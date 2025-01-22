GROOVE Podcast 446 – Setaoc Mass

Although techno music and the culture around it for too many reasons have had a hard time in recent years, there’s always been artists who remained true to its core values and kept going. Setaoc Mass is a prime example. Since his debut EP in 2011, Sam Coates consistently contributed to the scene without making much fuss about it, be it as a producer, a DJ, or the founder of renowned label SK_eleven.

In his mix for our podcast series, Setaoc Mass showcases unreleased tracks of his own label, introduces us to his current favourite by Italian artist Kaiser, and brings together different generations of techno, established and on the rise.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I always approach a podcast differently than a DJ set. I really want to plan out the structure and have the whole recording combine and intertwine so that people can really get lost in it.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

As it was quite a last-minute request, I already had some short vacations planned in the Carpathian Mountains with my wife. So I set up Ableton and my headphones and gazed out of the window at the beautiful nature while pressing record.

What’s the most memorable gig you’ve played so far?

Berghain closing last year was really unforgettable. Even though I have played there countless times—although not as frequently anymore—that booth is still a very special place for me. During this set, everything locked into place, and I really felt the energy in the room increasing over those 8 hours. It was one of those sets where the tracks select themselves in the flow state. I also have to note my many gigs at K41 in Kyiv last year; that place is home!

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

It’s only just been released, but Kaiser’s track „Ozono” has been on constant rotation, as well as many new Decka productions.

Some recent releases that caught your attention?

There are a lot of releases — too many to keep up with, really. Eman’s debut on SK is something I’m really happy with. Again, Decka’s new bits, as well as Altinbas’s new Token, are all standout releases. Shout outs to DHÆÜR’s unreleased bits, the new V/A release on Dust in Grooves the label from Chami & Olivia Mendez and everyone else creating and releasing quality music with passion!

What do you have coming up?

This year is the tenth year of my label, SK_eleven, so there are a whole lot of things to do with this, such as two separate double vinyls, some merch, many club nights, and more. I’ll also be wrapping up a couple of new EPs from myself, which are almost complete, as well as moving to a new country with my wife and dog. There’s a lot happening in both my personal life and career. It’s very exciting, and I’m ready for it all!

Track list:



Blenk – [Enemy Records]

Dahveed – Uppsala [BCCO]

Confusion – Bleep Blues [Unreleased]

Total – Potion [BCCO]

Clotur – Echoes of the Tribe [Truncate]

DHÆÜR – Chapter 03 [Unreleased]

Mathys Lenne – Doors of Perception [Forthcoming on Mord]

Setaoc Mass – Sundogs [Forthcoming on SK_eleven]

Re:Axis – Turn Towards Light [Monocline]

Clotur – Uriel [Unreleased]

Vin Cortex – Information Problem [Unreleased]

Vinicius Honorio – Haunted Loop [Forthcoming on SK_eleven]

Arkan – Up & Down [Forthcoming on SK_eleven]

Deluka – R.A.W [Dust In Grooves]

A&S – Xenix [Mistress Recordings]

Kaiser – Ozono [KSR]

Markus Suckut – Flux [Rekids]