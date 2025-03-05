Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit DJ Frank, Facta, Low End Activist, Luke Daniels, Rigson und Schwesta P

DJ Frank

DJ Frank (Foto: Daniel Méndes Partida)

EPs

Retromigration & Niklas Wandt – Mineral House [Love On The Rocks]

Gallegos – MC [On Loop]

Dj Balduin – Everything EP [Small Steps]

Scarlett O’Malley – Clean Up Cowgirl [Club Cowgirl]

Baka G – In Circles [Happiness Therapy]

Liquid Earth – Adventures of Handy Boy [9FINITY]

Morphena & Narciss – Lingua Erotica [Running Back]

Bella – Note to Self [Big Saldo’s Chunkers]

Soul Mass Transit System – GSC004 [Grand Soul Central]

Soul Space – Seduccion Fvnk [Creatures of the Night]

Alben/Compilations

Blanche Biau – Maraudé [Young & Cold Records]

VA – SEVENVA01 [Seven]

Maria Basel – Bloom [Listenrecords]

Facta

Facta (Foto: Samuel Terry)

EPs

Jorg Kuning – Elvers Pass [Wisdom Teeth]

Piezo – Ecstatic Nostalgia [Dekmantel]

DJ Python – i was put on this earth [XL Recordings]

Tibi Dabo – The Hiker [KANN]

Mala – Changes / Jah Power Dub [Deep Medi Musik]

Gombeen & Doygen – Prada / Sequel [Wah Wah Wino]

Jichael Mackson – The Biggest Possible Strings EP [Self-released]

Polygonia – Upside Down [mulemusiq]

Dialog – DOT 3 (feat. Benji) [Dialog DOT Records]

Pondlicker – Soft Focus [naff recordings]

Alben/Compilations

Ariel Kalma + Asa Tone – [Good Morning Tapes]

Oklou – choke enough [Because Music]

Oren Ambarchi & Eric Thielemans – Kind Regards [AD 93]

Low End Activist

Low End Activist (Foto: Alana Naumann)

EPs

Darkness Darkness – Animation [A Visiting Link]

Brother Aten & Ze R. – Fragmented Dystopia [BRUK]

Sagat – Yeah Tomorrow [Private Stress]

Shelter – Checkmates In Dub [Emotional Response]

DJ Ramon Sucesso – Sexta dos Crias [Lugar Alto]

Dogpatrol – Ya Playing Yaself EP [Sneaker Social Club]

Slaughter Mob – I Can’t Sleep / All In My Head by [GD4YA]

Novelist – The Riddims EP Vol.1 [South London Themes Soundtrack]

Muslimgauze – Rhiza Coil Of Resin [I Shall Sing Until My Land Is Free]

Alben/Compilations

Demdike Stare and Kristen Pilon – To Cut and Shoot [DDS]

MADTEO – Misto Atmosferico E Ad Azione Diretta [Unsure]

Jon E Cash – Sublow [Sneaker Social Club]

Luke Daniels

Luke Daniels (Foto: Annie Feng)

EPs

Kerrie & Dynamic Force – K-llab-01 [Dark Machine Funk]

FJNocturne – Motion Sickness [KSR]

Deas – Basics [Bau Muzik]

Dorbachov – Ellesmere Street [Scrape & Delete]

Aero – Caged Birds [Planet Rhythm]

Truncate & DJ Hyperactive – Trust The Process [Truncate US]

L.F.T – KeyGenerator [Mechatronica]

Stevie Cox – My Lover Cindy [Klasse Wrecks]

HERMETH – Salt & Pepper [Tripalium Corp]

Exium – Coded Fragments [Nheoma]

Alben/Compilations

Luke Hess – Arkeo LP [DeepLabs]

Decka – Exit [Tar Hallow]

VA – Vault Sessions 10 Years [Vault Records]

Rigson

Rigson (Foto: Codrut Negut)

EPs

Kasja Villius – Baltic Blue EP [Manual Smiles]

HOTPRETTY – Lover Girl EP [ULLA RECORDS]

not even noticed – Beneath The Surface EP [Craigie Knowes]

Tifra – Terra Incognita EP [Haws]

Modex – The Letter Seekers EP [Neptune Discs]

Mahkina – Entities EP [Neptune Discs]

Germain CLS – Zeit EP [Dans La Zone]

Hoopoe – Aryduta EP [Hedjog Records]

Eitan Reiter – Blue Planet EP [Impulse]

Ineffekt – long sleeves [Intercept]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Neptune Discs Vol.10 [Neptune Discs]

NoLand – Reymour [Knekelhuis]

Purient – Mwah [Steel City Dance Discs]

Schwesta P

Schwesta P (Foto: @negativebynature)

EPs

Papa Nugs & Just Blakey – Dance Floor Rennovations 001 [Sucker Punch]

The Trip – Fantasy Traxx [Tessellate]

IN2STELLAR – Soft Launch EP [Self-released]

Body Clinic – Quasimodo EP [Self-released]

Asphalt DJ & Gzardin – Now & Zen EP [Oddysee]

Spray – OT Rails [Spray]

Glen S – Elation Station LP [Craigie Knowes]

Cromby – House Flava EP [Big Saldo’s Chunkers]

TSVI & DJ Plead – Caldo Verde [AD 93]

Big Miz & Bessa – Coolin (HT 23) [Happiness Therapy]

Alben/Compilations

VA – IWD Comp Vol 4 [Radiant Records]

Bliss Inc. – Mind 2 Mind [Magicwire]

Gearmaster – 30003 (HA07) [Gestalt Records]