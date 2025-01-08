GROOVE Podcast 445 – Jerome Hill

Jerome Hill’s sets have it all: drama, tension, occasional comic relief, and straightforward dance floor madness. Entering the scene in the late 80’s and early 90’s, the British DJ, producer and founder of various labels has made a name for himself as one of the most no-nonsense underground Techno artists ever since.

In his mix for our podcast series, Hill interweaves tracks that span a range from groovy to pounding with dramatic strings, some trademark scratches and a couple of deviations from the four on the floor scheme, while never losing track of the steadfast Techno pulse that characterises him as a DJ.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I wanted to record a set and use a lot of the more current Techno I’m playing out, alongside some old favourites and a few recent ones from my label Don’t. I also wanted to keep the momentum moving forward in an intense and intentional way as i would in a live situation.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded it at home using Technics and CDJs.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Any that manage to channel the true spirit of Techno or raving and that I come away from feeling uplifted and nourished. House Of God in Birmingham is always a soul boost, as is Fold club in London, Love Moog in Barcelona and the now long defunct Kraft club in Campinas, Sao Paulo was a real one too. Plus 100s of crazy illegal London parties in mad squatted venues in the 90s and 2000s.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

There are so many, but “Beep Beep” by KinK is an absolute nuts tune and Baby Judy by DBX is a great one to set a certain tone early on or very late in the night.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

There’s a few really new ones on this mix so instead I’ll do better than that and name you three Bandcamps that you can spend an enjoyable evening going through and find a huge amount of gems:

1. Truncate

2. Orlando Voorn

3. Peder Mannerfelt

4. Also I should plug my labels Super Rhythm Trax and Don’t which are also full of gems!

What do you have coming up?

Lots of new releases coming in 2025 on Don’t and Super Rhythm Trax and I’m preparing a live set for the second part of the year. Plus DJing in some nice places whilst trying to stay sane as the world descends even further into bedlam.

Track list:



1. Doug Lazy – Let It Roll (Acapella)

2. Truncate – Swerve (Art)

3. Rob Stow – Gravitation (Don’t)

4. DJ Hyperactive – Reptillian Tank (Contact)

5. Isaiah – Fuck Your Style (Mutual Rytm)

6. Jerome Hill – Hoods Up (Wigs)

7. Peder Mannerfelt – Pumping Plastics (Voam)

8. Luke’s Anger – Numberz (Don’t)

9. Ignez – Ascend (Somov)

10. Blawan – Spooky Fingers (Ternesc)

11. Border One – Transmute (Token)

12. Nico – Darkstar (Jerome Hill Edit) (Missile)

13. Tensal – Jugoplastika (B Pitch Ctrl)

14. Jamie Bissmire – Number & Measure (Chris McCormack Remix) (Ground)

15. Gene Richards Jr. – Slanging (Truncate)

16. Sunil Sharpe – Owecha (JH slight Edit)

17. Gunjack – Detroit Tango (Planet Rhythm)

18. Luke’s Anger – Haffa Bar Jack (Co-Accused)

19. H – World Downfall (Jerome Hill Edit)

20. Rohaan – Easy For Them (VISION)

21. Good Room – Say Nothing (Sticky Ground)

22. Thomas Bangalter – What To Do (Roule)

23. Cassegrain – Trappist (MOVER Remix) (Arcing Seas)

24. Anthony Lynn – Substances Interdites (Kobayashi)

25. Truncate – The Way We Are (Truncate)

26. Avision – Talk Is Cheap (COD3 QR)

27. Paul Mac – DVD Crash (Stimulus)

28. Jerome Hill – Dog Booty (Don’t)

29. Alarico – Vowels (Vault)

30. Tensal – Psychic Radio (Khidi)