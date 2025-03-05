Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit DJ Frank, Facta, Low End Activist, Luke Daniels, Rigson und Schwesta P

DJ Frank
EPs
Retromigration & Niklas Wandt – Mineral House [Love On The Rocks]
Gallegos – MC [On Loop]
Dj Balduin – Everything EP [Small Steps]
Scarlett O’Malley – Clean Up Cowgirl [Club Cowgirl]
Baka G – In Circles [Happiness Therapy]
Liquid Earth – Adventures of Handy Boy [9FINITY]
Morphena & Narciss – Lingua Erotica [Running Back]
Bella – Note to Self [Big Saldo’s Chunkers]
Soul Mass Transit System – GSC004 [Grand Soul Central]
Soul Space – Seduccion Fvnk [Creatures of the Night]
Alben/Compilations
Blanche Biau – Maraudé [Young & Cold Records]
VA – SEVENVA01 [Seven]
Maria Basel – Bloom [Listenrecords]
Facta
EPs
Jorg Kuning – Elvers Pass [Wisdom Teeth]
Piezo – Ecstatic Nostalgia [Dekmantel]
DJ Python – i was put on this earth [XL Recordings]
Tibi Dabo – The Hiker [KANN]
Mala – Changes / Jah Power Dub [Deep Medi Musik]
Gombeen & Doygen – Prada / Sequel [Wah Wah Wino]
Jichael Mackson – The Biggest Possible Strings EP [Self-released]
Polygonia – Upside Down [mulemusiq]
Dialog – DOT 3 (feat. Benji) [Dialog DOT Records]
Pondlicker – Soft Focus [naff recordings]
Alben/Compilations
Ariel Kalma + Asa Tone – [Good Morning Tapes]
Oklou – choke enough [Because Music]
Oren Ambarchi & Eric Thielemans – Kind Regards [AD 93]
Low End Activist
EPs
Gombeen & Doygen – Prada / Sequel [Wah Wah Wino]
Darkness Darkness – Animation [A Visiting Link]
Brother Aten & Ze R. – Fragmented Dystopia [BRUK]
Sagat – Yeah Tomorrow [Private Stress]
Shelter – Checkmates In Dub [Emotional Response]
DJ Ramon Sucesso – Sexta dos Crias [Lugar Alto]
Dogpatrol – Ya Playing Yaself EP [Sneaker Social Club]
Slaughter Mob – I Can’t Sleep / All In My Head by [GD4YA]
Novelist – The Riddims EP Vol.1 [South London Themes Soundtrack]
Muslimgauze – Rhiza Coil Of Resin [I Shall Sing Until My Land Is Free]
Alben/Compilations
Demdike Stare and Kristen Pilon – To Cut and Shoot [DDS]
MADTEO – Misto Atmosferico E Ad Azione Diretta [Unsure]
Jon E Cash – Sublow [Sneaker Social Club]
Luke Daniels
EPs
Kerrie & Dynamic Force – K-llab-01 [Dark Machine Funk]
FJNocturne – Motion Sickness [KSR]
Deas – Basics [Bau Muzik]
Dorbachov – Ellesmere Street [Scrape & Delete]
Aero – Caged Birds [Planet Rhythm]
Truncate & DJ Hyperactive – Trust The Process [Truncate US]
L.F.T – KeyGenerator [Mechatronica]
Stevie Cox – My Lover Cindy [Klasse Wrecks]
HERMETH – Salt & Pepper [Tripalium Corp]
Exium – Coded Fragments [Nheoma]
Alben/Compilations
Luke Hess – Arkeo LP [DeepLabs]
Decka – Exit [Tar Hallow]
VA – Vault Sessions 10 Years [Vault Records]
Rigson
EPs
Kasja Villius – Baltic Blue EP [Manual Smiles]
HOTPRETTY – Lover Girl EP [ULLA RECORDS]
not even noticed – Beneath The Surface EP [Craigie Knowes]
Tifra – Terra Incognita EP [Haws]
Modex – The Letter Seekers EP [Neptune Discs]
Mahkina – Entities EP [Neptune Discs]
Germain CLS – Zeit EP [Dans La Zone]
Hoopoe – Aryduta EP [Hedjog Records]
Eitan Reiter – Blue Planet EP [Impulse]
Ineffekt – long sleeves [Intercept]
Alben/Compilations
VA – Neptune Discs Vol.10 [Neptune Discs]
NoLand – Reymour [Knekelhuis]
Purient – Mwah [Steel City Dance Discs]
Schwesta P
EPs
Papa Nugs & Just Blakey – Dance Floor Rennovations 001 [Sucker Punch]
The Trip – Fantasy Traxx [Tessellate]
IN2STELLAR – Soft Launch EP [Self-released]
Body Clinic – Quasimodo EP [Self-released]
Asphalt DJ & Gzardin – Now & Zen EP [Oddysee]
Spray – OT Rails [Spray]
Glen S – Elation Station LP [Craigie Knowes]
Cromby – House Flava EP [Big Saldo’s Chunkers]
TSVI & DJ Plead – Caldo Verde [AD 93]
Big Miz & Bessa – Coolin (HT 23) [Happiness Therapy]
Alben/Compilations
VA – IWD Comp Vol 4 [Radiant Records]
Bliss Inc. – Mind 2 Mind [Magicwire]
Gearmaster – 30003 (HA07) [Gestalt Records]