUNKIE – BOOTY IS IN THE EYE OF THE BEHOLDER [Das Booty]

Alina, Dave N.A. – Hypa [Elicit Records]

Alben/Compilations

VA – no pare, sigue sigue 3 [TraTraTrax]

VA – Oscillatory Motion [Dürüm Records]

VA – Sound Of Ghetto vol. 6 [Ghetto Rhythm]

Shed

Shed (Foto: Birgit Kaulfuss)

EPs

Blawan – BouQ [XL Recordings]

Fadi Mohem – MOHEM 04 [Mohem]

dBridge – Violence of Positivity [Candy Mountain]

Djrum – Meaning’s Edge [Houndstooth]

Storm On Earth – Storm On Earth 001 [Storm On Earth]

Mike Parker – Envenomations [Samurai Music]

Sanna Mun Deus – Deus Ex Machina [Repetitive Rhythm Research]

Metapattern – Martains Among Us [Hayes]

Reno – DON’T CRY OVER SPILLED MILK EP [Aum Recordings]

Big Hands – Bacchanalia EP [Vargmal]

Casual Treatment – It Warms My Heart [Tar Hallow]

Alben/Compilations

Jichael Mackson – Wait For It LP [ILIAN TAPE]

Yanling – Cymatic [Aurora Edition]

Artefacts – Mess Montage 01 [Mess Montage]